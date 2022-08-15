 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, August 7-13 | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Grand County Real Estate Transactions, August 7-13

News News |

Real estate transactions totaled $12,715,166 across 23 sales for the week of Aug. 7 to 13.

40 Springview Lane, Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park, Fraser

2,012-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo.

Seller: Todd and Heather Sanville, Nicholas Cartwright

Buyer: WCLC LLC, WAHCLC LLC

Price: $1,100,000

500 Vasquez Road, Vasquez Creek Townhomes, Winter Park

2,360-square-foot, three-bedroom, 4.25-bath townhome on 0.0165 acres of land.

Seller: VC7 LLC

Buyer: Trevor and Julie Woods

Price: $915,000

226 Woodspur Lane, Woodspur Condo, Winter Park

2,435-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.75-bath condo.

Seller: Jennifer Johnson

Buyer: Kevin and Leigh Flanagan

Price: $886,500

828 Ten Mile Drive, Granby

2,700-square-foot-four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.044 acres of land.

Seller: Esther and Russell Mahavier

Buyer: Arthur Martinez

Price: $750,000

416 GCR 834/Cranmer Avenue, Ridge Meadow-Railbend, Fraser

2,487-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3.7-bath condo.

Seller: Lynne Phillips

Buyer: Mitchell and Spencer O’Connor

Price: $745,000

400 GCR 424, Granby

2,192-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land.

Seller: Michael and Erin Monley

Buyer: Mitchell Tancik, Kyndra Gallegos and Patryk Tabernacki

Price: $740,000

Eagle Ridge Drive, Granby

Village at Eagle Ridge, Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit 76, Bldg 15

Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC, Acorn Building Solutions LLC

Buyer: Michael and Bonnie Baker

Price: $683,650

100 Preserve Way, Winter Park

Winter Park Preserve Lot 10

Seller: Grand Legend II LLC

Buyer: Jason Inmon Holdings LLC

Price: $659,000

218 GCR 702/Village Drive, Beaver Village, Winter Park

983-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.2-bath condo.

Seller: Sean and Jennifer Huggard

Buyer: Ellen and Ronald Heywood III

Price: $625,000

Fraser

Victoria Village Lot 2, Block N

Seller: Andrew Kovar

Buyer: Kimberly Graham

Price: $620,000

120 Nevava Street, Hot Sulphur Springs

3,003-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land.

Seller: Laura Gallup

Buyer: Larry and Melody Frizzell

Price: $616,500

719 GCR 809, Fraser

8.0 acres vacant residential land.

Seller: Roger K. Bower Revocable Trust

Buyer: Joseph Driscall

Price: $550,000

508 North 11st Street, Kremmling

1,960-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.211 acres of land.

Seller: Larry and Melody Frizzell

Buyer: Gregory and Leigh Guevara

Price: $549,000

468 GCR 469/Shorewood Circle, Grand Lake

1,376-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land.

Seller: William Page and Dona Wilkes

Buyer: Peter and Jennifer McNerney

Price: $495,500

397 GCR 834/Cranmer, Meadow Ridge Lodges, Fraser

721-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Randall F. Sclar Living Trust, John and Andrea Clyne

Buyer: John Pinkett and Emma Elgqvist

Price: $465,000

710 GCR 462/Oak Lane, Grand Lake

785-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.74 acres of land.

Seller: David and Linda Roller

Buyer: Rachael and Chad Fleming

Price: $420,000

No address, Kremmling

SEC 27 TWP 2N R 80W Partial Legal – See Document.

Seller: Kristen Manguso

Buyer: Breeze Place LLC

Price: $400,000

631 GCR 1003, Kremmling

3.22 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Starker Service of Colorado Inc.

Buyer: 911219 LLC

Price: $337,469

115 GCR 808/Jack Frost Drive, Fraser

Rainbow Meadows Minor Subdivision Lot 2

Seller: Stephen and Vivian Vandas

Buyer: Paul and Melanie Drummond

Price: $305,000

631 GCR 1003, Kremmling

3.22 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Equity Funding LLC

Buyer: Starker Service Colorado Inc.

Price: $252,527

644 GCR 6234/Legacy Park Road, Granby

Vacant residential land.

Seller: Cooljest Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Eli and Hannah Simpson

Price: $226,020

2036 GCR 5221/Fraser Valley Parkway, Tabernash

3.08 acres of land.

Seller: Tabernash Meadows Water & Sanitation District

Buyer: 2036 Fraser Valley Parkway LLC

Price: $199,000

1360 Spruce Drive, Grand Lake

0.402 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Virginia Kinder

Buyer: Scott Parsons and Melody Moyer

Price: $175,000

News
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User