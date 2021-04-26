Grand County real estate sales
Grand County’s real estate transactions April 18-24 were worth more than $20 million combined.
• Woodspur Condo Unit B-3, Bldg Selak – Ines and Adam McCanna to Alex and Tasha York, $520,000
• Pole Creek Valley Subdivision Lots 16, 17 – Alpine Living LLC to Trappers Ranch LLC $530,000
• Val Moritz Village 2nd Filing Lot 5, Block 7 – Matthew and William Jennings to Roger and Karen Josam, $159,000
• Lakeside at Pole Creek Townhomes Unit 14A – Brian Fronseca and Jennifer Dorosz to Danielle Heinrichs, Veronica and Torin Dewey, $700,000
• Clubhouse Cabins & Village at Saddle Ridge Lot C-35 – Scotte Michelle Smith Properties LLC to Kelly and Krista Allard, $39,999
• Snowblaze Building E, Condo Unit 106 – John and Leah Flight to Erica Kalkofen, $182,000
• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2, Unit 23 – Lyle and Claire Williamson to Lark Scheierman $484,900
• Hi Country Haus Bldg 16, Unit 5 – Robert and Margaret Mercer to Linda Ketter, $450,000
• Winter Park Meadows Condo Unit 1 C – Kim D Turnbo Revocable Trust to Jennifer Raymer and Gregory Mazer, $221,000
• Edgewater Resort The Second Administrative Replat of Lots 79 through 97, 99 – Partial Legal – See Document – Mutual Omaha Loanpro LLC to TBD Edgewater Drive Investment LLC, $1,050,000
• Ice Box Estates 1st Subdivision Lot 19 – Gallavans Den LLC to Charlotte Perry, $550,000
• Winter Park Highlands Unit 1, Lot 9 – Bette L Hughes Living Trust to Bear Hound LLC, $607,500
• Hideaway Station Unit TS 16; Hideaway Station Parking Space R 16; Hideaway Station Storage Space TS 16 – Eric and Karin Dix to Jerimy and Megan Hiltner, $705,000
• Hot Sulphur Springs Block 1, Lots 7, 8 – Cindy Lee Wert Revocable Trust to Karl and Christina Smith, $60,000
• Base Camp One Condos Unit 402-R – Michael and Dorothy Lopresto to Frederick Surganty and Stefanie Bremers, $425,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 91, Block 14 – Karen Bolin to Jennifer Foster Grant and Justin Grant, $850,000
• Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 5 101, Bldg 5 Maverick – Shawn Garrett to Laura-Jean Maillet, $295,000
• Himebaughs 1st Addition Hot Sulphur Springs B1-B2, N2 B3-B4, Lots, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, Block 1 – Robert Goddard to Donald and Jennifer Finn, $502,500
• SEC 23 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Theodore Bettray Jr to Marcella and Douglas Rausch, $400,000
• SEC 32 TWP 2N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Tracy Petty to Christin Daniels, $175,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 1B, Lot 16 – William Lyon Homes Inc, Village Homes, NVH INV LLC to Dmitri Sychev and Liudmila Darashenka, $130,000
• Rendezvous Center Lot 5 – Rendezvous VC LLC, Koelbel Company to Alexander Scott, $1,750,000
• Columbine Lake Lot 89, Block 8 – Joseph and Stephanie Osborn to Richard Curley and Susan Elizabeth Miller Curley, $560,000
• Timbers Condominiums Unit 4, Bldg 4; Timbers Condominiums Garage Space 4 – Brian and Nancy Vitello to David and Nicole Hahn, $623,000
• Lions Gate Pines Lodge Condo Unit 125, Week 43 – Ronald and Ranae Riley to Chad and Katelyn Durler, $3,000
• Base Camp One Condos Unit 216 – JHB LLC to Jason and Lauren Ginn, $415,000
• Grand Country Estates 1st Addition TRT 56 – Janet Sausker to Sara and Beau Jennings, $125,000
• Haikus Cove Condominiums Unit 3, Bldg A – Robert Beam and Dominique Verrecchia to Michael McIntire, $510,000
• Lakota Filing 6, Tract E, Lot 27 – Matthew and Melanie Fargo to Ashley Ranch LTD, $859,000
• Silvercrest Condo Unit 304, Bldg C – Robert and Claudia Gomez to Patrick and Lisa Coy, $410,000
• Dreamcatcher Townhomes Lot 11 A – David and Arlene Cole to Country Meadows Duplexes LLC, $1,675,000
• East Mountain Filing No 11, Lot 18; East Mountain Filing No 11, Unit 18 G – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to Daphne and Andrew Queen, $757,810
• Base Camp One Condos Unit 400 – Craig McHorse and Mindy Tyson McHorse to BDG Realty LLC, $1,000,000
• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 88 Timeshare 088631 – Martha Beyer and Catherine Julien to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Unit 3 66 – Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC to Courtney and Brett Crusoe, $235,000
• Sundance West 2nd Amend Plat Lot 5, Block 1 – Marybelle Mountain Investors LLC to Jason Foa Trust and Koreen Foa Trust, $799,900
• Pine Beach Subdivision Hillside Addn Block 7, Lots 2,3 – Bedrock Loans Inc to Michael and Kathleen Felderman, $65,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 4 51 – Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC to Michael Curtis and Suzanne Manolas Curtis, $131,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 1 9 – Judy Ley Allen and Diane Ley Espinoza to Jasa Investment Properties LLC, $270,000
• Granby Business Center & Condominium Map Lots 2 U A and 2 U J – Granby Business Center Partners LLC to GBC LLC, $675,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 1B, Lots 21 and 48 – William Lyon Homes Inc, Village Homes, NVH INV LLC to Stark International LLC, $190,000
