 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, April 2-8
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, April 2-8

Real estate transactions totaled $13,890,254 across 17 sales for the week of April 2 to 8.

309 Moose Trail, Winter Park

4,780-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.55 acres of land.

Seller: Chris and Julie Jakubson

Buyer: Curtis and Lauryn Meyer

Price: $2,460,000

275 Lower Bear Trail, Winter Park

2,754-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.04 acres of land.

Seller: Curtis and Lauryn Meyer

Buyer: 275 Lower Bear Trail LLC

Price: $1,325,000

508 GCR 834/Cranmer Avenue, Fraser

3,146-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.075 acres of land.

Seller: Margaret Antonoff Living Trust

Buyer: Alexandra Arnett and Kirk Safford

Price: $1,300,000

105 Blue Sky Way, Winter Park

2,781-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.04 acres of land.

Seller: Nicolle and Kelly Martin

Buyer: Andrew R. Weber Trust, Erin H. Weber Trust, Richard A. Weber Living Trust and Patricia A. Weber Living Trust

Price: $1,225,000

194 Cozens Pointe Circle, Cozens Pointe at Grand Park, Fraser

1,528-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo.

Seller: Varney Trust

Buyer: Joshua and Lindsey Turck

Price: $1,092,000

201 Sawyer Circle, Sawmill Station Townhomes, Winter Park

1,944-square-foot, two-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.034 acres of land.

Seller: SAVSYD Trust

Buyer: 2012 Nicole E. Cannon Trust

Price: $1,025,000

Fraser

Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 3, Unit C104

Seller: Elk Creek Multifamily LLC

Buyer: Scott Gardiner and Ralph Laucella Jr.

Price: $796,554

1308 GCR 19/Red Dirt Road, Kremmling

7,228-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1.25-bath, single-family residence on 5.03 acres of land.

Seller: Ty Landon Mattern

Buyer: Beth Morean

Price: $750,000

Elk Creek Village, Fraser

Elk Creek Village Filing 1, Unit 10, Lot A, Block 2

Seller: Richard A. McAdams Living Trust

Buyer: Natalie and Deahna Liguere

Price: $642,000

Forest Trail, Winter Park

Timber Run Condo, Unit 16, Building 11

Seller: Charles and Kathleen Errico

Buyer: Kristian and Amy Lee

Price: $625,000

90 Hideaway Drive, Como Condo, Winter Park

933-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.

Seller: Melissa Leffingwell

Buyer: Amanda Stevens

Price: $565,000

207 Bella Vista Court, Grandview Villas, Grand Lake

1,413-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo.

Seller: Heineman Family Trust

Buyer: Richard and Linda Kishiue

Price: $505,000

362 GCR 4491, Grand Lake

760-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 2.62 acres of land.

Seller: Sarah Elizabeth Small and Andrew Alan St John

Buyer: Rebecca Allen and Dennis Cradick

Price: $505,000

260 Vista Avenue, Granby

2,397-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land.

Seller: Marcus Trumbo

Buyer: Kaylee and William Wallesen

Price: $460,000

295 Christiansen Avenue, Granby

1,618-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land.

Seller: Taylor Houston

Buyer: Kendall Velasquez and Robert Weiss

Price: $391,700

Mountain Sky Court, Granby

Village at Mountain Sky Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot D28

Seller: Liquid Property Group LLC

Buyer: Timothy and Christina Nairn

Price: $118,000

1572 GCR 162/Barlow Drive, Kremmling

5.39 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Russell McNear

Buyer: Parker Gill

Price: $105,000

