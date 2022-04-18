Grand County real estate transactions, April 10-16
Real estate transactions totaled $17,692,900 across 24 sales for the week of April 10 to 16.
Property Address: 213 West Eisenhower Drive, Byers Peek Townhomes
Description: 1,988-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome on 0.01 acres of land.
Seller: David and Mary Carr
Buyer: Christopher, Michelle, Ryan and Martha Carr
Price: $525,000
Property Address: 104 Meadow Trail
Description: 3,199-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.217 acres of land.
Seller: Geoffrey and Lauren Slater
Buyer: 3190 17th Street LLC
Price: $1,750,000
Property Address: 222 Crosscut Drive, Sawmill Station Townhomes
Description: 1,896-square-foot, two-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.033 acres of land.
Seller: Gregory J. Goldenhersh Living Trust and Autumn D. Brockman Living Trust
Buyer: Allison Roberts
Price: $1,000,000
Property Address: 103 Sagebrush Trail
Description: 3,955-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land.
Seller: David and Marcielle Sardinta
Buyer: Mid-State Properties LLC
Price: $1,299,000
Property Address: 207 GCR 8307/Silver Lining Circle
Description: 3,228-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence with garage on 1.0 acres of land.
Seller: 207 Silver Lining Circle LLC
Buyer: Patrick Alan Britt Revocable Trust
Price: $1,300,000
Property Address: 408 Park Avenue
Description: 960-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.165 acres of land.
Seller: Rhea Ann Gallager
Buyer: Cheryl and Anthony Ryba
Price: $318,000
Property Address: 212 GCR 702/Village Drive, Beaver Village Condominiums
Description: 1,010-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.2-bath condo.
Seller: Michael and Rebecca Conger
Buyer: Jake and Sonia Kornblatt
Price: $725,000
Property Address: 375 GCR863/Ridge Road
Description: 1.05 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Robert Ray
Buyer: Sally Wadyka and Craig Holm
Price: $230,000
Property Address: 200 GCR 8344/Bryant Boulevard, Eagle Ridge on the Summit Winterset Condo
Description: 1,928-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo.
Seller: Gregory and Deirdre Bell
Buyer: Alexander Logemann and Helen Rogers
Price: $925,000
Property Address: Winter Park Drive, Fraser-Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominiums
Description: 443-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Daron Spaulding and Cameron Huggins
Buyer: Whitney and Daniel Rabern
Price: $375,000
Property Address: 352 GCR 413/Arapahoe Road
Description: 1.0 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Clyde Alley
Buyer: Michael and Gayla Darrah
Price: $165,000
Property Address: 490 Kings Crossing Road, Silverado II Condo
Description: 1,029-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Adam Block
Buyer: Conor and Elizabeth Dea
Price: $500,000
Property Address: 101 Timber Court
Description: 2,864-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.07 acres of land.
Seller: Michael Poland and Lisa Noelle Winter Thomas
Buyer: Landon and Kara Hoover
Price: $1,230,000
Property Address: 108 Sawyer Circle
Description: 2,300-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3.75-bath townhome on 0.038 acres of land.
Seller: Roger H. Ganser Trust
Buyer: Jason Keene and Myda Luu
Price: $1,150,000
Property Address: 1600 GCR 514/Lupine Lane
Description: 3,205-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.5-bath, single-family residence on 0.043 acres of land.
Seller: Pole Creek Divide LLC
Buyer: Deirdre and Gregory Bell
Price: $1,150,000
Property Address: 274 GCR 44221/Soda Springs Ranch Road
Description: 1,687-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.
Seller: Bernita Shanks
Buyer: Keith and Holly Stratman
Price: $385,000
Property Address: 450 Elk Track Circle
Description: 3,256-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.082 acres of land.
Seller: Daniel and Shane Parkinson
Buyer: Adam Hageman
Price: $1,150,000
Property Address: Boardwalk Plaza Condominiums
Description: 606-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: PLK LLC
Buyer: NDTCO TSTE, Darrel Adolf Roth IRA
Price: $419,900
Property Address: 102 Base Camp Circle
Description: Base Camp Townhomes Lot 9
Seller: BC Townhomes LLC
Buyer: GRCO LLC
Price: $800,000
Property Address: No address
Description: Base Camp One Condominiums Lot 4
Seller: BC Townhomes LLC
Buyer: GRCO LLC
Price: $1,100,000
Property Address: 3361 GCR 2415/Bighorn Park Road
Description: 1,858-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence with garage on 2.15 acres of land.
Seller: Thomas and Marilyn Rohlas
Buyer: Robert Crone
Price: $615,000
Property Address: 126 GCR 4035/Brook Road
Description: 0.26 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Baby Moose Investments LLC
Buyer: Matthew and Maria Brown
Price: $106,000
Property Address: 7103 Northstar, Kicking Horse Lodges
Description: 635-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Jonathan Goss
Buyer: Molly Malarsie and Travis Ketelsleger
Price: $300,000
Property Address: No address, Val Moritz Village
Description: 1.08 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Debra Thurston and Bryce Romig
Buyer: Dana and Matthew Jackson
Price: $175,000
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Grand County real estate transactions, April 10-16
Real estate transactions totaled $17,692,900 across 24 sales for the week of April 10 to 16.