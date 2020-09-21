Grand County real estate, Sept. 13-19
Grand County’s real estate transactions from Sept. 13-19 were worth more than $36.7 million combined.
• Arapahoe Forest Townhouse Condo Unit 1, Bldg B – Gregory and Kandice Gunn to Kerry Callaghan and Ian Wong, $600,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 46, Block 19 – Hector Galaviz to Heidi Winquist, $802,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek, Lot 4 48 – Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC to Michael Lichtman and Emily Simons, $175,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 1, Lot 40 – Thomas and Carron Loftus to Gary and Sharon Bonneau, $682,500
• Columbine Lake Lot 72, Block 6 – Randy and Kelly Lemmon to Carrie and John Lee III, $550,000
• Columbine Lake Lot 36, Block 3 – Carrie and John Lee III to Brian and Kera Murphy, $490,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 3 54 – Daniel & Diane Bielski to Jessica and Gerrit Ostermick Jr, Alexander Morgan and Danielle Weisberg Morgan, $1,100,000
• SEC 23 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Kathleen Magers to LAM Real Estate Holdings LLC, $170,000
• Fraser – Eastom Block 1, Lot 32 Partial Legal – See Document; Fraser – Eastom Block 1, Lots 33,34 – Greg Cissell to Northern Trail LLC, $934,000
• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 3235 – Molly Miller and Reed Heitmann to Kyle and Ashley Rogers, $661,250
• SEC 2 TWP 1N R 80W Partial Legal – See Document – Dennis and Sue Pratt to HCB Partners LLC, $1,535,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 6, Lot 36 – James Leavitt Jr to John and Jennifer Prestwich, $90,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 5 First Administrative Plat Lot 26 – Victoria and Robert Jump to Bryan and Kent Peterson, $488,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek Lot 3 2 – Karel Dicke and Mary Jean Dicke Evinger to Pole Creek 3358 LLC, $2,000,000
• Granby 3rd Lot 12, Block 3 – Richard and Elizabeth Shearer to Todd Litke, $339,900
• Granby Ranch Filing 6, Lot 7 – End-IRA Inc, Thomas Riccio to Wendy and David Highfield, $79,000
• Sun Song Condo Unit D, Bldg 5 – Kathleen Jacober and John Cravens to Cable and Brittney Coffey, $259,000
• Beaver Village Flg #3, Bldg 11, Unit 304 – Jeffrey and Annette Pilkington to William and Karen Cooper, Michael and Shelley Chapman, Kara Waldon, $557,500
• Fairways at Pole Creek Lot 1 5 – 1700 Investment Ventures LLC to Robert Micsak and Josefina Castelli, $190,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 92, Block 14 – Lee and Elaine Emery, Edward and Ann Scott to Antje and Michael Thacker, $42,500
• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 17, Block 10 – Baby Moose Investments LLC to James and Denyce Blessinger, $99,000
• Pole Creek Meadows Lot 1, Block 2 – John and Teresa McDevitt to Michael Hammes and Erika Anderson, $110,000
• Sunset Ridge Filing #1, Lot 15, Block 1 – Ryan Howell and Ashley Schmidt to Mark Gerich and Karen Lo, $900,000
• Silversage Subdivision Lot 5, Block 1 – LB Construction LLC to CFP LTD, $40,000
• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 3623 – Steven and Mary Ambrose to Michelle Hardee Dark and Phillip Dark, $371,000
• Grandview Villas Unit 106 – Daniel and Theresa Nelson to Mark Winkler and Sheila Brody, $290,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek Lot 3 30 – Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC to Stephen and Joy Abels, $180,000
• Trail Creek Estates 3rd Filing Lot 136 – Bialek Revocable Trust to John Rush, $725,000
• Cozens Pointe at Grand Park Unit 202, Bldg B; Cozens Pointe at Grand Park Bldg B, Garage Unit C – Thomas and Susan Morrison to MKM Cairn Trust, $550,000
• East Mountain Filing 1, Lot 51 – Charles and Jean Townsend to Jolyn Moses and Reed Lyells, $640,000
• Base Camp One Condos Unit 111 R – Shauna Naftel, Paul and Diana Dalager to Matjo LLC, $515,200
• Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 609 – Kimberly Ann Hoff Gebhardt to Vincente and Rachel Molieri, $130,000
• Vasquez Creek Townhomes Unit 5 A – David and Laura Haber to Chad Martin, $635,000
• Grand Country Estates Lot 16 – JTDT LLC to Geoffrey and Kelly Gorbold, $145,000
• Hot Sulphur Springs Lot 7, Block 12 – Kelly Driscoll to Megan Luther and Parnell Quinn, $338,400
• Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Lot 141 – G Daniel Whittaker to Aaron and Caitlin Mohl, $37,500
• Legacy Park Ranch Lot 12 – Granby Mesa LLC to Jan and Gerald Moss Jr, $131,000
• Grand View Park AFP Lot 48 – Ralph and Marianne Hayes to Patricia Ellison, $715,000
• Silversage Subdivision Lot 19, Block 3 – Double L Grandview LLC to Amanda and Richard Brough Jr, $679,000
• Pole Creek Timbers Subdivision Lot 22 – Rita Dozal to Jimmie and Mary Colon, $235,000
• Mountain Homes at Sundance Point Lot 7 – Robert Jack Revocable Living Trust and Lyne Jack Revocable Living Trust, Koch Living Trust to Robert Virgin and Nancy Mandel, $875,000
• Elk Trail Townhome Condominiums Unit 4, NCPS 4 – Thomas and Nancy Broner to Karen Henderson, $684,000
• Winter Park Highlands Greenridge Lot 83 – Richard Cianflone and Gregory Scharfen to Julie Ort, $1,102,500
• Grand View Park AFP Lot 11 – Bruce Rosenberg to Tyler and Marcia Deweese, $23,500
• Hot Sulphur Springs Lot 1, Block 3 – Rosella S Doughty Trust to Patrick Kernan, $250,000
• Old Park Filing #4, Lot 6, Block B – Thomas Nelson to Ryan and Mindy Woolf, $81,000
• Pole Creek Valley Subdivision Lot 70 – Mark and Kelli Kolar to Joseph and Linda Cinderella, $680,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 1, Lot 7 – James and Cindy Whitmore to Sean and Maria Lupien, $585,000
• SEC 2 TWP 1S R 76W Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Easements – Gene and Lynda Wall to Ken and Carla Boenish, $1,199,250
• Elk Run Winter Park Sub Flg 2, Lot 40 – Robert Schuessler to Colston Family Trust, $1,231,800
• Elk Trail Townhome Condominiums Unit 7 – Chandra Westergaard and David Brigman to Philip and Colleen Orotelli, $905,000
• Hi Country Haus Bldg 5, Unit 11 – Randolph and Kimberly Stroud, Kimberly Rouleau Stroud to Charles J Stockell Revocable Trust, $259,000
• Base Camp One Condos Unit B1 – Jane Creek Real Estate Investments LLC to Knights Templar Aviation LLC, $340,000
• Iron Horse Building C, Condo Unit 1083 – Timothy Lewis to Jonathan Fox and Suzanne Bartholomae, $209,000
• Leland Creek Sub Lot 64 – Colston Family Trust to Robbin and Deborah Gibbins, $415,000
• East Mountain Filing 11, Lot 10, Unit 10G – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to Kristin Gottschalk and Craig Mills, $686,755
• Granby Ranch Filing 3, Lot 28 – Michael Baudendistel to Douglas and Cynthia Smith, $52,500
• SEC 29 TWP 1N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document; Ten Mile Creek Estates Lot 16 – Mathew and Jenette Dolezal to Robert Holme and Lauren Stokes, $255,000
• Valley at Winter Park Subdivision Lot 14 – Gary and Stephanie Kessler to Emily Sinclair, $195,000
• Frontier Investment Company Addition to Kremmling Block 46, Lots 12,13,14 – Matthew Scruggs and Ileen Williams to William and Kati Elliott, $305,000
• Legacy Park Ranch Lot 10 – Granby Mesa LLC to Jennifer and Derek Sprague, $70,000
• Drake Minor Subdivision Lot B – Amy Ziegler Dietz and Erik Dietz to Dashiell and Jill Harrison, $475,000
• Leland Creek Sub Lot 28 – Mary Pugh to J2EPL LLC, $2,922,500
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 4 20 – Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC to Rebecca Thornberg Shaw and John Shaw, $120,000
• Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Lot 84 – Roy and Waive Morgan to Sergey and Liliya Levakin, $39,900
• Granby Ranch Filing 3, Lot 10 – CCNJ LLC to Jeffrey and Kristin Soelberg, $74,900
• Old Park Filing #3, Lot 15, Block B – Michael and Huyen Turner to Julie Zelenock, $45,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek Lots 4 50, 4 49 – Jerry and Marda Tayloe to Francesco Campanile and Erin Casey, $1,212,151
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 2 20 – Joseph and Karen O’Leary to Pole Creek Paradise LLC, $230,000
• Legacy Park Ranch Lot 30 – Galway Bay LLC, Kalvag LLC, Gator LLC to Bradley and Sarah Borgman, $150,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek Lot 3 21 – Thomas and Judith Reichert to KBK Properties LLC, $1,750,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek Lot 1 39 – David and Deborah Seagraves to Robert, Kathleen and Andrzej Mach, $106,000
