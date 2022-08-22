 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Aug. 14-20. | SkyHiNews.com
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Aug. 14-20.

Real estate transactions totaled $15,978,427 across 25 sales for the week of Aug. 14 to 20.

190 GCR 6007, Granby

4,824-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on

Seller: Carol L. and Daryl J. Heinz

Buyer: GCR 6007 Gregg LLC, GCR 6007 Sue LLC

Price: $1,600,000

928 Chipmunk Lane, Grand Lake

3,428-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.51 acres of land.

Seller: Donna and David Majcen Jr.

Buyer: Rhodes to Virginia LLC

Price: $1,400,000

801 Buckhorn Drive, Granby

3,439-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land.

Seller: Samuel Colt Inc.

Buyer: Ron Jubis, Patrick and Amy Turner

Price: $1,094,563

625 Center Drive, Grand Lake

3,243-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land.

Seller: RL United LLC

Buyer: Daniel and Cynthia Hoeft

Price: $1,000,000

44 Journey Way, Fraser

1,406-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.0603 acres of land.

Seller: Todd Glassmaker

Buyer: Daryl and Laura Isgitt

Price: $980,000

Fraser

Meadows Grand Park Filing No. 1, Lot 54

Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC

Buyer: Kevin and Jennifer Hennengsen

Price: $924,464

283 GCR 506/Patrick Road, Fraser

4,653-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 2.08 acres of land.

Seller: R. Scott Ferguson

Buyer: Michaela and Wade Kirshy

Price: $918,000

801 Trailhead Circle, Trailhead Lodges Condos, Winter Park

1,841-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo.

Seller: Vanessa D. Dayton Revocable Trust

Buyer: Paula Austin Fleming Trust

Price: $915,000

Eagle Ridge Drive, Granby

Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit 77, Building 15

Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC, Acorn Building Solutions LLC

Buyer: Robin Deterding

Price: $728,000

Grand Lake

Boardwalk Plaza Condominiums Unit 201D

Seller: PLK LLC

Buyer: Erin Brown

Price: $649,900

339 GCR 832/Meadow Mile, Meadow Ridge Lodges, Fraser

1,184-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: James Thompson, Stephanie Cummings and Deana Creighton

Buyer: Jeremy and Sarah Moore

Price: $635,000

592 New Church Circle, Granby

3,201-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.25 acres of land.

Seller: Margaret Helm

Buyer: Eric Jahn; Delanie, Cheryl and John Markle

Price: $575,000

20 GCR 8941/Silver Ridge Court, Granby

3,376-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.56 acres of land.

Seller: James Sheehan

Buyer: Tully and Heather Taylor

Price: $550,000

41 West Garnet Avenue, Granby

1,776-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.287 acres of land.

Seller: Jimmy and Susan Beck

Buyer: Theresa Hartmann

Price: $470,000

446 North 7th Street, Granby

1,488-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.33 acres of land.

Seller: Keith Sergent

Buyer: Rigoberto Ortiz

Price: $420,000

285 GCR 832/Meadow Mile, Meadow Ridge Lodges, Fraser

667-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Richard and Sally Larocca

Buyer: Lindsay and Erich Weiss

Price: $395,000

93 Doc Susie Avenue, Divide at Forest Meadows, Fraser

1,008-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Dale Morrison

Buyer: Surendra Pokharel

Price: $390,000

408 South 7th Street, Kremmling

1,828-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.143 acres of land.

Seller: Sarah Ramirez

Buyer: Keith Van ES

Price: $386,500

85 GCR 6202, Granby

984-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land.

Seller: Sheila A. Pierson Trust

Buyer: Richard Larocca

Price: $375,000

104 Antler Way, Winter Park

Lakota Flg 6, Tract E, Lot 8

Seller: Gina Beazley

Buyer: Nancy L. Plucknett Revocable Trust

Price: $305,000

62927 US Highway 40, SilverCreek, Granby

805-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Cheryl and Mark Lovecchio

Buyer: Justin and Kelly Schmalstich

Price: $305,000

62927 US Highway 40, SilverCreek, Granby

805-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: David and Vera Elmer

Buyer: Jerome and Melanie Oddo

Price: $275,000

62927 US Highway 40, Granby

805-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Brett Foster

Buyer: Colin and Allison Mann

Price: $249,000

5240 & 5312 GCR 14S/Golden Trail, Kremmling

Vacant residential land.

Seller: Ivri Messinger

Buyer: Pascale Roux and James Walsh

Price: $235,000

285 GCR 4403, Grand Lake

Mobile home on 0.41 acres of land.

Seller: Stephen Dillenbeck Revocable Living Trust

Buyer: Belinda Summers

Price: $203,000

