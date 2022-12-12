 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Dec. 4-10 | SkyHiNews.com
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Dec. 4-10

Real estate transactions totaled $15,291,566 across 16 sales for the week of Dec. 4-10.

3333 GCR 511/Golf Course Circle, Fraser

9,158-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5.75-bath, single-family residence on 2.005 acres of land.

Seller: Thomas and Sarah Martinez

Buyer: Quaking Tree Investments Revocable Trust

Price: $2,800,000

215 Dreamcatcher South, Winter Park

4,700-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.279 acres of land.

Seller: Dreamcatcher 215 LLC

Buyer: Dean and Mary Lamanna

Price: $2,500,000

Northwoods at Lakota Park, Winter Park

3,995-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.088 acres of land.

Seller: PMWP Development Company

Buyer: Matthew and Melanie Fargo

Price: $1,727,737

24 Aspen View, Fraser

3,815-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.1240 acres of land.

Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC

Buyer: Kathleen and Peter Baccarini

Price: $1,495,017

169 GCR 4454, Grand Lake

3,336-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 5.97 acres of land.

Seller: Steven and Alyssa Chavez

Buyer: Glen and Elizabeth Myatt

Price: $1,387,812

Timber Fox Condominiums, Winter Park

1,584-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath residence on 0.013 acres of land.

Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Justin and Shirley Berg, George Berg Jr.

Price: $1,019,000

1458 GCR 452, Grand Lake

2,020-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 2.69 acres of land.

Seller: Dennis and Marie Neal

Buyer: Daniel Gitzke

Price: $749,000

905 GCR 834/Cranmer Avenue, Lookout Village Condos, Fraser

1,365-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo.

Seller: John Tufte and Kari Lind Tufte

Buyer: Scott and Lindsay Cutler

Price: $700,000

310 Iron Horse Way, Iron Horse Condos, Winter Park

624-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Bradley and Wendy Layland

Buyer: William Massey

Price: $549,000

490 Kings Crossing Road, Silverado II Condo, Winter Park

1,029-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Joel and Dana Doerer

Buyer: Westlake House LLC

Price: $525,000

61 GCR 4102/Clayton Road, Granby

1,584-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.69 acres of land.

Seller: Christopher and Lisa Catlett

Buyer: Merles Haus LLC

Price: $490,000

408 Grand Avenue, Hot Sulphur Springs

2,790-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.172 acres of land.

Seller: Win Park and Shannon Winegarner

Buyer: Jennifer Russell

Price: $395,000

404 South 2nd Street, Kremmling

969-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.257 acres of land.

Seller: Heavenly Hobbies LLC

Buyer: Edward McGregor

Price: $255,000

47 GCR 523, Tabernash

870-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land.

Seller: Joseph and Jennifer Gould

Buyer: Joy Mooers and Tylor Nesbitt

Price: $250,000

641 Timber Lake Way, Winter Park

Timber Lake Townhomes B4

Seller: Douglas Streepey and Lisa Yoakum

Buyer: Greg Shields and Eloise Czajkowski

Price: $249,000

No address, Kremmling

5.09 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Jamie and Ann Marie Schwarz

Buyer:  Edith Lynn Guadagni and Sterling M. Gaines Guadagni

Price: $200,000

