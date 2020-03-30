Grand County Real Estate Transactions March 22-28
Grand County’s real estate transactions from March 22-28 were worth more than $2.9 million combined.
• Grand Lake Lot 15, Block 36 – Stephan and Joyce Playter to Randolph Leach and Darcie Sebesta, $63,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 5A – Pat and Lynn Tabet to GG Drywall Inc, $41,000
• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 26, Unit 5 – Kurt and Barbara Allison to Morgan Bazilian and Deborah Corradino, $338,000
• Shadow Crest Condo Unit 1B, Bldg 1 – M James and Candace Herbic to Ryan and Michelle Moroney, $420,000
• Summit at SilverCreek Bldg 2, Unit 2301 – Steven and Patricia Dresser to Donald Buck and Rosbelia Sesmas Buck, $249,000
• Old Park Lot 46 – Richard Majetich and Michele Cassella to Shelley McSparrin, $320,000
• Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit 100, Block 21 – Royal Oak Rocksure LLC to Jeffrey and Amy Ribaudo, $571,000
• Millers Inn Condominiums As Built Unit 5; Millers Inn Condominiums As Built Garage Unit 4 – Mark Adamczyk to Michelle Coverdale, $173,070
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 2 19 – Victoria Simpson and Thomas Johnson to Michael and Barbara Kelleher, $135,000
• CMFM Outright Exemption TRTS A,9 – Lessa K Anderson Revocable Trust to Tyler Talbott and Madelyn Emerson, $300,000
• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 62 Timeshare 062101 – Frederick and Nancy Picroski to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500
• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 91 Timeshare 091502 – Marcella Bateman to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500
• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 7 Timeshare 007236 – Thomas and Katherine McAuliffe to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500
• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 82 Timeshare 082549 – Wayne and Janet Klinger to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500
• Eagle Addition to Kremmling Lot 6A – Patti Maguire to Willard Brush, $235,000
• Blue Valley Acres Unit #2, Lot 18, Block 7 – Ronald and Pamela Wesbecher to Fernando and Ashley Chavira, $99,900
