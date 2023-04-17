 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, April 9-15 | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Grand County Real Estate Transactions, April 9-15

News News |

Real estate transactions totaled $4,462,000 across 8 sales for the week of April 9 to 15.

80 Ramble Lane, Winter Park

3,889-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.0268 acres of land.

Seller: Bonanza Homes LLC

Buyer: John and Sara Froelich

Price: $1,499,000

1207 West Portal Road, Grand Lake

1,733-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land.

Seller: Lindsay Windler

Buyer: Katherine Watren

Price: $660,000

128 GCR 702/Village Drive, Beaver Village, Winter Park

920-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.2-bath condo.

Seller: Edward and Kristi Cannon

Buyer: Brian Cerkvenik

Price: $580,000

39 GCR 48, Grand Lake

1,421-square-foot commercial building on 0.26 acres of land.

Seller: Richard and Jennifer Schliep

Buyer: Brandon Southwick and Jessica Selvog

Price: $549,000

80 GCR 838/E. Meadow Mile, Meadow Ridge Lodges, Fraser

886-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Rhonda and John Greve

Buyer: Justin Grube and Kyle Murphy

Price: $521,500

289 GCR 804, Winter Park Lodge II, Fraser

615-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Petersen Joint Revocable Trust

Buyer: Olive Home Designs LLC

Price: $332,500

904 Chipmunk Lane, Grand Lake

0.22 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: 904 Chipmunk LLC

Buyer: Jimerson Family Realty Trust

Price: $215,000

No address, Hot Sulphur Springs

1.41 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Gary Plemons

Buyer: Nathan Ellis and Heather Spank

Price: $105,000

News
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 