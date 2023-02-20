 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Feb. 12-18 | SkyHiNews.com
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Feb. 12-18

Real estate transactions totaled $13,782,524 across 12 sales for the week of Feb. 12 to 18.

3450 West Portal Road, Grand Lake

7,550-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence and 252-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath residence on 0.863 acres of land.

Seller: John Christie

Buyer: 383 Sinclair LLC

Price: $3,564,000

305 Hay Meadow Drive, Fraser

4,073-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.1684 acres of land.

Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC

Buyer: Richard and Lynn Baxter

Price: $1,827,924

505 GCR 8334/North Lupine Lane, Fraser

3,266-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.04 acres of land.

Seller: Russell and Carla Brown

Buyer: Kennard and Vicki Knudson

Price: $1,455,000

1215 GCR 8344, Fraser

3,110-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.05 acres of land.

Seller: Fraser TDG Development LLC

Buyer: Arthur and Marisa Carson, Chad and Miranda Nickell

Price: $1,415,000

No address, Val Moritz Village

3,759-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 1.42 acres of land.

Seller: David and Susan Kolbush

Buyer: Pamalyn Allen and Michael Cima

Price: $1,090,000

201 Zephyr Way, Zephyr Mountain Lodge, Winter Park

825-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Week2Week Rentals LLC

Buyer: Cane Garden Bay LLC

Price: $920,000

405 GCR 8342/Cougar Ave., Timbers Condominiums, Fraser

1,709-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath condo.

Seller: Bryan Smith

Buyer: Ambiente Corporation

Price: $720,000

22 GCR 8970/Timberline Drive, Granby

1,945-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.33 acres of land.

Seller: Judith Dwyer

Buyer: Kirsten and Bradley Benefiel

Price: $610,000

1128 Winter Park Drive, Winter Park Village #1 Condo, Winter Park

890-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Snowshoe Properties LLC

Buyer: WWPK1 LLC

Price: $586,850

Grand Lake

Columbine Lake Lot 3, Block 6

Seller: Angela and Troy Koehlar

Buyer: Nicholas and Courtney Kerwin

Price: $579,000

205 Range Avenue, Kremmling

3,078-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.372 acres of land.

Seller: Robert and Sharyn Overholt

Buyer: Paul and Meredith Johnson

Price: $535,000

21 Telemark Drive, Pine Tree Plaza Condos, Winter Park

Pine Tree Plaza Condominiums Units 205,206, CPS 14

Seller: Claire Silk and Ronald Van Vleet

Buyer: Pine Tree RE Holdings LLC

Price: $479,750

