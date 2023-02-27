Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Feb. 19-25
Real estate transactions totaled $10,723,810 across 14 sales for the week of Feb. 19 to 25.
855 Pawnee Lane, Granby
6,468-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.33 acres of land.
Seller: Jacqueline Kelly and Teresa Hoffman
Buyer: David and Nancy Smith
Price: $2,195,000
1221 GCR 8344, Fraser
3,110-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.05 acres of land.
Seller: Fraser TDG Development LLC
Buyer: Kimberly Sullivan Montgomery and Matthew Westlund
Price: $1,175,300
1219 GCR 8344, Fraser
3,110-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.05 acres of land.
Seller: Fraser TDG Development LLC
Buyer: Mehreen and Rizwan Makhani
Price: $1,500,000
310 GCR 8342/Cougar Ave., Summit Trail Lodge Condominiums, Fraser
2,074-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo.
Seller: Kimberly Sullivan Montgomery and Matthew Westlund
Buyer: Matthew and Shannon Johnson
Price: $975,000
159 GCR 8033/Bull Bugle Bend, Fraser
2.87 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Raymond Campbell
Buyer: 159 BBB LLC
Price: $770,000
560 Wapiti Drive, Fraser
1,944-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.015 acres of land.
Seller: Victoria and David White
Buyer: Maggie and Brian Tims
Price: $698,000
101 GCR 8040N/Waterside Court, Lakeview at Waterside West Condominiums, Fraser
1,146-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Robert and Tamara Lutz
Buyer: Dana Jackett and Christine Huyler
Price: $626,500
247 Hi Country Drive, Hi Country Haus, Winter Park
649-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo.
Seller: Mark Durkan
Buyer: Matthew and Bevin Parker
Price: $535,000
150 Village Drive, Aspen Meadows Condos, Granby
1,178-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Joshua Ropp and Amy Franke
Buyer: Andrea Ray
Price: $500,000
130 GCR 4480, Granby
1,176-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 1.01 acres of land.
Seller: Stillwater Ranch 11 LLC
Buyer: Jennifer Siegal
Price: $495,000
210 8th Street, Granby
2,103-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.20 acres of land.
Seller: Jack and Patricia Applebee, Jim Averill
Buyer: Cora and Truman Marrama, Cody Davidson
Price: $469,010
580 Winter Park Drive, Fraser-Crossing-Founder’s Pointe Condominiums, Winter Park
443-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Kaun Rentals LLC
Buyer: Tiffany and Brendan McQuaid
Price: $395,000
118 GCR 414/Elk Road, Granby
2.33 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: John Rush
Buyer: Peter and Kathryn Brown
Price: $200,000
62927 US Highway 40, Granby
Inn at SilverCreek PH I, Condo Unit 229
Seller: Natanael Patino
Buyer: Widad Basha
Price: $190,000
