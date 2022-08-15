Grand County Real Estate Transactions, August 7-13
Real estate transactions totaled $12,715,166 across 23 sales for the week of Aug. 7 to 13.
40 Springview Lane, Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park, Fraser
2,012-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo.
Seller: Todd and Heather Sanville, Nicholas Cartwright
Buyer: WCLC LLC, WAHCLC LLC
Price: $1,100,000
500 Vasquez Road, Vasquez Creek Townhomes, Winter Park
2,360-square-foot, three-bedroom, 4.25-bath townhome on 0.0165 acres of land.
Seller: VC7 LLC
Buyer: Trevor and Julie Woods
Price: $915,000
226 Woodspur Lane, Woodspur Condo, Winter Park
2,435-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.75-bath condo.
Seller: Jennifer Johnson
Buyer: Kevin and Leigh Flanagan
Price: $886,500
828 Ten Mile Drive, Granby
2,700-square-foot-four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.044 acres of land.
Seller: Esther and Russell Mahavier
Buyer: Arthur Martinez
Price: $750,000
416 GCR 834/Cranmer Avenue, Ridge Meadow-Railbend, Fraser
2,487-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3.7-bath condo.
Seller: Lynne Phillips
Buyer: Mitchell and Spencer O’Connor
Price: $745,000
400 GCR 424, Granby
2,192-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land.
Seller: Michael and Erin Monley
Buyer: Mitchell Tancik, Kyndra Gallegos and Patryk Tabernacki
Price: $740,000
Eagle Ridge Drive, Granby
Village at Eagle Ridge, Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit 76, Bldg 15
Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC, Acorn Building Solutions LLC
Buyer: Michael and Bonnie Baker
Price: $683,650
100 Preserve Way, Winter Park
Winter Park Preserve Lot 10
Seller: Grand Legend II LLC
Buyer: Jason Inmon Holdings LLC
Price: $659,000
218 GCR 702/Village Drive, Beaver Village, Winter Park
983-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.2-bath condo.
Seller: Sean and Jennifer Huggard
Buyer: Ellen and Ronald Heywood III
Price: $625,000
Fraser
Victoria Village Lot 2, Block N
Seller: Andrew Kovar
Buyer: Kimberly Graham
Price: $620,000
120 Nevava Street, Hot Sulphur Springs
3,003-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land.
Seller: Laura Gallup
Buyer: Larry and Melody Frizzell
Price: $616,500
719 GCR 809, Fraser
8.0 acres vacant residential land.
Seller: Roger K. Bower Revocable Trust
Buyer: Joseph Driscall
Price: $550,000
508 North 11st Street, Kremmling
1,960-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.211 acres of land.
Seller: Larry and Melody Frizzell
Buyer: Gregory and Leigh Guevara
Price: $549,000
468 GCR 469/Shorewood Circle, Grand Lake
1,376-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land.
Seller: William Page and Dona Wilkes
Buyer: Peter and Jennifer McNerney
Price: $495,500
397 GCR 834/Cranmer, Meadow Ridge Lodges, Fraser
721-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Randall F. Sclar Living Trust, John and Andrea Clyne
Buyer: John Pinkett and Emma Elgqvist
Price: $465,000
710 GCR 462/Oak Lane, Grand Lake
785-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.74 acres of land.
Seller: David and Linda Roller
Buyer: Rachael and Chad Fleming
Price: $420,000
No address, Kremmling
SEC 27 TWP 2N R 80W Partial Legal – See Document.
Seller: Kristen Manguso
Buyer: Breeze Place LLC
Price: $400,000
631 GCR 1003, Kremmling
3.22 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Starker Service of Colorado Inc.
Buyer: 911219 LLC
Price: $337,469
115 GCR 808/Jack Frost Drive, Fraser
Rainbow Meadows Minor Subdivision Lot 2
Seller: Stephen and Vivian Vandas
Buyer: Paul and Melanie Drummond
Price: $305,000
631 GCR 1003, Kremmling
3.22 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Equity Funding LLC
Buyer: Starker Service Colorado Inc.
Price: $252,527
644 GCR 6234/Legacy Park Road, Granby
Vacant residential land.
Seller: Cooljest Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Eli and Hannah Simpson
Price: $226,020
2036 GCR 5221/Fraser Valley Parkway, Tabernash
3.08 acres of land.
Seller: Tabernash Meadows Water & Sanitation District
Buyer: 2036 Fraser Valley Parkway LLC
Price: $199,000
1360 Spruce Drive, Grand Lake
0.402 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Virginia Kinder
Buyer: Scott Parsons and Melody Moyer
Price: $175,000
