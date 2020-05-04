Grand County Real Estate Transactions April 26-May 2
Grand County’s real estate transactions from April 26 to May 2 were worth more than $8.8 million combined.
• Kremmling Country Addition Lot 3, Block 7 – Kenneth Dittlinger to Don Olsen, $258,000
• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 12, Unit 11 – Stephen Jones to Adam and Karin Brown, $298,000
• Cozens Pointe at Grand Park Unit 102, Bldg F; Cozens Pointe at Grand Park Bldg F, Garage Unit I – Cozens Pointe LLC to Tracey Schefter, $530,400
Support Local Journalism
• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 97 Timeshare 097639 – Jack and Diann Frost to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500
• Aspen Meadows Condominiums PH 2, Unit 302, Bldg C; Aspen Meadows Condominiums PH 2, Bldg C, Garage Unit 2 – Amy Combs and John Hall to Abby Gallagher, $328,000
• Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot E 66 – Donald Huss to Robert Ogdon, 525 Properties LLC, $5,000
• Granby Lake Shore Estates Townhomes Unit 10 – Andrew McCulloch to Paul and Jennifer Goubeaud, $335,000
• Snowblaze Bldg E, Condo Unit 101 – Nancy Wright to Marc Scherschel and Kelli Christensen, $188,005
• Village at Horseshoe Creek Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit A 1 – Gina and Robert Ratcliff to Timothy and Julie Glasco, $525,000
• Frontier Investment Company Addition to Kremmling Block 28, Lots 1,2,3,4; Frontier Investment Company Addition to Kremmling Block 28, Lot 5 Partial Legal – See Document – Deanna and Harry Williams Jr. to Daniel Muther, $400,000
• Base Camp 9200 Second Replat Unit E 4, Bldg E – Michael and Dana Weiner, GNPS LLC to Fernanda P Quinete Vezina and John Vezina, $1,299,900
• Frontier Investment Company Addition to Kremmling Block 7, Lots 18,19,20 – Larry and Karen Miller to Michael Williams II, $355,000
• Gore City Block 11, Lots 1,2,3,4,5 – Aztec Drilling Company to Kremmling CO DG LLC, Loranger Hwy 40 DG LLC, $212,766
• BV Townhomes Partial Legal – See Document – 4TP LLC to BV Townhomes Owners Association, $500
• Blue Valley Acres Lot 22, Block 4 – Matthew Kroschel to Dylan, Donald and Angelia Dickey, $509,000
• SEC 31 TWP 2N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Sandra Tucker to Michael P Nachtigal Revocable Qualified Spousal Trust and Diane E Nachtigal Revocable Qualified Spousal Trust, $395,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 19, Block 16 – Kathleen Whisler to Matthew and Chad Leigh, Bryan and DeAnn Hoffman, $725,000
• Val Moritz Village 2nd Filing Lot 6, Block 6 – Tobias and Stacie Dellamano to Jonathan and Rebecca Wiesinger, $94,000
• SEC 35 TWP 2N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Granite Ridge Ranch LLC to Jason and Lisa Childers, $500,000
• Iron Horse Bldg D, Condo Unit 3304 – Howard Lunin to Gale and Michael Shallow, $225,000
• Bear Crossing Town Homes AMD 1, Lot 36 – Todd Grover to Susan Kiehl, $901,000
• Arrow Winter Park Lot 6, Block 2 – Arrow Winter Park Inc to Walter and Jane Enterline, $755,000
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User