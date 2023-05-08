 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, April 30 to May 6 | SkyHiNews.com
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, April 30 to May 6

Real estate transactions totaled $10,620,672 across 14 sales for week of April 30 to May 6.

1771 Mountain Sky Lane, Granby

4,951-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.38 acres of land.

Seller: Mountain Sky Homes LLC

Buyer: Scott and Shannon Eastin

Price: $1,560,000

335 GCR 8331/Porcupine Ridge Road, Fraser

3,098-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.032 acres of land.

Seller: Christian and Emma Figge

Buyer: Zachariah James Falconer Stout and Gerald Gugerty

Price: $1,300,000

59 GCR 509/Polar Bear Lane, Fraser

5,443-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.92 acres of land.

Seller: Zieff Family Trust

Buyer: Erin and Anthony Bradley

Price: $1,275,000

144 Ski Idlewild Road, Timber Fox Condominium, Winter Park

1,598-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.

Seller: Vahe Grigoryan and Mark Hayden

Buyer: David Jimenez and Amy Dixon Jimenez

Price: $1,249,000

5 Riverwalk Pl/Angler’s Way, Fraser

1,412-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.054 acres of land.

Seller: Jim and Sarah Craner

Buyer: Ryan and Taylor Fallows

Price: $975,000

Eagle Ridge Drive, Granby

Village at Eagle Ridge Unit 67, Building 13

Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC

Buyer: Mitchell Katz and Kaitlin Patton

Price: $771,700

185 High Seasons Way, High Seasons 1 2 3 4 Condos, Winter Park

1,006-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Scott and Carrie Sargent

Buyer: Jennifer Knowlton

Price: $725,000

180 GCR 8403/Sterling Loop, Sterling Pointe Condominiums, Fraser

1,501-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Ryan Weier

Buyer: Kellen Self and Olivia Steiner

Price: $712,500

262 GCR 5221/Prairie Sage Road, Tabernash

17.0 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Bradley Swenson

Buyer: Byers Vista LLC

Price: $525,000

2459 GCR 21, Kremmling

1,340-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on land.

Seller: Dora Duckworth and Thomas Clark

Buyer: Brian Macchione and Victoria Newton

Price: $450,000

60 Fox Drive, River Run Condos, Granby

924-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: William and Teresa Thompson, Tanya French and Ahmed El Mahi

Buyer: Vickie Ragle

Price: $380,472

154 Village Road, Aspen Meadows Condominiums, Granby

711-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Ian Durgin

Buyer: Evelyn Anet Ramo Valverde

Price: $370,000

No address, Grand Lake

0.46 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Alice Marie Nordloh Family Protection Trust

Buyer: Brant and Aireial Webb

Price: $177,000

No address, Grand Lake

0.656 acres of vacant land.

Seller: Fred C. Hoeppner Trust, Margaret J. Hoeppner Trust

Buyer: Melanie Joy

Price: $150,000

