Grand County Real Estate Transactions, April 9-15
Real estate transactions totaled $4,462,000 across 8 sales for the week of April 9 to 15.
80 Ramble Lane, Winter Park
3,889-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.0268 acres of land.
Seller: Bonanza Homes LLC
Buyer: John and Sara Froelich
Price: $1,499,000
1207 West Portal Road, Grand Lake
1,733-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land.
Seller: Lindsay Windler
Buyer: Katherine Watren
Price: $660,000
128 GCR 702/Village Drive, Beaver Village, Winter Park
920-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.2-bath condo.
Seller: Edward and Kristi Cannon
Buyer: Brian Cerkvenik
Price: $580,000
39 GCR 48, Grand Lake
1,421-square-foot commercial building on 0.26 acres of land.
Seller: Richard and Jennifer Schliep
Buyer: Brandon Southwick and Jessica Selvog
Price: $549,000
80 GCR 838/E. Meadow Mile, Meadow Ridge Lodges, Fraser
886-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Rhonda and John Greve
Buyer: Justin Grube and Kyle Murphy
Price: $521,500
289 GCR 804, Winter Park Lodge II, Fraser
615-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Petersen Joint Revocable Trust
Buyer: Olive Home Designs LLC
Price: $332,500
904 Chipmunk Lane, Grand Lake
0.22 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: 904 Chipmunk LLC
Buyer: Jimerson Family Realty Trust
Price: $215,000
No address, Hot Sulphur Springs
1.41 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Gary Plemons
Buyer: Nathan Ellis and Heather Spank
Price: $105,000
