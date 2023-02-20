Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Feb. 12-18
Real estate transactions totaled $13,782,524 across 12 sales for the week of Feb. 12 to 18.
3450 West Portal Road, Grand Lake
7,550-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence and 252-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath residence on 0.863 acres of land.
Seller: John Christie
Buyer: 383 Sinclair LLC
Price: $3,564,000
305 Hay Meadow Drive, Fraser
4,073-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.1684 acres of land.
Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC
Buyer: Richard and Lynn Baxter
Price: $1,827,924
505 GCR 8334/North Lupine Lane, Fraser
3,266-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.04 acres of land.
Seller: Russell and Carla Brown
Buyer: Kennard and Vicki Knudson
Price: $1,455,000
1215 GCR 8344, Fraser
3,110-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.05 acres of land.
Seller: Fraser TDG Development LLC
Buyer: Arthur and Marisa Carson, Chad and Miranda Nickell
Price: $1,415,000
No address, Val Moritz Village
3,759-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 1.42 acres of land.
Seller: David and Susan Kolbush
Buyer: Pamalyn Allen and Michael Cima
Price: $1,090,000
201 Zephyr Way, Zephyr Mountain Lodge, Winter Park
825-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Week2Week Rentals LLC
Buyer: Cane Garden Bay LLC
Price: $920,000
405 GCR 8342/Cougar Ave., Timbers Condominiums, Fraser
1,709-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath condo.
Seller: Bryan Smith
Buyer: Ambiente Corporation
Price: $720,000
22 GCR 8970/Timberline Drive, Granby
1,945-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.33 acres of land.
Seller: Judith Dwyer
Buyer: Kirsten and Bradley Benefiel
Price: $610,000
1128 Winter Park Drive, Winter Park Village #1 Condo, Winter Park
890-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Snowshoe Properties LLC
Buyer: WWPK1 LLC
Price: $586,850
Grand Lake
Columbine Lake Lot 3, Block 6
Seller: Angela and Troy Koehlar
Buyer: Nicholas and Courtney Kerwin
Price: $579,000
205 Range Avenue, Kremmling
3,078-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.372 acres of land.
Seller: Robert and Sharyn Overholt
Buyer: Paul and Meredith Johnson
Price: $535,000
21 Telemark Drive, Pine Tree Plaza Condos, Winter Park
Pine Tree Plaza Condominiums Units 205,206, CPS 14
Seller: Claire Silk and Ronald Van Vleet
Buyer: Pine Tree RE Holdings LLC
Price: $479,750
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.