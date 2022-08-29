Grand County Real Estate Transactions, August 21-27
Real estate transactions totaled $20,198,567 across 24 sales for the week of Aug. 21 to 27.
1160 GCR 697/Jericho Road, Grand Lake
4,436-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.355 acres of land.
Seller: Samskara LLC
Buyer: Eli and Janine Rubel
Price: $3,385,000
304 Leland Creek Circle, Winter Park
4,117-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.68 acres of land.
Seller: John and Julie Ingram
Buyer: Shanna and William Ash
Price: $2,280,000
No address, Winter Park
8,394-square-foot, eight-bedroom, eight-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land.
Seller: PMWP Development Company
Buyer: Noodlebutt Trust
Price: $2,197,338
19 Ten Mile Drive, Granby
5,436-square-foot commercial space on 0.57 acres of land.
Seller: 19 Ten Mile LLC
Buyer: Entabeni Systems Real Estate LLC
Price: $1,322,937.83
101 Trailhead Circle, Trailhead Lodges Condos, Winter Park
1,949-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo.
Seller: David and Deborah Lagerborg
Buyer: Brian and Amanda Engebretson, Christopher and Sara Eklund
Price: $1,190,000
21 Ten Mile Drive, Granby
6,725-square-foot commercial space on 0.85 acres of land.
Seller: 21 Ten Mile LLC
Buyer: Entabeni Systems Real Estate LLC
Price: $1,169,933.73
90 Hay Meadow Drive, Fraser
3,040-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.0468 acres of land.
Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC
Buyer: Chad and Lisa Wanger
Price: $1,073,289
4 Journey Way, Fraser
1,406-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.0657 acres of land.
Seller: Shaila Gogate and Seth Furgeson
Buyer: Lucas and Montana Fay
Price: $950,000
906 Tallaqua Drive, Grand Lake
2,788-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.211 acres of land.
Seller: Bosman Family Partnership LTD
Buyer: Sabrina and Douglas Smith
Price: $790,000
605 Lake Front Road, Shadow Mountain Yacht Club, Grand Lake
1,306-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Linda Lovin Living Trust and Dale R. Lovin Living Trust
Buyer: Darwin Campbell Revocable Trust and Deborah Campbell Revocable Trust
Price: $735,000
8303 Northstar, Kicking Horse Lodges, Granby
1,276-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Robert and Darcie Langdon
Buyer: Cox Living Trust
Price: $710,000
433 New Church Avenue, Granby
2,387-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.33 acres of land.
Seller: Amy Gilbert Bech and Jonathan Beach
Buyer: Marianne and Hearl Condon
Price: $609,000
45 GCR 834/Cranmer, Sun Song Condo, Fraser
874-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Wild Clover LLC
Buyer: John Robert Clemens Jr.
Price: $520,000
45 Garnett Avenue, Granby
1,868-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land.
Seller: Kelly Howard
Buyer: Rebecca and Brian Glover
Price: $515,000
885 East Agate, Granby
1,257-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.248 acres of land.
Seller: Michael Dugger
Buyer: Paul and Judy Brocato
Price: $501,070
88 GCR 8500/Jabberwocky, SilverCrest Condo, Fraser
979-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Phillip Reardon
Buyer: Chantal Gemperline
Price: $425,000
Hot Sulphur Springs
Vacant residential land. SECS 7, 18 TWP 1N R 77W Partial Legal – See Document.
Seller: Janelle Ratzlaff and Thomas Fustos Ratzlaff
Buyer: Fair Dinkum LLC
Price: $325,000
158 GCR 5195/Shady Lane, Fraser
2.552 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Jeffrey and Erica Fransen
Buyer: Christopher and Carolyn Gdowski
Price: $315,000
302 Antler Way, Winter Park
2,352-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.053 acres of land.
Seller: David and Katherine Jenkins
Buyer: Matthew McFadden and Gayle Kerr McFadden
Price: $305,000
604 Marina Drive, Grand Lake
592-square-foot, one-bedroom, 0.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.017 acres of land.
Seller: William and Virginia Dahlberg
Buyer: John and Rebecca Schreuder
Price: $286,000
545 GCR 1001, Kremmling
4.16 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Wyatt Sommer
Buyer: Peshtigo I LLC
Price: $209,000
1420 GCR19/Red Dirt Road, Kremmling
5.65 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Beth and James Colvin
Buyer: Eric Horen
Price: $145,000
538 GCR 4980/Kinnikinnick Road, Grand Lake
0.22 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Julianne Brewer
Buyer: Ben and Leslie Suh
Price: $135,000
208 GCR 4943/Primrose Lane, Grand Lake
0.28 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Wright Family Trust
Buyer: Christopher and Linda Gaylo
Price: $105,000
