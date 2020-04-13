Grand County real estate transactions April 5-11
Grand County’s real estate transactions from April 5-11 were worth more than $6.6 million combined.
• Granby 2nd Block 12, Lots 15,16 – Jonathan and Susanne Larson to Cory and Reannon Untch, $372,500
• Kicking Horse Lodges Bldg 5, Unit 5 303 – Emil and Irene Konrath to Konrath Living Trust, $500
• Hill Tracts TRT 6 – Linda L Hill Trust to Cody Mumma, $325,000
• Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 5 202, Bldg Maverick – James and Laura Bittman to Joel and Melisssa Alamo, $310,000
• Hi Country Haus Bldg 14, Unit 5 – Edward and Nancy Beste to Philip and Alysa Wilkerson, $270,000
• SEC 13 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Steven Spry and Jolene Kindig to Thomas and Kristin Rankin, $565,000
• Lake Forest Subdivision Lot 6, Block 2 – Michael and Erin Monley to Jason and Jennifer Mitchell, $350,000
• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 45 Timeshare 045116 – William and Edna Hester to Mountainside SilverCreek timeshare Association, $500
• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 106 Timeshare 10654 Julia Stevens and Thomas Study to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 54, Block 17 – Tracy Postle to Matthew and Julie Appleford, $578,500
• Grand Country Village Lots 4,5,6,7 – D2S LLC to Robert and Eric Johnson, $85,000
• East Mountain Filing 1, Lot 6 – Mark Welker to WP RE Property Trust, $1,647,781
• Pole Creek Preserve Lot 4 – Mary Jane Mandel to Michael Johnson and Carol Friesen, $515,000
• Soda Springs Ranch Filing 2, Unit D 5, TRT A – Barry Kratzer Revocable Trust and Rita Kratzer Revocable Trust to Philip Eickmann, $243,000
• Columbine Lake Lot 39, Block 3 – Richard and Pamela Laufenberg to Joseph Laufenberg, $225,000
• Shorewood Subdivision Lot 18, Block 2 – James and Joan Sims, Kimberly Ivy to Lori Ann Ahern Miller, $495,000
• SEC 3 TWP 1N R 79W Partial Legal – See Document – Hunter and Thomas Hill, Tobe Duensing to James and Joan Sims, Mike Ivy, $695,000
