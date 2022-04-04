Grand County Real Estate Transacations, March 27-April 2.
Real estate transactions totaled $15,589,916 across 19 sales for the week of March 27 to April 2.
Property Address: 33 Ski Idlewild Road
Description: 3,194-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.0287 acres of land.
Seller: Ski Idlewild Property LLC
Buyer: Michael and Kerrianne Duggan
Price: $905,000
Property Address: 285 Kings Crossing Road
Description: 3,418-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.59 acres of land.
Seller: Michael and Kimberly McMahon
Buyer: Thomas and Elizabeth Pack
Price: $1,980,000
Property Address: 100 Game Trail
Description: East Mountain Filing 10, Lot 132.
Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company
Buyer: Kathleen Becker and Miles Kunkel
Price: $1,428,491
Property Address: 310 Iron Horse Way, Iron Horse Condo
Description: 447.9-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Gerald and Felicity Newton
Buyer: Mark Cordes Beck Revocable Trust
Price: $300,000
Property Address: 802 GCR 855/Rainbow Lane
Description: 5,826-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 4.17 acres of land.
Seller: Mitch Veenstra Living Trust and Sandy Veenstra Living Trust
Buyer: Jared and Laura Veenstra
Price: $570,000
Property Address: 138 Game Trail
Description: 3,960-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land.
Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company
Buyer: Michael Bearup Revocable Living Trust and Julie Bearup Revocable Living Trust
Price: $1,474,405
Property Address: 77 GCR 8542/Marmot Trail
Description: 4.08 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Linda Cummings
Buyer: Donna J. Norris Trust
Price: $255,000
Property Address: 226 GCR 85/Lions Lane
Description: 2.39 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Marilyn Richards
Buyer: Tim and Carisa Hanlon
Price: $153,000
Property Address: 21 Telemark Drive, Pine Tree Plaza Condos
Description: 894-square-foot condo, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Joyce K. Olinger Trust
Buyer: Sara and Joseph Averett
Price: $580,500
Property Address: 904 Gore Avenue
Description: 2,560-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.54 acres of land.
Seller: Michael O’Hotto
Buyer: Caroline Bellace and Andrew Hass
Price: $750,000
Property Address: 501 North 11th Street
Description: 0.168 acres of vacant residential land, Block 3, Lot 1 at Grand West Subdivision.
Seller: Gary and Jennifer Bumgarner
Buyer: Hugo Gonzalez and Luz Gomez
Price: $102,000
Property Address: 300 Base Camp Circle, Base Camp One Condominiums
Description: 1,035-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.25 bath condo
Seller: JMAR Ventures Inc.
Buyer: Roger and Diana Harris
Price: $549,000
Property Address: 1361 GCR 881/Grenoble Street
Description: 2.14 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Kenneth Ebert
Buyer: Matthew and Lauren Hodapp
Price: $155,520
Property Address: 307 21st Street
Description: 2,514-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.198 acres of land.
Seller: Joshua and Samantha Leyba
Buyer: Yolanda Preciado
Price: $499,000
Property Address: 1580 Lone Eagle Drive
Description: 0.28 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Bradley and Wendy Nattrass
Buyer: Beach Custom Homes LLC, Fish Creek Construction
Price: $167,500
Property Address: 470 Mountain Sky Court
Description: 0.39 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Ryan and Lyndsay Bender
Buyer: Jeffrey and Brenda Halverson
Price: $141,000
Property Address: 67 GCR 4057
Description: 3,224-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.73 acres of land.
Seller: John and Kristin Schiechl
Buyer: Hunter Family Revocable Living Trust
Price: $829,500
Property Address: 395 GCR 160/Meadow Drive
Description: 1,152-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 5.53 acres of land.
Seller: Frederick E. McGlochlin Trust, Leah Stroupe
Buyer: Brenda Dack
Price: $250,000
Property Address: 1830 GCR 60
Description: SEC 33-2-76.
Seller: Esco Sand Gravel LLC
Buyer: Oldcastle SW Group Inc.
Price: $4,500,000
