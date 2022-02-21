 Grand County real estate transactions, Feb. 13-19 | SkyHiNews.com
Grand County real estate transactions, Feb. 13-19

Grand County’s 8 available real estate transactions from Feb. 13-19 were worth more than $4.5 million combined.

Property Address: 55 GCR 5115/Snowberry Court

Description: 2.056 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Robert Lucero

Buyer: Todd and Megan Trombley

Price: $215,000

Property Address: 4868 Hwy 125

Description: 10.04 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Sandra Wall

Buyer: Owens RE Holdings I LLC

Price: $1,200,000

Property Address: 43 GCR 4952/Heidi Hollow

Description: 2,528-square-foot residence on 1.26 acres of land.

Seller: Paul and Susan Schultz, Daniel and Phyllis Mielke

Buyer: Daniel and Phyllis Mielke

Price: $276,219

Property Address: 117 Cedar Drive

Description: 117 Cedar Drive Townhomes Lot 2B, Block 6.

Seller: 117 Cedar Drive Duplex LLC

Buyer: Benson and Stine Okeiyi

Price: $1,580,000

Property Address: 6204 Northstar, Kicking Horse Lodges

Description: 963-square-foot condo.

Seller: Granbycondo LLC

Buyer: Erik and Lise Baklid

Price: $455,000

Property Address: 62927 US Hwy 40, Inn at SilverCreek

Description: 495-square-foot condo.

Seller: Equity Trust Company, H. Charles Teichman

Buyer: Equity Trust Company, John Kesner

Price: $165,000

Property Address: No address

Description: 0.42 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Sean Curran

Buyer: David and Amy Thompson

Price: $74,000

Property Address: 154 Village Road, Aspen Meadows Condominiums

Description: 1,152-square-foot condo with garage.

Seller: Linda Ziegler

Buyer: Wendi Archambault

Price: $535,500

 

