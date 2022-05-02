 Grand County real estate transactions, April 24-30 | SkyHiNews.com
Grand County real estate transactions, April 24-30

Real estate transactions totaled $26,616,380 across 29 sales for the week of April 24 to 30.

Property Address: No address

Description: SECS 27,34 TWP 2N R 80W Partial Legal – See Documents

Seller: Middlefork LLC, Swiss LLC

Buyer: Breeze Place LLC

Price: $1,418,370

Property Address: 10 GCR 469/Shorewood Circle

Description: 1,208-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence with garage on 0.24 acres of land.

Seller: 10 Shorewood Trust

Buyer: Alexander and Ashley Morton

Price: $640,000

Property Address: 96 GCR 896/Spruce Drive

Description: 0.35 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Mark Szarlej

Buyer: Mara Pacyga and Craig Kobe

Price: $120,000

Property Address: 75 GCR 5113/Purple Sage Court

Description: 2.034 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Melissa and Joe Penn Jr.

Buyer: Pole Creek Divide LLC

Price: $300,000

Property Address: 35 Promontory Drive, Silverstar Condos

Description: 1,380-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Tony and Laura Hemgesberg

Buyer: Travis and Jessica Brown

Price: $645,000

Property Address: Colorado Anglers Club, Block 9, Lots 14,15

Description: 0.52 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Baby Moose Investments LLC

Buyer: Gallery Homes Inc.

Price: $135,000

Property Address: 575 GCR 47/Lakeridge Drive

Description: 2,850-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.2-bath, single-family residence on 0.93 acres of land.

Seller: Helen and Rick Heller

Buyer: Bret and Nichol Lamprecht

Price: $925,000

Property Address: 649 GCR 4632/Riverview Road

Description: 0.51 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Sara White and Anthony Colista

Buyer: David and Jacqueline Gardner

Price: $130,000

Property Address: 62927 US Hwy 40, Inn at SilverCreek

Description: 495-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Batt Family Living Trust

Buyer: Terri Strauss

Price: $205,000

Property Address: Boardwalk Plaza Condominiums

Description: 581-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: PLK LLC

Buyer: Todd Lastoka

Price: $399,900

Property Address: 1509 Central Avenue

Description: 4,324-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.28 acres of land.

Seller: William Mills

Buyer: Michael and Daniel Moller

Price: $686,000

Property Address: 293 GCR 512/Fairway Lane

Description: 4,016-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on 2.015 acres of land.

Seller: 293 Fairways Lane LLC

Buyer: Jasa Investment Properties LLC

Price: $1,605,000

Property Address: 800 Park Avenue, Park Avenue Lofts

Description: 719-square-foot, one-bedroom, 0.75-bath condo with garage.

Seller: Karen Dollar

Buyer: Michael Clark

Price: $421,500

Property Address: 12222 US Highway 34, Spitzmiller Tract 3

Description: 1,094-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land.

Seller: Robert Leonard Seib Jr.

Buyer: Lindsay Landis and Ingrid Hall

Price: $990,000

Property Address: 210 Elk Track Circle

Description: Village at Elk Track Second Flg, Grand Elk Lot 28

Seller: Gelco LLC

Buyer: Josh and Wendy Brethauer, John Gries, Bonita Thomas Gries

Price: $1,125,000

Property Address: 277 Bridgertrail

Description: 5,181-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land.

Seller: Ernest Castro

Buyer: Christian and Judith Bartels

Price: $3,775,000

Property Address: 310 Iron Horse Way, Iron Horse Condos

Description: 597-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Conor Reardon and Katharine Brigham

Buyer: 310 Iron Horse Way D3024 LLC

Price: $437,000

Property Address: 270 Garnet Avenue

Description: 5,212-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.143 acres of land.

Seller: Filipp Eretneva

Buyer: Gavin and Lindsey Schultz

Price: $750,000

Property Address: 670 Winter Park Drive, Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominiums

Description: 714-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1.25-bath condo.

Seller: Lois Lynch

Buyer: Michele and Benjamin Salentine

Price: $625,000

Property Address: 215 Elk Track Drive

Description: Lot 29 at Village at Elk Track 2nd Filing Grand Elk Ranch

Seller: KGE LLC

Buyer: Bryan and Cary Adler

Price: $889,110

Property Address: 1555 GCR 4

Description: 5,735-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 2.63 acres of land.

Seller: Brandon and Elizabeth Williams

Buyer: Tori and Ryan Ozinga

Price: $1,130,000

Property Address: 671 Vasquez Road

Description: 4,593-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence with garage on 0.215 acres of land.

Seller: CW Property Company LLC

Buyer: 671 Mary Jane LLC

Price: $1,732,500

Property Address: 540 East Byers Avenue

Description: 2,223-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.172 acres of land.

Seller: Dylan and Crystal Wood

Buyer: Kelly and Ann Stiefel

Price: $495,000

Property Address: 143 Golf Course Road/GCR 48, Elk Creek Campground

Description: Elk Creek Campground commercial property on 13.475 acres of land.

Seller: Elk Creek Campground Grand Lake LLC

Buyer: Grand Lake KOA Inc.

Price: $3,750,000

Property Address: 580 Winter Park Drive, Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominiums

Description: 443-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Anthony Monaco

Buyer: Vincent Leone and Ronalhene Lascano

Price: $370,000

Property Address: 172 Diamond Avenue

Description: 4,073-square-foot, four-bedroom 3.75-bath, single-family residence on .359 acres of land.

Seller: Don and Susan Baird

Buyer: Brandon and Elizabeth Williams

Price: $799,000

Property Address: 87 GCR 645/Lakeview Lane

Description: 2,280-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land.

Seller: Kathleen Heine

Buyer: Scott and Beate Brady

Price: $582,000

Property Address: Skyview at Waterside West

Description: 2,451-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath condo.

Seller: Deborah and Michael Wright

Buyer: Hattle LLC

Price: $1,026,000

Property Address: 533 East Spruce Drive

Description: 1,566-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land.

Seller: Jason McKibben

Buyer: Laura Mauck and Tyler Klees

Price: $510,000

