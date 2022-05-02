Grand County real estate transactions, April 24-30
Real estate transactions totaled $26,616,380 across 29 sales for the week of April 24 to 30.
Property Address: No address
Description: SECS 27,34 TWP 2N R 80W Partial Legal – See Documents
Seller: Middlefork LLC, Swiss LLC
Buyer: Breeze Place LLC
Price: $1,418,370
Property Address: 10 GCR 469/Shorewood Circle
Description: 1,208-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence with garage on 0.24 acres of land.
Seller: 10 Shorewood Trust
Buyer: Alexander and Ashley Morton
Price: $640,000
Property Address: 96 GCR 896/Spruce Drive
Description: 0.35 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Mark Szarlej
Buyer: Mara Pacyga and Craig Kobe
Price: $120,000
Property Address: 75 GCR 5113/Purple Sage Court
Description: 2.034 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Melissa and Joe Penn Jr.
Buyer: Pole Creek Divide LLC
Price: $300,000
Property Address: 35 Promontory Drive, Silverstar Condos
Description: 1,380-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Tony and Laura Hemgesberg
Buyer: Travis and Jessica Brown
Price: $645,000
Property Address: Colorado Anglers Club, Block 9, Lots 14,15
Description: 0.52 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Baby Moose Investments LLC
Buyer: Gallery Homes Inc.
Price: $135,000
Property Address: 575 GCR 47/Lakeridge Drive
Description: 2,850-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.2-bath, single-family residence on 0.93 acres of land.
Seller: Helen and Rick Heller
Buyer: Bret and Nichol Lamprecht
Price: $925,000
Property Address: 649 GCR 4632/Riverview Road
Description: 0.51 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Sara White and Anthony Colista
Buyer: David and Jacqueline Gardner
Price: $130,000
Property Address: 62927 US Hwy 40, Inn at SilverCreek
Description: 495-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Batt Family Living Trust
Buyer: Terri Strauss
Price: $205,000
Property Address: Boardwalk Plaza Condominiums
Description: 581-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: PLK LLC
Buyer: Todd Lastoka
Price: $399,900
Property Address: 1509 Central Avenue
Description: 4,324-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.28 acres of land.
Seller: William Mills
Buyer: Michael and Daniel Moller
Price: $686,000
Property Address: 293 GCR 512/Fairway Lane
Description: 4,016-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on 2.015 acres of land.
Seller: 293 Fairways Lane LLC
Buyer: Jasa Investment Properties LLC
Price: $1,605,000
Property Address: 800 Park Avenue, Park Avenue Lofts
Description: 719-square-foot, one-bedroom, 0.75-bath condo with garage.
Seller: Karen Dollar
Buyer: Michael Clark
Price: $421,500
Property Address: 12222 US Highway 34, Spitzmiller Tract 3
Description: 1,094-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land.
Seller: Robert Leonard Seib Jr.
Buyer: Lindsay Landis and Ingrid Hall
Price: $990,000
Property Address: 210 Elk Track Circle
Description: Village at Elk Track Second Flg, Grand Elk Lot 28
Seller: Gelco LLC
Buyer: Josh and Wendy Brethauer, John Gries, Bonita Thomas Gries
Price: $1,125,000
Property Address: 277 Bridgertrail
Description: 5,181-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land.
Seller: Ernest Castro
Buyer: Christian and Judith Bartels
Price: $3,775,000
Property Address: 310 Iron Horse Way, Iron Horse Condos
Description: 597-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Conor Reardon and Katharine Brigham
Buyer: 310 Iron Horse Way D3024 LLC
Price: $437,000
Property Address: 270 Garnet Avenue
Description: 5,212-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.143 acres of land.
Seller: Filipp Eretneva
Buyer: Gavin and Lindsey Schultz
Price: $750,000
Property Address: 670 Winter Park Drive, Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominiums
Description: 714-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1.25-bath condo.
Seller: Lois Lynch
Buyer: Michele and Benjamin Salentine
Price: $625,000
Property Address: 215 Elk Track Drive
Description: Lot 29 at Village at Elk Track 2nd Filing Grand Elk Ranch
Seller: KGE LLC
Buyer: Bryan and Cary Adler
Price: $889,110
Property Address: 1555 GCR 4
Description: 5,735-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 2.63 acres of land.
Seller: Brandon and Elizabeth Williams
Buyer: Tori and Ryan Ozinga
Price: $1,130,000
Property Address: 671 Vasquez Road
Description: 4,593-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence with garage on 0.215 acres of land.
Seller: CW Property Company LLC
Buyer: 671 Mary Jane LLC
Price: $1,732,500
Property Address: 540 East Byers Avenue
Description: 2,223-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.172 acres of land.
Seller: Dylan and Crystal Wood
Buyer: Kelly and Ann Stiefel
Price: $495,000
Property Address: 143 Golf Course Road/GCR 48, Elk Creek Campground
Description: Elk Creek Campground commercial property on 13.475 acres of land.
Seller: Elk Creek Campground Grand Lake LLC
Buyer: Grand Lake KOA Inc.
Price: $3,750,000
Property Address: 580 Winter Park Drive, Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominiums
Description: 443-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Anthony Monaco
Buyer: Vincent Leone and Ronalhene Lascano
Price: $370,000
Property Address: 172 Diamond Avenue
Description: 4,073-square-foot, four-bedroom 3.75-bath, single-family residence on .359 acres of land.
Seller: Don and Susan Baird
Buyer: Brandon and Elizabeth Williams
Price: $799,000
Property Address: 87 GCR 645/Lakeview Lane
Description: 2,280-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land.
Seller: Kathleen Heine
Buyer: Scott and Beate Brady
Price: $582,000
Property Address: Skyview at Waterside West
Description: 2,451-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath condo.
Seller: Deborah and Michael Wright
Buyer: Hattle LLC
Price: $1,026,000
Property Address: 533 East Spruce Drive
Description: 1,566-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land.
Seller: Jason McKibben
Buyer: Laura Mauck and Tyler Klees
Price: $510,000
