 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, August 28 to September 3
Real estate transactions totaled $29,241,728 across 41 sales for the week of Aug. 28 to Sept. 3.

355 Moose Trail, Winter Park

4,674-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-batah, single-family residence on 0.46 acres of land.

Seller: Todd and Catherine Burnham

Buyer: 355 Moose Trail Cabin LLC

Price: $2,175,000

422 Iron Horse Way, Chill Condominium, Winter Park

1,925-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo.

Seller: 422 Iron Horse Way LLC

Buyer: Carla White Family LLC

Price: $1,750,000

12 Aspen Glen, Fraser

3,815-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.1536 acres of land.

Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company

Buyer: Jonathan and Kristen Jarboe, Daniel and Susan Mullen

Price: $1,731,306

294 Lions Gate Drive, Winter Park

2,722-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.0196 acres of land.

Seller: Ramiro Santana Revocable Trust and Pamela Ann Cowper Revocable Trust

Buyer: Andrew and Haley Davis

Price: $1,275,000

176 GCR 4643/Shadow Drive, Grand Lake

4,334-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.13 acres of land.

Seller: Christy and Roy Heimbrock Jr.

Buyer: Elaina and Brian Johannsen

Price: $1,250,000

130 Discovery Court, Fraser

2,602-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.039 acres of land.

Seller: A & W Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Andrew and Karla Beaulieu

Price: $1,200,000

221 Crosscut Drive, Winter Park

1,944-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.033 acres of land.

Seller: Justin and Melanie Green

Buyer: Crosscut Winter Park LLC

Price: $1,038,000

38 GCR 4627/Agate Road, Grand Lake

4,001-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.859 acres of land.

Seller: David Craig

Buyer: William Sprague III

Price: $1,035,000

404 Sawyer Circle, Winter Park

1,896-square-foot, two-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.033 acres of land.

Seller: Susan Olsen 2010 Revocable Trust

Buyer: Alfred Gomez

Price: $1,017,500

33 GCR 8944/Honeysuckle Court, Granby

3,944-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.263 acres of land.

Seller: Willis and Robin Herbert

Buyer: Rita Wilcox

Price: $1,000,000

1429 Eagle Avenue, 1504 US Highway 40, Kremmling

6,400-square-foot, commercial space on 0.544 acres of land.

Seller: Shane and Kimberly Bodemann

Buyer: Kremmling Auto Care RE LLC

Price: $1,000,000

582 GCR 41/Trail Creek Road, Granby

3,711-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 2.0 acres of land.

Seller: Douglas and Kelly Jeffrey

Buyer: Thomas George II

Price: $935,000

193 GCR 702/Village Drive, Beaver Village, Winter Park

1,932-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo.

Seller: Joseph and Amber Frei

Buyer: Joseph Richard Frei GST Trust

Price: $875,000

300 GCR 8344/Bryant Boulevard, Eagle Ridge on the Summit, Fraser

2,129-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Maxine and Douglas Tobler

Buyer: Adam and Christina Haid

Price: $835,000

1134 GCR 8, Fraser

1,814-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.014 acres of land.

Seller: Erin and Bradley Bokal

Buyer: John Berger

Price: $772,500

1303 Blue Sky Trail, Kicking Horse Lodges, Granby

1,276-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Kevin and Teresa Parrot

Buyer: Matthew and Lisa Myers

Price: $740,000

512 Pioneer Drive, Granby

1,921-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 1.02 acres of land.

Seller: Mark and Sheri Barons

Buyer: Katherine Sumner and Nickolas Wilson

Price: $699,000

821 GCR 4914/Fall River Road, Grand Lake

SEC 36-4-76, State Columbine Subdivision Lot 1.

Seller: Andrew and Anna Sielski

Buyer: Jason Crowell and Jayme Lamm

Price: $649,000

758 East Topaz Avenue, Granby

3,964-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.303 acres of land.

Seller: Trueman and Wendy Hoffmeister

Buyer: Anette Morrow

Price: $639,000

No address, Hot Sulphur Springs

2,508-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.344 acres of land.

Seller: Bristol Loretta Holdings LLC

Buyer: James and Sarah Howe

Price: $635,000

715 GCR 8038, Fraser

2.96 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: James and April Obermeyer

Buyer: Scott Filion

Price: $580,000

221 Van Anderson Drive, Pandora Condo, Winter Park

1,013-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.

Seller: Jeffery Smith and Deborah Langford

Buyer: Cameron and Stephanie Brooks

Price: $560,000

13210 US Highway 34, Grand Lake

819-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Charles and Roseanne Thenell

Buyer: Bradshaw and Jennifer Smith

Price: $550,000

521 East Nevava Street, Hot Sulphur Springs

3,472-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.258 acres of land.

Seller: Ian Liversidge and Elizabeth Scheuer

Buyer: Russel and Amy Hiatt

Price: $550,000

35 Arapahoe Circle, Lakeview Condos, Granby

1,574-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Shay Johnson and Matthew Stege

Buyer: Bibi Papa Trust

Price: $549,000

207 GCR 8910/Lake Drive, Granby

1,071-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.

Seller: JJJT Holdings LLC

Buyer: Andrew and Shaunna Van Hout

Price: $537,750

90 Hideaway Drive, Como Condo, Winter Park

933-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.

Seller: William and Lisa Peretti

Buyer: Wade and Mary Clouse

Price: $525,000

120 GCR 4493, Grand Lake

978-square-foot, two-bedroom, 0.75-bath, single-family residence on 2.65 acres of land.

Seller: Sharon R. Dale Trust

Buyer: Philip and Elaine Lunnon

Price: $490,000

101 Doc Susie Avenue, Divide at Forest Meadows, Fraser

1,008-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Jeffrey David Sherrard Trust and Kimberly Armstrong Sherrard Trust

Buyer: Richard Osita and Miranda Musa

Price: $462,000

320 17th Street, Kremmling

1,444-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land.

Seller: Tyson and Whitney Horner

Buyer: Kyrie Frey and Albert Givan

Price: $425,000

13210 US Highway 34, Grand Lake

409-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Bradshaw and Jennifer Smith

Buyer: Lindsey Fish and Robert Chavez

Price: $410,000

310 Iron Horse Way, Iron Horse Condo, Winter Park

447-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Patrick and Janell Daly

Buyer: Bryon Lawrence and Leslie Brodhead

Price: $375,000

91 GCR 5117/Lolly Lane, Fraser

2.012 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: James Buff

Buyer: Gretchen and Alan Goral

Price: $303,000

48 GCR 5116/Fefa Court, Fraser

2.187 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: James and Michelle Eidson

Buyer: Richard Schmitt and Stacey August

Price: $289,672

62927 US Highway 40, Inn at SilverCreek, Granby

645-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Janette and Brandon Mooberry

Buyer: Roxlo Investments LLC

Price: $260,000

330 GCR 47/Lakeridge Drive, Grand Lake

1.3 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Joanna Manning

Buyer: Kimberly Saar Parsons Revocable Trust

Price: $250,000

1912 GCR 6234/Legacy Park Road, Granby

5.37 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Peyton Revocable Trust

Buyer: Julia and Glennon Stelloh

Price: $229,000

120 Roosevelt Avenue, Hot Sulphur Springs

2,260-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.42 acres of land.

Seller: Matthew and Jeannine Swatzki

Buyer: Joseph and Morgan Swatzki

Price: $200,000

245 GCR 511/Golf Course Circle, Fraser

2.547 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Hugo Zimmermann

Buyer: Minnis Building & Design Co LLC

Price: $190,000

229 GCR 413/Arapahoe Road, Granby

1.0 acre of vacant residential land.

Seller: Larry and Donna Huckaby

Buyer: Thomas and Alexandra Schmidt

Price: $150,000

53 GCR 4942/Alpine Court, Grand Lake

0.17 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Selisa Jenks

Buyer: Hubbert, Anna and Amy Brown

Price: $105,000

