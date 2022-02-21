Grand County real estate transactions, Feb. 13-19
Grand County’s 8 available real estate transactions from Feb. 13-19 were worth more than $4.5 million combined.
Property Address: 55 GCR 5115/Snowberry Court
Description: 2.056 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Robert Lucero
Buyer: Todd and Megan Trombley
Price: $215,000
Property Address: 4868 Hwy 125
Description: 10.04 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Sandra Wall
Buyer: Owens RE Holdings I LLC
Price: $1,200,000
Property Address: 43 GCR 4952/Heidi Hollow
Description: 2,528-square-foot residence on 1.26 acres of land.
Seller: Paul and Susan Schultz, Daniel and Phyllis Mielke
Buyer: Daniel and Phyllis Mielke
Price: $276,219
Property Address: 117 Cedar Drive
Description: 117 Cedar Drive Townhomes Lot 2B, Block 6.
Seller: 117 Cedar Drive Duplex LLC
Buyer: Benson and Stine Okeiyi
Price: $1,580,000
Property Address: 6204 Northstar, Kicking Horse Lodges
Description: 963-square-foot condo.
Seller: Granbycondo LLC
Buyer: Erik and Lise Baklid
Price: $455,000
Property Address: 62927 US Hwy 40, Inn at SilverCreek
Description: 495-square-foot condo.
Seller: Equity Trust Company, H. Charles Teichman
Buyer: Equity Trust Company, John Kesner
Price: $165,000
Property Address: No address
Description: 0.42 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Sean Curran
Buyer: David and Amy Thompson
Price: $74,000
Property Address: 154 Village Road, Aspen Meadows Condominiums
Description: 1,152-square-foot condo with garage.
Seller: Linda Ziegler
Buyer: Wendi Archambault
Price: $535,500
