 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Feb. 26 to March 4
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Feb. 26 to March 4

Real estate transactions totaled $21,593,683 across 22 sales for the week of Feb. 26 to March 4.

22 GCR 5167/Mountain Peak Road, Tabernash

7,020-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4.75-bath, single-family residence on 2.39 acres of land.

Seller: Hygge Lodge/Group LLC

Buyer: Carly Brantz

Price: $2,225,000

249 Hay Meadow Drive, Fraser

3,964-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.176 acres of land.

Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC

Buyer: Kristina Cole and Troy Lindsay

Price: $1,971,557

29 GCR 5169/Lodgepole Trail, Tabernash

7,824-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 2.37 acres of land.

Seller: Nancy and Thomas Schneider

Buyer: Thomas Overton and Kristen Webb

Price: $1,900,000

509 Antler Way, Winter Park

3,114-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.06 acres of land.

Seller: John, Mike and Eric Appel

Buyer: John and Justin Evanson

Price: $1,550,000

98 Ramble Lane, Winter Park

3,889-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.0268 acres of land.

Seller: Bonanza Homes LLC

Buyer: Mark and Lisa Garcia

Price: $1,499,000

85 GCR 6421/Mackinaw Drive, Grand Lake

4,163-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on 2.29 acres of land.

Seller: John Birdsall

Buyer: Kelly and Kortnee Cummings

Price: $1,300,000

40 Reunion Court, Fraser

2,507-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.039 acres of land.

Seller: Moriarty Family Trust

Buyer: David Glynn

Price: $1,255,000

76 GCR 85255/Conifer Lane, Tabernash

4,905-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 2.2 acres of land.

Seller: Cynthia Berland

Buyer: Alexander and Mindi Armatas

Price: $1,224,760

Fraser

Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 3, Building C

Seller: Elk Creek Multifamily LLC

Buyer: Jane Ann Arambel Living Trust and Matthew John Kadillak Living Trust

Price: $1,050,966

1000 GCR 514/Lupine Lane, Tabernash

3,660-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.044 acres of land.

Seller: Laura and Christian Atencio

Buyer: Nilesh Parikh and Balin Anderson

Price: $1,050,000

147 Elk Ranch Road, Fraser

2,628-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.1018 acres of land.

Seller: Thomas Overton

Buyer: Marjorie Patton and Courtney Halperin

Price: $1,145,000

545 Lone Eagle Drive, Granby

2,418-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land.

Seller: Ryan and Rebecca Maskewitz

Buyer: Maggie and Patrick Bevan

Price: $1,000,000

476 Kings Crossing Road, Winter Park

2,148-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.02 acres of land.

Seller: Marc, Malcolm and Laurie Dobrow

Buyer: Andrew and Diedre Pai

Price: $907,500

105 Peak View, Granby

1,815-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.074 acres of land.

Seller: Christopher and Magdalena O’Toole

Buyer: Ellis Family Trust

Price: $853,000

197 GCR 827/Comanche Street, Tabernash

Tabernash, E.J. Vulgamotts 1st, Lot 3, Block 2

Seller: Din Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Sarah and Marcus Kray, Kenneth Murawski and Katherine Caufield

Price: $785,000

195 GCR 702/Village Drive, Beaver Village, Winter Park

920-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.2-bath condo.

Seller: Jan Carter

Buyer: Tegner Family Trust

Price: $500,000

150 Village Road, Aspen Meadows Condominiums, Granby

711-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Brian and Robin Brennan

Buyer: Tasnuva Rahman

Price: $379,900

No address

Gonzales Minor Subdivision Lot 1A

Seller: Hugo Gonzalez and Luz Gomez

Buyer: Lozano Nelson Leandro Gonzalez

Price: $360,000

40 Upper Ranch View Road, Granby

0.26 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Douglas and Cynthia Smith

Buyer: Antonio and Jennifer Sena

Price: $185,000

785 Pawnee Lane, Granby

0.35 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Carlton Holdings LLC 

Buyer: Amber and Jordan Jackson

Price: $180,000

62927 US Highway 40, Inn at SilverCreek, Granby

495-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: James and Lisa Pentz

Buyer: Robert and Aimee Hutson

Price: $172,000

24 GCR 8951/Lodgepole Court, Granby

0.34 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Sizzlecat LLC

Buyer: Kent Wehmeyer

Price: $100,000

