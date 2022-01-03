Grand County real estate transactions, Dec. 26-Jan. 1
Grand County’s real estate transactions Dec. 26-Jan. 1 were worth more than $13.6 million combined.
• Granby Ranch Filing 8, Lot 32 – Joe and Christina Garcia to FTL LLC, $90,000
• Silversage Subdivision Lot 8, Block 2 – John Jennings and Trista McAdow to Hans and Norman Haberkorn, $65,000
• Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 465 – BNG LLC to Krista and Taylor Hedlund, $270,000
• Shadow Mountain Estates 3rd Filing; Perry L Miller Tracts Lots 1,2 – Catlett Family Trust to Daniel, Estela and Edwin Garcia, $635,000
• Lake Forest Subdivision Block 1, Lots 25,26 – Estate of Charles Joseph Murphy to Joni and Scott Walker, $612,500
• Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Lot 70 – G Daniel Whittaker to Ray Moreno, $30,000
• East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 107 – Joshua and Carlee Steck to Magnolia II LLC, $1,025,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 58, Block 21 – Gene and Gail Moffatt to Andrew Kubala and Slawomir Glowacki, $54,000
• Inn at SilverCreek PH I Condo Unit A2333 – Equity Trust Company Custodian, Herman Charles Teichman Roth IRA to Peavine Properties Co LLC, $165,000
• Minor Subdivision Plat Lots 1-4, SEC 33 TWP 1S R 75W Partial Legal – See Document – Fraser River Development Co LLC to Riverside WP LLC, $800,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 38, Block 14 – Bryan and Rachel Scott to Andrew Kubala and Slawomir Glowacki, $40,000
• East Mountain Filing 1, Lot 63 -Rendezvous Colorado LLC to Amanda Sloan Armstrong Living Trust, $750,000
• Pole Creek Meadows Lot 13, Block 1 – John Murtaugh to Oscar Martinez and Shawna Langstaff, $270,000
• Whistlestop Townhomes Units C1,C2,D1,D2,G1,G2, H1,H2,I1,I2,J1,J2,K1,K2; Winter Park Ranch 2nd Filing Lot 1, Block 1; Winter Park Ranch 4th Filing Lot S86 – Cabin Properties LLC to Whistlestop Townhomes LLC, $2,100,000
• Granby 1st Block 7, Lots 1-3 – Partial Legal – See Document – Chad and Tamara Yurich to 511 E. Jasper Court LLC, $315,000
• Mesa Vista Subdivision Lot S63 – Carly and Attica Buhrow to Emily Smith and Ryan Barnard, $470,000
• East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 57 – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to Hunter Sage LLC, $686,881
• Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No. 4, Lot 60 – Eric and Allison Pizzuti to Andrea and Robert Ransom, $1,064,000
• Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No. 4, Lot 59 – Robert and Andrea Ransom to Christopher Schneck and Patricia Braun, $960,000
• Winter Park Highlands Unit 3, Lot 40 and Unit 2, Lot 39 – Nathan O’Rourke to Katherine Pettersen, $284,500
• SEC 23 TWP 2N R 77W Partial Legal – See Document; Inverness – Grand County TRT 20 – First International Investment Company LLC to Elk Mountain Adventure Properties LLC, $65,000
• Sunset Ridge Filing No. 1, Lot 21, Block 2 – Johannes Tammeling and Michele Wilson to Cynthia and Harry Thomas II, $232,000
• SEC 22 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – David and Sheila Monke to John Eric Eley Living Trust and Susan Marsha Eley Living Trust, $1,700,000
• SEC 31 TWP 2N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – MDJN Agate LLC to GR Terra LLC, $779,500
• Hi Country Haus Bldg 3, Unit 1 – Frances Bagenal to Scott Siao, $200,000
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Grand County real estate transactions, Dec. 26-Jan. 1
Grand County’s real estate transactions Dec. 26-Jan. 1 were worth more than $13.6 million combined.