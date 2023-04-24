 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, April 16-22 | SkyHiNews.com
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, April 16-22

Real estate transactions totaled $13,840,477 across 16 sales for the week of April 16 to 22.

Winter Park

Reserve at Lakota Park Lot 99X

Seller: PMWP Development Company

Buyer: Randolph and Andrea Almond

Price: $2,181,325

628 GCR 5141/Aster Drive, Tabernash

4,309-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 1.0 acres of land.

Seller: Steven and Julianne Hennings

Buyer: Morgan Revocable Trust

Price: $1,859,152

613 Grand Avenue, Grand Lake

10,902-square-foot, commercial building on 0.344 acres of land.

Seller: Barbara and Wojciech Kaldonski

Buyer: Big Horn Lodge Inc.

Price: $1,850,000

111 GCR 8342/Cougar Avenue, Fraser

4,769-square-foot, single-family residence on 0.69 acres of land.

Seller: Dennis Foote

Buyer: Alliston and Martin Eckert III

Price: $1,650,000

76 GCR 8542/Marmot Trail, Fraser

4,267-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 3.01 acres of land.

Seller: Allison and Martin Eckert III

Buyer: Jeffrey and Lyndsey Collins

Price: $1,099,000

114 Hi Country Drive, Hi Country Haus, Winter Park

1,119-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.

Seller: Philip and Ellen Bernhardt

Buyer: Allison and Kristopher Klausner

Price: $785,000

45 GCR 494/Columbine Drive, Grand Lake

1,661-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.20 acres of land.

Seller: Kristen Tait

Buyer: Ryan Sugden and Erica Foley

Price: $659,000

300 Base Camp Circle, Base Camp One Condominiums, Granby

1,035-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.25-bath condo.

Seller: John and Ronda Kent

Buyer: Chris and Carmen Sheppard

Price: $629,500

GCR 702/Village Drive, Granby

Beaver Village Filing #3, Building 19, Unit 203

Seller: Ziemba Family Trust

Buyer: Laura and Shane Rippentrop, Margaret Behan

Price: $600,000

300 Base Camp Circle, Base Camp One Condominiums, Granby

1,035-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.25-bath condo.

Seller: Bottom Of The Lift LLC

Buyer: Freundschaft LLC

Price: $595,000

550 GCR 641, Grand Lake

1,060-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.46 acres of land.

Seller: William Pregeant and Lynnea Godfriaux

Buyer: Landon and Erica Lueck

Price: $525,000

220 Woodspur Lane, Woodspur Condo, Winter Park

2,435-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.75-bath condo.

Seller: Jeffrey Mason, Julie Hoilien, Walter Manaker and Melinda Gillespie

Buyer: Walter Manaker and Melinda Gillespie

Price: $460,000

Winter Park

Roam Filing No. 1, Block 2, Lots 3-5

Seller: Fraser River Development Co LLC

Buyer: Bonanza Homes LLC

Price: $345,000

641 Timber Way, Winter Park

Lot B4 at Timber Lake Townhomes

Seller: Frederick J. Weber Revocable Trust

Buyer: Michelle and Wayne Trader

Price: $257,500

Winter Park

Roam Filing No. 1, Block 7, Lots 1-2

Seller: Fraser River Development Co LLC

Buyer: Bonanza Homes LLC

Price: $200,000

GCR 4980/Kinnikinnick, Grand Lake

0.20 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: George Roberts

Buyer: David Wolf

Price: $145,000

