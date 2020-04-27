Grand County Real Estate Transactions April 19-25
Grand County’s real estate transactions from April 19-25 were worth more than $5.1 million combined.
• CMFM Outright Exemption TRT 17 – William W Edelstein Trust to Colleen Dachille, $86,000
• Aspen Meadows Condominiums PH II, Unit 107, Bldg F – Nancy Ronalter to Kelly Fowler, $190,000
• Grand Lake Block 35, Lots 7,8 – Kirk Arnold to Barton and Jeanette Lone, $857,000
• Lakota Flg 6, Tract E, Lot 9 – Stephen and Mary Chapman to Patrick and Michaela Boyd, $152,500
• Granby Ranch Filing 5, Lot 18 – Robert Keller and Kerrie Riker Keller to Meghan and Lance Gerlach, $439,000
• Silver Sky Condo Unit C; Silver Sky Condo Unit 3 – Jill Mamini and David Bouwman to Troy and Tammy Shimp, $349,300
• Val Moritz Village 2nd Filing, Lot 8, Block 3 – Joshua and Melissa Gregory to Jillian Magsaysay and Scott Abraham, $72,000
• Shorewood Subdivision Lot 5, Block 6 – Anthony Grzebinski to Richard and Janet Nilsen, $601,000
• Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 5 204, Bldg Maverick – Michelle Peterson and Manuel Hernandez to Robert and Gina Ratcliff, $325,000
• Elaine Busse Subdivision Exemption TRT 2 – William and Janet Busse to Susan M Austin Living Trust and Gregory K Austin Living Trust, $730,000
• Frontier Investment Company Addition to Kremmling Block 23, Lots 1,2,3 – Casey and Nowell Curran to Forrest and Lindsey Hester, $539,000
• Pine Air Addition Hot Sulphur Springs Lots 1-104, Block 39 – Everett Sutton to Eugene and Samantha Woolsey, $4,791
• Legacy Park Ranch Lot 95 – Debra and Douglas Karl to Alden Whittaker, $839,000
