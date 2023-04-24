Grand County Real Estate Transactions, April 16-22
Real estate transactions totaled $13,840,477 across 16 sales for the week of April 16 to 22.
Winter Park
Reserve at Lakota Park Lot 99X
Seller: PMWP Development Company
Buyer: Randolph and Andrea Almond
Price: $2,181,325
628 GCR 5141/Aster Drive, Tabernash
4,309-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 1.0 acres of land.
Seller: Steven and Julianne Hennings
Buyer: Morgan Revocable Trust
Price: $1,859,152
613 Grand Avenue, Grand Lake
10,902-square-foot, commercial building on 0.344 acres of land.
Seller: Barbara and Wojciech Kaldonski
Buyer: Big Horn Lodge Inc.
Price: $1,850,000
111 GCR 8342/Cougar Avenue, Fraser
4,769-square-foot, single-family residence on 0.69 acres of land.
Seller: Dennis Foote
Buyer: Alliston and Martin Eckert III
Price: $1,650,000
76 GCR 8542/Marmot Trail, Fraser
4,267-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 3.01 acres of land.
Seller: Allison and Martin Eckert III
Buyer: Jeffrey and Lyndsey Collins
Price: $1,099,000
114 Hi Country Drive, Hi Country Haus, Winter Park
1,119-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.
Seller: Philip and Ellen Bernhardt
Buyer: Allison and Kristopher Klausner
Price: $785,000
45 GCR 494/Columbine Drive, Grand Lake
1,661-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.20 acres of land.
Seller: Kristen Tait
Buyer: Ryan Sugden and Erica Foley
Price: $659,000
300 Base Camp Circle, Base Camp One Condominiums, Granby
1,035-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.25-bath condo.
Seller: John and Ronda Kent
Buyer: Chris and Carmen Sheppard
Price: $629,500
GCR 702/Village Drive, Granby
Beaver Village Filing #3, Building 19, Unit 203
Seller: Ziemba Family Trust
Buyer: Laura and Shane Rippentrop, Margaret Behan
Price: $600,000
300 Base Camp Circle, Base Camp One Condominiums, Granby
1,035-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.25-bath condo.
Seller: Bottom Of The Lift LLC
Buyer: Freundschaft LLC
Price: $595,000
550 GCR 641, Grand Lake
1,060-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.46 acres of land.
Seller: William Pregeant and Lynnea Godfriaux
Buyer: Landon and Erica Lueck
Price: $525,000
220 Woodspur Lane, Woodspur Condo, Winter Park
2,435-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.75-bath condo.
Seller: Jeffrey Mason, Julie Hoilien, Walter Manaker and Melinda Gillespie
Buyer: Walter Manaker and Melinda Gillespie
Price: $460,000
Winter Park
Roam Filing No. 1, Block 2, Lots 3-5
Seller: Fraser River Development Co LLC
Buyer: Bonanza Homes LLC
Price: $345,000
641 Timber Way, Winter Park
Lot B4 at Timber Lake Townhomes
Seller: Frederick J. Weber Revocable Trust
Buyer: Michelle and Wayne Trader
Price: $257,500
Winter Park
Roam Filing No. 1, Block 7, Lots 1-2
Seller: Fraser River Development Co LLC
Buyer: Bonanza Homes LLC
Price: $200,000
GCR 4980/Kinnikinnick, Grand Lake
0.20 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: George Roberts
Buyer: David Wolf
Price: $145,000
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.