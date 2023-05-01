Grand County Real Estate Transactions, April 23-29
Real estate transactions totaled $11,463,800 across 19 sales for the week of April 23 to 29.
86 Ramble Lane, Winter Park
3,889-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.0268 acres of land.
Seller: Bonanza Homes LLC
Buyer: Mark and Leslee Lumpkin
Price: $1,499,000
254 Lions Gate Drive, Winter Park
2,722-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.0197 acres of land.
Seller: Andrew and Meghan Nally
Buyer: Megan Radigan and Austin Ivey
Price: $1,237,000
GCR 514/Lupine Lane, Fraser
Coyote Creek at Winter Park Unit 7, Lot 23
Seller: Keystone Summit LLC
Buyer: Curtis and Christina Vandenberg
Price: $1,050,000
767 GCR 494/Columbine Drive, Grand Lake
1,584-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land.
Seller: Jennifer Davis
Buyer: Molly Schaaf
Price: $1,014,000
Eagle Ridge Drive, Granby
Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Block 19, Units 91-94; Block 20, Units 95-98; Block 21, Units 99-102; Block 22, Units 103-106; Block 23 Units 107-110, TRT A
Seller: Lindsay and Steve Watne
Buyer: Courtney and Pam Morris
Price: $910,000
Eagle Ridge Drive, Granby
Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit 68, Building 13
Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC
Buyer: Lance and Elizabeth King
Price: $816,300
105 Elk Creek Drive, Fraser
1,587-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.02 acres of land.
Seller: Kristen Chua
Buyer: Janel Jordy and Nathan Richards
Price: $665,000
477 Iron Horse Way, Iron Horse Condo, Winter Park
1,619-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo.
Seller: Apres Investments LLC
Buyer: Sugar Feet LLC
Price: $627,500
670 Winter Park Drive, Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominiums, Winter Park
645-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1.25-bath condo.
Seller: Hepting Properties IIC LLC
Buyer: Heidi and Scott Algeo
Price: $565,000
253 GCR 874/Colorado Drive, Fraser
2,224-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.288 acres of land.
Seller: Larry Erpelding
Buyer: Bluewater Property Solo 401K Trust
Price: $475,000
216 GCR 494/Columbine Drive, Grand Lake
1,160-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land.
Seller: Conklin Family Trust
Buyer: Kevin and Chaunda Schipper
Price: $450,000
490 Kings Crossing Road, Silverado II Condo, Winter Park
1,029-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bedroom condo.
Seller: MEMK Revocable Trust
Buyer: Joseph Walker and Malissa Markey
Price: $435,000
155 Dreamcatcher South, Winter Park
3,802-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome on 0.273 acres of land.
Seller: Bronwyn L D Horvath Revocable Living Trust
Buyer: Jessica and Stephen Gaidusek
Price: $400,000
35 GCR 511/Golf Course Circle, Tabernash
2.044 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Evan and Eileen Bradley
Buyer: Leonard and Melissa Rice
Price: $349,500
No address, Granby
Vacant land, Shadow Mountain Ranch and Resort Lot 11; SEC 34 TWP 3N R 77W Partial Legal – See Document.
Seller: Mary Linda Nau
Buyer: Scott Family LLC
Price: $300,000
62927 US Highway 40, Inn at SilverCreek, Granby
645-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Kris and Karole Johnson
Buyer: Dror Ziv
Price: $215,500
Skyview at Waterside West Condo, Fraser
Skyview at Waterside West Unit F16
Seller: Gregory and Kimberly Schilling
Buyer: Thomas and Camille Sachtleben
Price: $200,000
914 GCR 281/Lower Bear Mountain Road, Kremmling
6.61 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Tracy Dix
Buyer: Andrew Dunlap and Rebecca Doster
Price: $140,000
1580 Lone Eagle Drive, Granby
0.28 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Beach Custom Homes LLC
Buyer: Josias and Renata De Almeida
Price: $115,000
