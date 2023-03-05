Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Feb. 26 to March 4
Real estate transactions totaled $21,593,683 across 22 sales for the week of Feb. 26 to March 4.
22 GCR 5167/Mountain Peak Road, Tabernash
7,020-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4.75-bath, single-family residence on 2.39 acres of land.
Seller: Hygge Lodge/Group LLC
Buyer: Carly Brantz
Price: $2,225,000
249 Hay Meadow Drive, Fraser
3,964-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.176 acres of land.
Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC
Buyer: Kristina Cole and Troy Lindsay
Price: $1,971,557
29 GCR 5169/Lodgepole Trail, Tabernash
7,824-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 2.37 acres of land.
Seller: Nancy and Thomas Schneider
Buyer: Thomas Overton and Kristen Webb
Price: $1,900,000
509 Antler Way, Winter Park
3,114-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.06 acres of land.
Seller: John, Mike and Eric Appel
Buyer: John and Justin Evanson
Price: $1,550,000
98 Ramble Lane, Winter Park
3,889-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.0268 acres of land.
Seller: Bonanza Homes LLC
Buyer: Mark and Lisa Garcia
Price: $1,499,000
85 GCR 6421/Mackinaw Drive, Grand Lake
4,163-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on 2.29 acres of land.
Seller: John Birdsall
Buyer: Kelly and Kortnee Cummings
Price: $1,300,000
40 Reunion Court, Fraser
2,507-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.039 acres of land.
Seller: Moriarty Family Trust
Buyer: David Glynn
Price: $1,255,000
76 GCR 85255/Conifer Lane, Tabernash
4,905-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 2.2 acres of land.
Seller: Cynthia Berland
Buyer: Alexander and Mindi Armatas
Price: $1,224,760
Fraser
Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 3, Building C
Seller: Elk Creek Multifamily LLC
Buyer: Jane Ann Arambel Living Trust and Matthew John Kadillak Living Trust
Price: $1,050,966
1000 GCR 514/Lupine Lane, Tabernash
3,660-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.044 acres of land.
Seller: Laura and Christian Atencio
Buyer: Nilesh Parikh and Balin Anderson
Price: $1,050,000
147 Elk Ranch Road, Fraser
2,628-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.1018 acres of land.
Seller: Thomas Overton
Buyer: Marjorie Patton and Courtney Halperin
Price: $1,145,000
545 Lone Eagle Drive, Granby
2,418-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land.
Seller: Ryan and Rebecca Maskewitz
Buyer: Maggie and Patrick Bevan
Price: $1,000,000
476 Kings Crossing Road, Winter Park
2,148-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.02 acres of land.
Seller: Marc, Malcolm and Laurie Dobrow
Buyer: Andrew and Diedre Pai
Price: $907,500
105 Peak View, Granby
1,815-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.074 acres of land.
Seller: Christopher and Magdalena O’Toole
Buyer: Ellis Family Trust
Price: $853,000
197 GCR 827/Comanche Street, Tabernash
Tabernash, E.J. Vulgamotts 1st, Lot 3, Block 2
Seller: Din Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Sarah and Marcus Kray, Kenneth Murawski and Katherine Caufield
Price: $785,000
195 GCR 702/Village Drive, Beaver Village, Winter Park
920-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.2-bath condo.
Seller: Jan Carter
Buyer: Tegner Family Trust
Price: $500,000
150 Village Road, Aspen Meadows Condominiums, Granby
711-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Brian and Robin Brennan
Buyer: Tasnuva Rahman
Price: $379,900
No address
Gonzales Minor Subdivision Lot 1A
Seller: Hugo Gonzalez and Luz Gomez
Buyer: Lozano Nelson Leandro Gonzalez
Price: $360,000
40 Upper Ranch View Road, Granby
0.26 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Douglas and Cynthia Smith
Buyer: Antonio and Jennifer Sena
Price: $185,000
785 Pawnee Lane, Granby
0.35 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Carlton Holdings LLC
Buyer: Amber and Jordan Jackson
Price: $180,000
62927 US Highway 40, Inn at SilverCreek, Granby
495-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: James and Lisa Pentz
Buyer: Robert and Aimee Hutson
Price: $172,000
24 GCR 8951/Lodgepole Court, Granby
0.34 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Sizzlecat LLC
Buyer: Kent Wehmeyer
Price: $100,000
