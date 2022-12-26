Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Dec. 18-24
Real estate transactions totaled $14,748,544 across 16 sales for the week of Dec. 18 to 24.
126 Game Trail, Fraser
3,960-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land.
Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company
Buyer: Andrea and Nicholas Schommer
Price: $2,007,106
113 GCR 80314/Sky Valley Way, Tabernash
13.7 acres of agricultural land.
Seller: Ranches at Devil’s Thumb Inc.
Buyer: Guy C. Heckman Irrevocable Marital Trust, Margaret Heckman
Price: $1,450,000
207 8th Street, Granby
5,503-square-foot, eight-bedroom, 4 ½-bath residence on 0.49 acres of land.
Seller: Stacy Pedersen and Pamela Zastrow Pedersen
Buyer: YMCA of the Rockies
Price: $1,300,000
Timber Fox Condominiums, Winter Park
Timber Fox Building 2, Unit 2402
Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Michelle and Leif Hedstrom
Price: $1,107,900
Timber Fox Condominiums, Winter Park
Timber Fox Building 2, Unit 2405
Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC
Buyer: MDE Enterprises LLC
Price: $1,106,400
Timber Fox Condominiums, Winter Park
Timber Fox Building 2, Unit 2101
Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Ashley J. Gordon Revocable Trust, Lanae Gordon
Price: $1,019,900
110 GCR8990/Bighorn Court, Granby
3,575-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.33 acres of land.
Seller: Allen and Dorothy Henderson
Buyer: Joseph and Jennifer Gould
Price: $989,000
Timber Fox Condominiums, Winter Park
Timber Fox Building 2, Unit 2208
Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Tyler and Colleen Curry
Price: $982,500
701 Trailhead Circle, Trailhead Lodges Condos, Winter Park
1,284-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Higashi Revocable Trust
Buyer: Lucinda Scott
Price: $875,000
Timber Fox Condominiums, Winter Park
Timber Fox Building 2, Unit 2204
Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Andrew and Margot Angstrom
Price: $819,900
Timber Fox Condominiums, Winter Park
Timber Fox Building 2, Unit 2303
Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Three Evergreens V LLC, David Schwartz and Renee Beshures
Price: $819,900
Timber Fox Condominiums, Winter Park
Timber Fox Building 2, Unit 2301
Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Gregory and Karen Deangelis
Price: $773,400
524 Sunriver Drive, Fraser
1,768-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.015 acres of land.
Seller: Tomas and Paulette Dornbush
Buyer: Ben and Courtney Manley
Price: $650,000
262 GCR 164/Golden Edge Drive, Kremmling
Three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence. Old Park Filing 2, Lot 20, Block B.
Seller: Jarred Gauthier
Buyer: Satesh Jaundoo
Price: $397,538
250 GCR 442/Heritage Ranch Road, Soda Springs Ranch Club, Grand Lake
1,600-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo.
Seller: Lyndon and William Lieb Jr.
Buyer: Karen and John Santucci
Price: $345,000
GCR 413, Granby
Trail Creek Estates 2nd Filing Lot 62
Seller: Kase Trust
Buyer: Thomas Satter
Price: $105,000
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.