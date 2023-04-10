Grand County Real Estate Transactions, April 2-8
Real estate transactions totaled $13,890,254 across 17 sales for the week of April 2 to 8.
309 Moose Trail, Winter Park
4,780-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.55 acres of land.
Seller: Chris and Julie Jakubson
Buyer: Curtis and Lauryn Meyer
Price: $2,460,000
275 Lower Bear Trail, Winter Park
2,754-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.04 acres of land.
Seller: Curtis and Lauryn Meyer
Buyer: 275 Lower Bear Trail LLC
Price: $1,325,000
508 GCR 834/Cranmer Avenue, Fraser
3,146-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.075 acres of land.
Seller: Margaret Antonoff Living Trust
Buyer: Alexandra Arnett and Kirk Safford
Price: $1,300,000
105 Blue Sky Way, Winter Park
2,781-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.04 acres of land.
Seller: Nicolle and Kelly Martin
Buyer: Andrew R. Weber Trust, Erin H. Weber Trust, Richard A. Weber Living Trust and Patricia A. Weber Living Trust
Price: $1,225,000
194 Cozens Pointe Circle, Cozens Pointe at Grand Park, Fraser
1,528-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo.
Seller: Varney Trust
Buyer: Joshua and Lindsey Turck
Price: $1,092,000
201 Sawyer Circle, Sawmill Station Townhomes, Winter Park
1,944-square-foot, two-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.034 acres of land.
Seller: SAVSYD Trust
Buyer: 2012 Nicole E. Cannon Trust
Price: $1,025,000
Fraser
Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 3, Unit C104
Seller: Elk Creek Multifamily LLC
Buyer: Scott Gardiner and Ralph Laucella Jr.
Price: $796,554
1308 GCR 19/Red Dirt Road, Kremmling
7,228-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1.25-bath, single-family residence on 5.03 acres of land.
Seller: Ty Landon Mattern
Buyer: Beth Morean
Price: $750,000
Elk Creek Village, Fraser
Elk Creek Village Filing 1, Unit 10, Lot A, Block 2
Seller: Richard A. McAdams Living Trust
Buyer: Natalie and Deahna Liguere
Price: $642,000
Forest Trail, Winter Park
Timber Run Condo, Unit 16, Building 11
Seller: Charles and Kathleen Errico
Buyer: Kristian and Amy Lee
Price: $625,000
90 Hideaway Drive, Como Condo, Winter Park
933-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.
Seller: Melissa Leffingwell
Buyer: Amanda Stevens
Price: $565,000
207 Bella Vista Court, Grandview Villas, Grand Lake
1,413-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo.
Seller: Heineman Family Trust
Buyer: Richard and Linda Kishiue
Price: $505,000
362 GCR 4491, Grand Lake
760-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 2.62 acres of land.
Seller: Sarah Elizabeth Small and Andrew Alan St John
Buyer: Rebecca Allen and Dennis Cradick
Price: $505,000
260 Vista Avenue, Granby
2,397-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land.
Seller: Marcus Trumbo
Buyer: Kaylee and William Wallesen
Price: $460,000
295 Christiansen Avenue, Granby
1,618-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land.
Seller: Taylor Houston
Buyer: Kendall Velasquez and Robert Weiss
Price: $391,700
Mountain Sky Court, Granby
Village at Mountain Sky Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot D28
Seller: Liquid Property Group LLC
Buyer: Timothy and Christina Nairn
Price: $118,000
1572 GCR 162/Barlow Drive, Kremmling
5.39 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Russell McNear
Buyer: Parker Gill
Price: $105,000
