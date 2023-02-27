 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Feb. 19-25 | SkyHiNews.com
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Feb. 19-25

Real estate transactions totaled $10,723,810 across 14 sales for the week of Feb. 19 to 25.

855 Pawnee Lane, Granby

6,468-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.33 acres of land.

Seller: Jacqueline Kelly and Teresa Hoffman

Buyer: David and Nancy Smith

Price: $2,195,000

1221 GCR 8344, Fraser

3,110-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.05 acres of land.

Seller: Fraser TDG Development LLC

Buyer: Kimberly Sullivan Montgomery and Matthew Westlund

Price: $1,175,300

1219 GCR 8344, Fraser

3,110-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.05 acres of land.

Seller: Fraser TDG Development LLC

Buyer: Mehreen and Rizwan Makhani

Price: $1,500,000

310 GCR 8342/Cougar Ave., Summit Trail Lodge Condominiums, Fraser

2,074-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo.

Seller: Kimberly Sullivan Montgomery and Matthew Westlund

Buyer: Matthew and Shannon Johnson

Price: $975,000

159 GCR 8033/Bull Bugle Bend, Fraser

2.87 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Raymond Campbell

Buyer: 159 BBB LLC

Price: $770,000

560 Wapiti Drive, Fraser

1,944-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.015 acres of land.

Seller: Victoria and David White

Buyer: Maggie and Brian Tims

Price: $698,000

101 GCR 8040N/Waterside Court,  Lakeview at Waterside West Condominiums, Fraser

1,146-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Robert and Tamara Lutz

Buyer: Dana Jackett and Christine Huyler

Price: $626,500

247 Hi Country Drive, Hi Country Haus, Winter Park

649-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo.

Seller: Mark Durkan

Buyer: Matthew and Bevin Parker

Price: $535,000

150 Village Drive, Aspen Meadows Condos, Granby

1,178-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Joshua Ropp and Amy Franke

Buyer: Andrea Ray

Price: $500,000

130 GCR 4480, Granby

1,176-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 1.01 acres of land.

Seller: Stillwater Ranch 11 LLC

Buyer: Jennifer Siegal

Price: $495,000

210 8th Street, Granby

2,103-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.20 acres of land.

Seller: Jack and Patricia Applebee, Jim Averill

Buyer: Cora and Truman Marrama, Cody Davidson 

Price: $469,010

580 Winter Park Drive, Fraser-Crossing-Founder’s Pointe Condominiums, Winter Park

443-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Kaun Rentals LLC

Buyer: Tiffany and Brendan McQuaid

Price: $395,000

118 GCR 414/Elk Road, Granby

2.33 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: John Rush

Buyer: Peter and Kathryn Brown

Price: $200,000

62927 US Highway 40, Granby

Inn at SilverCreek PH I, Condo Unit 229

Seller: Natanael Patino

Buyer: Widad Basha

Price: $190,000

