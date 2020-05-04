Grand County Real Estate Transactions April 26-May 2

Grand County’s real estate transactions from April 26 to May 2 were worth more than $8.8 million combined.

• Kremmling Country Addition Lot 3, Block 7 – Kenneth Dittlinger to Don Olsen, $258,000

• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 12, Unit 11 – Stephen Jones to Adam and Karin Brown, $298,000

• Cozens Pointe at Grand Park Unit 102, Bldg F; Cozens Pointe at Grand Park Bldg F, Garage Unit I – Cozens Pointe LLC to Tracey Schefter, $530,400

• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 97 Timeshare 097639 – Jack and Diann Frost to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

• Aspen Meadows Condominiums PH 2, Unit 302, Bldg C; Aspen Meadows Condominiums PH 2, Bldg C, Garage Unit 2 – Amy Combs and John Hall to Abby Gallagher, $328,000

• Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot E 66 – Donald Huss to Robert Ogdon, 525 Properties LLC, $5,000

• Granby Lake Shore Estates Townhomes Unit 10 – Andrew McCulloch to Paul and Jennifer Goubeaud, $335,000

• Snowblaze Bldg E, Condo Unit 101 – Nancy Wright to Marc Scherschel and Kelli Christensen, $188,005

• Village at Horseshoe Creek Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit A 1 – Gina and Robert Ratcliff to Timothy and Julie Glasco, $525,000

• Frontier Investment Company Addition to Kremmling Block 28, Lots 1,2,3,4; Frontier Investment Company Addition to Kremmling Block 28, Lot 5 Partial Legal – See Document – Deanna and Harry Williams Jr. to Daniel Muther, $400,000

• Base Camp 9200 Second Replat Unit E 4, Bldg E – Michael and Dana Weiner, GNPS LLC to Fernanda P Quinete Vezina and John Vezina, $1,299,900

• Frontier Investment Company Addition to Kremmling Block 7, Lots 18,19,20 – Larry and Karen Miller to Michael Williams II, $355,000

• Gore City Block 11, Lots 1,2,3,4,5 – Aztec Drilling Company to Kremmling CO DG LLC, Loranger Hwy 40 DG LLC, $212,766

• BV Townhomes Partial Legal – See Document – 4TP LLC to BV Townhomes Owners Association, $500

• Blue Valley Acres Lot 22, Block 4 – Matthew Kroschel to Dylan, Donald and Angelia Dickey, $509,000

• SEC 31 TWP 2N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Sandra Tucker to Michael P Nachtigal Revocable Qualified Spousal Trust and Diane E Nachtigal Revocable Qualified Spousal Trust, $395,000

• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 19, Block 16 – Kathleen Whisler to Matthew and Chad Leigh, Bryan and DeAnn Hoffman, $725,000

• Val Moritz Village 2nd Filing Lot 6, Block 6 – Tobias and Stacie Dellamano to Jonathan and Rebecca Wiesinger, $94,000

• SEC 35 TWP 2N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Granite Ridge Ranch LLC to Jason and Lisa Childers, $500,000

• Iron Horse Bldg D, Condo Unit 3304 – Howard Lunin to Gale and Michael Shallow, $225,000

• Bear Crossing Town Homes AMD 1, Lot 36 – Todd Grover to Susan Kiehl, $901,000

• Arrow Winter Park Lot 6, Block 2 – Arrow Winter Park Inc to Walter and Jane Enterline, $755,000