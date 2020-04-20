Grand County Real Estate Transactions April 12-18
Grand County’s real estate transactions from April 12-18 were worth more than $12.2 million combined.
• Stillwater Estates Lot 10 – Korby Myrick to Richard Herald, $500
• Grosvenor Subdivision Exemption Lot B; Emerald Village Lot 1; Just Ditch #1 Partial Legal – See Document; SEC 10 TWP 1S R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Royal and Charlene Heins to Royal D Heins Revocable Trust, $500
• Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit R 519 – William and Mariel Carlin to Jamie and Bradley Flanagan, $93,000
• SEC 33 TWP 1S R 75W Partial Legal – See Document; Garrett Ditch Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Water Rights – Winter Park Enterprises III LLLP; Winter Park V GP LLC; Winter Park Land Company LLLP; WP Land Company LLC to JAC Colorado II LLC, $1,394,000
• SEC 33 TWP 1S R 75W Partial Legal – See Document – Winter Park Enterprises V LLLP; Winter Park V GP LLC; Winter Park Land Company LLLP; WP Land Company LLC to JAC Colorado II LLC, $3,606,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 5 First Administrative Plat Lot 1 – Michael and Maria Fiorillo to Clayton and Brittnee Pierse, $459,000
• Lakeside at Pole Creek Townhomes Unit 24B – J Wade and Dinah Robertson to John Buckner and Gretchen Frey, $580,000
• SEC 13 TWP 1S R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Jeffery Martin to Town of Winter Park, $800,000
• East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 22 – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to Jason and Jennifer Kilpela, $699,000
• SilverCreek West First Addn Lot 3, Block 6 – Jack Gerstein to Erik Mogensen, $1,035,000
• Beaver Village Flg #3, Bldg 17, Unit 104 – Robert and Mary Rodriguez to Claudia Molins and John Belisle, $380,000
• Silversage Subdivision Lot 9, Block 2 – LB Construction LLC to Jasmin and Sarah Bambur, $25,000
• Lakota Flg 6, Tract E, Lot 12 – Marela-Ski LLC to NDTCO TSTE, Sarah Nash Wallace IRA, $180,000
• El Rancho Lot 3 – Seth and Pamela Meyer to Lalantika and Christopher Medema, $1,180,000
• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 73 – David and Margaret Farrell to William and Mariel Carlin, $229,000
• Dietrich Addition to Kremmling Block 6, Lots 9,10 – Coleman and Mikayla Springer, Mikayla Abbott to Chase Bunting, $279,000
• Grand Country Estates TRT 66 – Robert and Chris Braaf to Michael and Carrie Roswell, $650,000
• North Sunnyside Addn to Grand Lake Lots 11,12 – Barton and Jeanette Lone to Stephen and Tamara Luedtke, $610,000
• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 12 Timeshare 012105 – Cheryl Weinberg to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500
• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 52 Timeshare 052116 – Rodney and Patricia Russell to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500
