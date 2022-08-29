 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, August 21-27 | SkyHiNews.com
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, August 21-27

Real estate transactions totaled $20,198,567 across 24 sales for the week of Aug. 21 to 27.

1160 GCR 697/Jericho Road, Grand Lake

4,436-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.355 acres of land.

Seller: Samskara LLC

Buyer: Eli and Janine Rubel

Price: $3,385,000

304 Leland Creek Circle, Winter Park

4,117-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.68 acres of land.

Seller: John and Julie Ingram

Buyer: Shanna and William Ash

Price: $2,280,000

No address, Winter Park

8,394-square-foot, eight-bedroom, eight-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land.

Seller: PMWP Development Company

Buyer: Noodlebutt Trust

Price: $2,197,338

19 Ten Mile Drive, Granby

5,436-square-foot commercial space on 0.57 acres of land.

Seller: 19 Ten Mile LLC

Buyer: Entabeni Systems Real Estate LLC

Price: $1,322,937.83

101 Trailhead Circle, Trailhead Lodges Condos, Winter Park

1,949-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo.

Seller: David and Deborah Lagerborg

Buyer: Brian and Amanda Engebretson, Christopher and Sara Eklund

Price: $1,190,000

21 Ten Mile Drive, Granby

6,725-square-foot commercial space on 0.85 acres of land.

Seller: 21 Ten Mile LLC

Buyer: Entabeni Systems Real Estate LLC

Price: $1,169,933.73

90 Hay Meadow Drive, Fraser

3,040-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.0468 acres of land.

Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC

Buyer: Chad and Lisa Wanger

Price: $1,073,289

4 Journey Way, Fraser

1,406-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.0657 acres of land.

Seller: Shaila Gogate and Seth Furgeson

Buyer: Lucas and Montana Fay

Price: $950,000

906 Tallaqua Drive, Grand Lake

2,788-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.211 acres of land.

Seller: Bosman Family Partnership LTD

Buyer: Sabrina and Douglas Smith

Price: $790,000

605 Lake Front Road, Shadow Mountain Yacht Club, Grand Lake

1,306-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Linda Lovin Living Trust and Dale R. Lovin Living Trust

Buyer: Darwin Campbell Revocable Trust and Deborah Campbell Revocable Trust

Price: $735,000

8303 Northstar, Kicking Horse Lodges, Granby

1,276-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Robert and Darcie Langdon

Buyer: Cox Living Trust

Price: $710,000

433 New Church Avenue, Granby

2,387-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.33 acres of land.

Seller: Amy Gilbert Bech and Jonathan Beach

Buyer: Marianne and Hearl Condon

Price: $609,000

45 GCR 834/Cranmer, Sun Song Condo, Fraser

874-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Wild Clover LLC

Buyer: John Robert Clemens Jr.

Price: $520,000

45 Garnett Avenue, Granby

1,868-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land.

Seller: Kelly Howard

Buyer: Rebecca and Brian Glover

Price: $515,000

885 East Agate, Granby

1,257-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.248 acres of land.

Seller: Michael Dugger

Buyer: Paul and Judy Brocato

Price: $501,070

88 GCR 8500/Jabberwocky, SilverCrest Condo, Fraser

979-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Phillip Reardon

Buyer: Chantal Gemperline

Price: $425,000

Hot Sulphur Springs

Vacant residential land. SECS 7, 18 TWP 1N R 77W Partial Legal – See Document.

Seller: Janelle Ratzlaff and Thomas Fustos Ratzlaff

Buyer: Fair Dinkum LLC

Price: $325,000

158 GCR 5195/Shady Lane, Fraser

2.552 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Jeffrey and Erica Fransen

Buyer: Christopher and Carolyn Gdowski

Price: $315,000

302 Antler Way, Winter Park

2,352-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.053 acres of land.

Seller: David and Katherine Jenkins

Buyer: Matthew McFadden and Gayle Kerr McFadden

Price: $305,000

604 Marina Drive, Grand Lake

592-square-foot, one-bedroom, 0.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.017 acres of land.

Seller: William and Virginia Dahlberg

Buyer: John and Rebecca Schreuder

Price: $286,000

545 GCR 1001, Kremmling

4.16 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Wyatt Sommer

Buyer: Peshtigo I LLC

Price: $209,000

1420 GCR19/Red Dirt Road, Kremmling

5.65 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Beth and James Colvin

Buyer: Eric Horen

Price: $145,000

538 GCR 4980/Kinnikinnick Road, Grand Lake

0.22 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Julianne Brewer

Buyer: Ben and Leslie Suh

Price: $135,000

208 GCR 4943/Primrose Lane, Grand Lake

0.28 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Wright Family Trust

Buyer: Christopher and Linda Gaylo

Price: $105,000

