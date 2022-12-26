 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Dec. 18-24 | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Dec. 18-24

News News |

Real estate transactions totaled $14,748,544 across 16 sales for the week of Dec. 18 to 24.

126 Game Trail, Fraser

3,960-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land.

Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company

Buyer: Andrea and Nicholas Schommer

Price: $2,007,106

113 GCR 80314/Sky Valley Way, Tabernash

13.7 acres of agricultural land.

Seller: Ranches at Devil’s Thumb Inc.

Buyer: Guy C. Heckman Irrevocable Marital Trust, Margaret Heckman

Price: $1,450,000

207 8th Street, Granby

5,503-square-foot, eight-bedroom, 4 ½-bath residence on 0.49 acres of land.

Seller: Stacy Pedersen and Pamela Zastrow Pedersen

Buyer: YMCA of the Rockies

Price: $1,300,000

Timber Fox Condominiums, Winter Park

Timber Fox Building 2, Unit 2402

Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Michelle and Leif Hedstrom

Price: $1,107,900

Timber Fox Condominiums, Winter Park

Timber Fox Building 2, Unit 2405

Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC

Buyer: MDE Enterprises LLC

Price: $1,106,400

Timber Fox Condominiums, Winter Park

Timber Fox Building 2, Unit 2101

Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Ashley J. Gordon Revocable Trust, Lanae Gordon

Price: $1,019,900

110 GCR8990/Bighorn Court, Granby

3,575-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.33 acres of land.

Seller: Allen and Dorothy Henderson

Buyer: Joseph and Jennifer Gould

Price: $989,000

Timber Fox Condominiums, Winter Park

Timber Fox Building 2, Unit 2208

Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Tyler and Colleen Curry

Price: $982,500

701 Trailhead Circle, Trailhead Lodges Condos, Winter Park

1,284-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Higashi Revocable Trust

Buyer: Lucinda Scott

Price: $875,000

Timber Fox Condominiums, Winter Park

Timber Fox Building 2, Unit 2204

Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Andrew and Margot Angstrom

Price: $819,900

Timber Fox Condominiums, Winter Park

Timber Fox Building 2, Unit 2303

Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Three Evergreens V LLC, David Schwartz and Renee Beshures

Price: $819,900

Timber Fox Condominiums, Winter Park

Timber Fox Building 2, Unit 2301

Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Gregory and Karen Deangelis

Price: $773,400

524 Sunriver Drive, Fraser

1,768-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.015 acres of land.

Seller: Tomas and Paulette Dornbush

Buyer: Ben and Courtney Manley

Price: $650,000

262 GCR 164/Golden Edge Drive, Kremmling

Three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence. Old Park Filing 2, Lot 20, Block B.

Seller: Jarred Gauthier

Buyer: Satesh Jaundoo

Price: $397,538

250 GCR 442/Heritage Ranch Road, Soda Springs Ranch Club, Grand Lake

1,600-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo.

Seller: Lyndon and William Lieb Jr.

Buyer: Karen and John Santucci

Price: $345,000

GCR 413, Granby

Trail Creek Estates 2nd Filing Lot 62

Seller: Kase Trust

Buyer:  Thomas Satter

Price: $105,000

News
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 