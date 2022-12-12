Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Dec. 4-10
Real estate transactions totaled $15,291,566 across 16 sales for the week of Dec. 4-10.
3333 GCR 511/Golf Course Circle, Fraser
9,158-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5.75-bath, single-family residence on 2.005 acres of land.
Seller: Thomas and Sarah Martinez
Buyer: Quaking Tree Investments Revocable Trust
Price: $2,800,000
215 Dreamcatcher South, Winter Park
4,700-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.279 acres of land.
Seller: Dreamcatcher 215 LLC
Buyer: Dean and Mary Lamanna
Price: $2,500,000
Northwoods at Lakota Park, Winter Park
3,995-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.088 acres of land.
Seller: PMWP Development Company
Buyer: Matthew and Melanie Fargo
Price: $1,727,737
24 Aspen View, Fraser
3,815-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.1240 acres of land.
Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC
Buyer: Kathleen and Peter Baccarini
Price: $1,495,017
169 GCR 4454, Grand Lake
3,336-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 5.97 acres of land.
Seller: Steven and Alyssa Chavez
Buyer: Glen and Elizabeth Myatt
Price: $1,387,812
Timber Fox Condominiums, Winter Park
1,584-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath residence on 0.013 acres of land.
Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Justin and Shirley Berg, George Berg Jr.
Price: $1,019,000
1458 GCR 452, Grand Lake
2,020-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 2.69 acres of land.
Seller: Dennis and Marie Neal
Buyer: Daniel Gitzke
Price: $749,000
905 GCR 834/Cranmer Avenue, Lookout Village Condos, Fraser
1,365-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo.
Seller: John Tufte and Kari Lind Tufte
Buyer: Scott and Lindsay Cutler
Price: $700,000
310 Iron Horse Way, Iron Horse Condos, Winter Park
624-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Bradley and Wendy Layland
Buyer: William Massey
Price: $549,000
490 Kings Crossing Road, Silverado II Condo, Winter Park
1,029-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Joel and Dana Doerer
Buyer: Westlake House LLC
Price: $525,000
61 GCR 4102/Clayton Road, Granby
1,584-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.69 acres of land.
Seller: Christopher and Lisa Catlett
Buyer: Merles Haus LLC
Price: $490,000
408 Grand Avenue, Hot Sulphur Springs
2,790-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.172 acres of land.
Seller: Win Park and Shannon Winegarner
Buyer: Jennifer Russell
Price: $395,000
404 South 2nd Street, Kremmling
969-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.257 acres of land.
Seller: Heavenly Hobbies LLC
Buyer: Edward McGregor
Price: $255,000
47 GCR 523, Tabernash
870-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land.
Seller: Joseph and Jennifer Gould
Buyer: Joy Mooers and Tylor Nesbitt
Price: $250,000
641 Timber Lake Way, Winter Park
Timber Lake Townhomes B4
Seller: Douglas Streepey and Lisa Yoakum
Buyer: Greg Shields and Eloise Czajkowski
Price: $249,000
No address, Kremmling
5.09 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Jamie and Ann Marie Schwarz
Buyer: Edith Lynn Guadagni and Sterling M. Gaines Guadagni
Price: $200,000
