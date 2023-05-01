 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, April 23-29 | SkyHiNews.com
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, April 23-29

Real estate transactions totaled $11,463,800 across 19 sales for the week of April 23 to 29.

86 Ramble Lane, Winter Park

3,889-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.0268 acres of land.

Seller: Bonanza Homes LLC

Buyer: Mark and Leslee Lumpkin

Price: $1,499,000

254 Lions Gate Drive, Winter Park

2,722-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.0197 acres of land.

Seller: Andrew and Meghan Nally

Buyer: Megan Radigan and Austin Ivey

Price: $1,237,000

GCR 514/Lupine Lane, Fraser

Coyote Creek at Winter Park Unit 7, Lot 23

Seller: Keystone Summit LLC

Buyer: Curtis and Christina Vandenberg

Price: $1,050,000

767 GCR 494/Columbine Drive, Grand Lake

1,584-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land.

Seller: Jennifer Davis

Buyer: Molly Schaaf

Price: $1,014,000

Eagle Ridge Drive, Granby

Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Block 19, Units 91-94; Block 20, Units 95-98; Block 21, Units 99-102; Block 22, Units 103-106; Block 23 Units 107-110, TRT A

Seller: Lindsay and Steve Watne

Buyer: Courtney and Pam Morris

Price: $910,000

Eagle Ridge Drive, Granby

Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit 68, Building 13

Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC

Buyer: Lance and Elizabeth King

Price: $816,300

105 Elk Creek Drive, Fraser

1,587-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.02 acres of land.

Seller: Kristen Chua

Buyer: Janel Jordy and Nathan Richards

Price: $665,000

477 Iron Horse Way, Iron Horse Condo, Winter Park

1,619-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo.

Seller: Apres Investments LLC

Buyer: Sugar Feet LLC

Price: $627,500

670 Winter Park Drive, Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominiums, Winter Park

645-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1.25-bath condo.

Seller: Hepting Properties IIC LLC 

Buyer: Heidi and Scott Algeo

Price: $565,000

253 GCR 874/Colorado Drive, Fraser

2,224-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.288 acres of land.

Seller: Larry Erpelding

Buyer: Bluewater Property Solo 401K Trust

Price: $475,000

216 GCR 494/Columbine Drive, Grand Lake

1,160-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land.

Seller: Conklin Family Trust

Buyer: Kevin and Chaunda Schipper

Price: $450,000

490 Kings Crossing Road, Silverado II Condo, Winter Park

1,029-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bedroom condo.

Seller: MEMK Revocable Trust

Buyer: Joseph Walker and Malissa Markey

Price: $435,000

155 Dreamcatcher South, Winter Park

3,802-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome on 0.273 acres of land.

Seller: Bronwyn L D Horvath Revocable Living Trust

Buyer: Jessica and Stephen Gaidusek

Price: $400,000

35 GCR 511/Golf Course Circle, Tabernash

2.044 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Evan and Eileen Bradley

Buyer: Leonard and Melissa Rice

Price: $349,500

No address, Granby

Vacant land, Shadow Mountain Ranch and Resort Lot 11; SEC 34 TWP 3N R 77W Partial Legal – See Document.

Seller: Mary Linda Nau

Buyer: Scott Family LLC

Price: $300,000

62927 US Highway 40, Inn at SilverCreek, Granby

645-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Kris and Karole Johnson

Buyer: Dror Ziv

Price: $215,500

Skyview at Waterside West Condo, Fraser

Skyview at Waterside West Unit F16

Seller: Gregory and Kimberly Schilling

Buyer: Thomas and Camille Sachtleben

Price: $200,000

914 GCR 281/Lower Bear Mountain Road, Kremmling

6.61 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Tracy Dix

Buyer: Andrew Dunlap and Rebecca Doster

Price: $140,000

1580 Lone Eagle Drive, Granby

0.28 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Beach Custom Homes LLC

Buyer: Josias and Renata De Almeida

Price: $115,000

