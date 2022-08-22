Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Aug. 14-20.
Real estate transactions totaled $15,978,427 across 25 sales for the week of Aug. 14 to 20.
190 GCR 6007, Granby
4,824-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on
Seller: Carol L. and Daryl J. Heinz
Buyer: GCR 6007 Gregg LLC, GCR 6007 Sue LLC
Price: $1,600,000
928 Chipmunk Lane, Grand Lake
3,428-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.51 acres of land.
Seller: Donna and David Majcen Jr.
Buyer: Rhodes to Virginia LLC
Price: $1,400,000
801 Buckhorn Drive, Granby
3,439-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land.
Seller: Samuel Colt Inc.
Buyer: Ron Jubis, Patrick and Amy Turner
Price: $1,094,563
625 Center Drive, Grand Lake
3,243-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land.
Seller: RL United LLC
Buyer: Daniel and Cynthia Hoeft
Price: $1,000,000
44 Journey Way, Fraser
1,406-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.0603 acres of land.
Seller: Todd Glassmaker
Buyer: Daryl and Laura Isgitt
Price: $980,000
Fraser
Meadows Grand Park Filing No. 1, Lot 54
Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC
Buyer: Kevin and Jennifer Hennengsen
Price: $924,464
283 GCR 506/Patrick Road, Fraser
4,653-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 2.08 acres of land.
Seller: R. Scott Ferguson
Buyer: Michaela and Wade Kirshy
Price: $918,000
801 Trailhead Circle, Trailhead Lodges Condos, Winter Park
1,841-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo.
Seller: Vanessa D. Dayton Revocable Trust
Buyer: Paula Austin Fleming Trust
Price: $915,000
Eagle Ridge Drive, Granby
Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit 77, Building 15
Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC, Acorn Building Solutions LLC
Buyer: Robin Deterding
Price: $728,000
Grand Lake
Boardwalk Plaza Condominiums Unit 201D
Seller: PLK LLC
Buyer: Erin Brown
Price: $649,900
339 GCR 832/Meadow Mile, Meadow Ridge Lodges, Fraser
1,184-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: James Thompson, Stephanie Cummings and Deana Creighton
Buyer: Jeremy and Sarah Moore
Price: $635,000
592 New Church Circle, Granby
3,201-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.25 acres of land.
Seller: Margaret Helm
Buyer: Eric Jahn; Delanie, Cheryl and John Markle
Price: $575,000
20 GCR 8941/Silver Ridge Court, Granby
3,376-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.56 acres of land.
Seller: James Sheehan
Buyer: Tully and Heather Taylor
Price: $550,000
41 West Garnet Avenue, Granby
1,776-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.287 acres of land.
Seller: Jimmy and Susan Beck
Buyer: Theresa Hartmann
Price: $470,000
446 North 7th Street, Granby
1,488-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.33 acres of land.
Seller: Keith Sergent
Buyer: Rigoberto Ortiz
Price: $420,000
285 GCR 832/Meadow Mile, Meadow Ridge Lodges, Fraser
667-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Richard and Sally Larocca
Buyer: Lindsay and Erich Weiss
Price: $395,000
93 Doc Susie Avenue, Divide at Forest Meadows, Fraser
1,008-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Dale Morrison
Buyer: Surendra Pokharel
Price: $390,000
408 South 7th Street, Kremmling
1,828-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.143 acres of land.
Seller: Sarah Ramirez
Buyer: Keith Van ES
Price: $386,500
85 GCR 6202, Granby
984-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land.
Seller: Sheila A. Pierson Trust
Buyer: Richard Larocca
Price: $375,000
104 Antler Way, Winter Park
Lakota Flg 6, Tract E, Lot 8
Seller: Gina Beazley
Buyer: Nancy L. Plucknett Revocable Trust
Price: $305,000
62927 US Highway 40, SilverCreek, Granby
805-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Cheryl and Mark Lovecchio
Buyer: Justin and Kelly Schmalstich
Price: $305,000
62927 US Highway 40, SilverCreek, Granby
805-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: David and Vera Elmer
Buyer: Jerome and Melanie Oddo
Price: $275,000
62927 US Highway 40, Granby
805-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Brett Foster
Buyer: Colin and Allison Mann
Price: $249,000
5240 & 5312 GCR 14S/Golden Trail, Kremmling
Vacant residential land.
Seller: Ivri Messinger
Buyer: Pascale Roux and James Walsh
Price: $235,000
285 GCR 4403, Grand Lake
Mobile home on 0.41 acres of land.
Seller: Stephen Dillenbeck Revocable Living Trust
Buyer: Belinda Summers
Price: $203,000
