Grand County Real Estate Transactions, August 28 to September 3
Real estate transactions totaled $29,241,728 across 41 sales for the week of Aug. 28 to Sept. 3.
355 Moose Trail, Winter Park
4,674-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-batah, single-family residence on 0.46 acres of land.
Seller: Todd and Catherine Burnham
Buyer: 355 Moose Trail Cabin LLC
Price: $2,175,000
422 Iron Horse Way, Chill Condominium, Winter Park
1,925-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo.
Seller: 422 Iron Horse Way LLC
Buyer: Carla White Family LLC
Price: $1,750,000
12 Aspen Glen, Fraser
3,815-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.1536 acres of land.
Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company
Buyer: Jonathan and Kristen Jarboe, Daniel and Susan Mullen
Price: $1,731,306
294 Lions Gate Drive, Winter Park
2,722-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.0196 acres of land.
Seller: Ramiro Santana Revocable Trust and Pamela Ann Cowper Revocable Trust
Buyer: Andrew and Haley Davis
Price: $1,275,000
176 GCR 4643/Shadow Drive, Grand Lake
4,334-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.13 acres of land.
Seller: Christy and Roy Heimbrock Jr.
Buyer: Elaina and Brian Johannsen
Price: $1,250,000
130 Discovery Court, Fraser
2,602-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.039 acres of land.
Seller: A & W Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Andrew and Karla Beaulieu
Price: $1,200,000
221 Crosscut Drive, Winter Park
1,944-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.033 acres of land.
Seller: Justin and Melanie Green
Buyer: Crosscut Winter Park LLC
Price: $1,038,000
38 GCR 4627/Agate Road, Grand Lake
4,001-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.859 acres of land.
Seller: David Craig
Buyer: William Sprague III
Price: $1,035,000
404 Sawyer Circle, Winter Park
1,896-square-foot, two-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.033 acres of land.
Seller: Susan Olsen 2010 Revocable Trust
Buyer: Alfred Gomez
Price: $1,017,500
33 GCR 8944/Honeysuckle Court, Granby
3,944-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.263 acres of land.
Seller: Willis and Robin Herbert
Buyer: Rita Wilcox
Price: $1,000,000
1429 Eagle Avenue, 1504 US Highway 40, Kremmling
6,400-square-foot, commercial space on 0.544 acres of land.
Seller: Shane and Kimberly Bodemann
Buyer: Kremmling Auto Care RE LLC
Price: $1,000,000
582 GCR 41/Trail Creek Road, Granby
3,711-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 2.0 acres of land.
Seller: Douglas and Kelly Jeffrey
Buyer: Thomas George II
Price: $935,000
193 GCR 702/Village Drive, Beaver Village, Winter Park
1,932-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo.
Seller: Joseph and Amber Frei
Buyer: Joseph Richard Frei GST Trust
Price: $875,000
300 GCR 8344/Bryant Boulevard, Eagle Ridge on the Summit, Fraser
2,129-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Maxine and Douglas Tobler
Buyer: Adam and Christina Haid
Price: $835,000
1134 GCR 8, Fraser
1,814-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.014 acres of land.
Seller: Erin and Bradley Bokal
Buyer: John Berger
Price: $772,500
1303 Blue Sky Trail, Kicking Horse Lodges, Granby
1,276-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Kevin and Teresa Parrot
Buyer: Matthew and Lisa Myers
Price: $740,000
512 Pioneer Drive, Granby
1,921-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 1.02 acres of land.
Seller: Mark and Sheri Barons
Buyer: Katherine Sumner and Nickolas Wilson
Price: $699,000
821 GCR 4914/Fall River Road, Grand Lake
SEC 36-4-76, State Columbine Subdivision Lot 1.
Seller: Andrew and Anna Sielski
Buyer: Jason Crowell and Jayme Lamm
Price: $649,000
758 East Topaz Avenue, Granby
3,964-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.303 acres of land.
Seller: Trueman and Wendy Hoffmeister
Buyer: Anette Morrow
Price: $639,000
No address, Hot Sulphur Springs
2,508-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.344 acres of land.
Seller: Bristol Loretta Holdings LLC
Buyer: James and Sarah Howe
Price: $635,000
715 GCR 8038, Fraser
2.96 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: James and April Obermeyer
Buyer: Scott Filion
Price: $580,000
221 Van Anderson Drive, Pandora Condo, Winter Park
1,013-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.
Seller: Jeffery Smith and Deborah Langford
Buyer: Cameron and Stephanie Brooks
Price: $560,000
13210 US Highway 34, Grand Lake
819-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Charles and Roseanne Thenell
Buyer: Bradshaw and Jennifer Smith
Price: $550,000
521 East Nevava Street, Hot Sulphur Springs
3,472-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.258 acres of land.
Seller: Ian Liversidge and Elizabeth Scheuer
Buyer: Russel and Amy Hiatt
Price: $550,000
35 Arapahoe Circle, Lakeview Condos, Granby
1,574-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Shay Johnson and Matthew Stege
Buyer: Bibi Papa Trust
Price: $549,000
207 GCR 8910/Lake Drive, Granby
1,071-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.
Seller: JJJT Holdings LLC
Buyer: Andrew and Shaunna Van Hout
Price: $537,750
90 Hideaway Drive, Como Condo, Winter Park
933-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.
Seller: William and Lisa Peretti
Buyer: Wade and Mary Clouse
Price: $525,000
120 GCR 4493, Grand Lake
978-square-foot, two-bedroom, 0.75-bath, single-family residence on 2.65 acres of land.
Seller: Sharon R. Dale Trust
Buyer: Philip and Elaine Lunnon
Price: $490,000
101 Doc Susie Avenue, Divide at Forest Meadows, Fraser
1,008-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Jeffrey David Sherrard Trust and Kimberly Armstrong Sherrard Trust
Buyer: Richard Osita and Miranda Musa
Price: $462,000
320 17th Street, Kremmling
1,444-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land.
Seller: Tyson and Whitney Horner
Buyer: Kyrie Frey and Albert Givan
Price: $425,000
13210 US Highway 34, Grand Lake
409-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Bradshaw and Jennifer Smith
Buyer: Lindsey Fish and Robert Chavez
Price: $410,000
310 Iron Horse Way, Iron Horse Condo, Winter Park
447-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Patrick and Janell Daly
Buyer: Bryon Lawrence and Leslie Brodhead
Price: $375,000
91 GCR 5117/Lolly Lane, Fraser
2.012 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: James Buff
Buyer: Gretchen and Alan Goral
Price: $303,000
48 GCR 5116/Fefa Court, Fraser
2.187 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: James and Michelle Eidson
Buyer: Richard Schmitt and Stacey August
Price: $289,672
62927 US Highway 40, Inn at SilverCreek, Granby
645-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Janette and Brandon Mooberry
Buyer: Roxlo Investments LLC
Price: $260,000
330 GCR 47/Lakeridge Drive, Grand Lake
1.3 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Joanna Manning
Buyer: Kimberly Saar Parsons Revocable Trust
Price: $250,000
1912 GCR 6234/Legacy Park Road, Granby
5.37 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Peyton Revocable Trust
Buyer: Julia and Glennon Stelloh
Price: $229,000
120 Roosevelt Avenue, Hot Sulphur Springs
2,260-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.42 acres of land.
Seller: Matthew and Jeannine Swatzki
Buyer: Joseph and Morgan Swatzki
Price: $200,000
245 GCR 511/Golf Course Circle, Fraser
2.547 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Hugo Zimmermann
Buyer: Minnis Building & Design Co LLC
Price: $190,000
229 GCR 413/Arapahoe Road, Granby
1.0 acre of vacant residential land.
Seller: Larry and Donna Huckaby
Buyer: Thomas and Alexandra Schmidt
Price: $150,000
53 GCR 4942/Alpine Court, Grand Lake
0.17 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Selisa Jenks
Buyer: Hubbert, Anna and Amy Brown
Price: $105,000
