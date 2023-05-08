Grand County Real Estate Transactions, April 30 to May 6
Real estate transactions totaled $10,620,672 across 14 sales for week of April 30 to May 6.
1771 Mountain Sky Lane, Granby
4,951-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.38 acres of land.
Seller: Mountain Sky Homes LLC
Buyer: Scott and Shannon Eastin
Price: $1,560,000
335 GCR 8331/Porcupine Ridge Road, Fraser
3,098-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.032 acres of land.
Seller: Christian and Emma Figge
Buyer: Zachariah James Falconer Stout and Gerald Gugerty
Price: $1,300,000
59 GCR 509/Polar Bear Lane, Fraser
5,443-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.92 acres of land.
Seller: Zieff Family Trust
Buyer: Erin and Anthony Bradley
Price: $1,275,000
144 Ski Idlewild Road, Timber Fox Condominium, Winter Park
1,598-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.
Seller: Vahe Grigoryan and Mark Hayden
Buyer: David Jimenez and Amy Dixon Jimenez
Price: $1,249,000
5 Riverwalk Pl/Angler’s Way, Fraser
1,412-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.054 acres of land.
Seller: Jim and Sarah Craner
Buyer: Ryan and Taylor Fallows
Price: $975,000
Eagle Ridge Drive, Granby
Village at Eagle Ridge Unit 67, Building 13
Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC
Buyer: Mitchell Katz and Kaitlin Patton
Price: $771,700
185 High Seasons Way, High Seasons 1 2 3 4 Condos, Winter Park
1,006-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Scott and Carrie Sargent
Buyer: Jennifer Knowlton
Price: $725,000
180 GCR 8403/Sterling Loop, Sterling Pointe Condominiums, Fraser
1,501-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Ryan Weier
Buyer: Kellen Self and Olivia Steiner
Price: $712,500
262 GCR 5221/Prairie Sage Road, Tabernash
17.0 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Bradley Swenson
Buyer: Byers Vista LLC
Price: $525,000
2459 GCR 21, Kremmling
1,340-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on land.
Seller: Dora Duckworth and Thomas Clark
Buyer: Brian Macchione and Victoria Newton
Price: $450,000
60 Fox Drive, River Run Condos, Granby
924-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: William and Teresa Thompson, Tanya French and Ahmed El Mahi
Buyer: Vickie Ragle
Price: $380,472
154 Village Road, Aspen Meadows Condominiums, Granby
711-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Ian Durgin
Buyer: Evelyn Anet Ramo Valverde
Price: $370,000
No address, Grand Lake
0.46 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Alice Marie Nordloh Family Protection Trust
Buyer: Brant and Aireial Webb
Price: $177,000
No address, Grand Lake
0.656 acres of vacant land.
Seller: Fred C. Hoeppner Trust, Margaret J. Hoeppner Trust
Buyer: Melanie Joy
Price: $150,000
