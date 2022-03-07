Grand County real estate transactions, Feb. 27-Mar. 5
Real estate transactions totaled $24,604,746 across 37 sales for week of Feb. 27 to March 5.
Property Address: 266 GCR 6234C/Rockyridge Road
Description: 2.75 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Derek and Jennifer Sprague
Buyer: Michael Allen
Price: $169,550
Property Address: Eagle Ridge Drive
Description: Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit 83, Building 17
Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC
Buyer: Brian P. Gallagher Revocable Living Trust and Christel M. Gallagher Revocable Living Trust
Price: $667,576
Property Address: 444 Forest Trail, Tall Pines Condo
Description: 993-square-foot condo.
Seller: Joseph Legnard
Buyer: Serenity Anderson and Granger Carlson
Price: $406,000
Property Address: 82 GCR 6234B/Overlook Drive
Description: 6.03 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Gene Sawyer
Buyer: Olivewood Homes LLC
Price: $235,000
Property Address: 65 GCR 8970/Timberline Drive
Description: 4,661-square-foot residence on 0.73 acres of land.
Seller: David and Tara Prather, Frederick Baker
Buyer: Adam Piccone and Nicole Sedita
Price: $1,315,000
Property Address: 495 GCR 61/North 2nd Street, Mesa Round Condo
Description: 756-square-foot condo.
Seller: George Wylie
Buyer: Barton, Jason and Jeanette Lone
Price: $285,000
Property Address: 431 GCR 541/Mountain View Avenue
Description: 3.06 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Julie and Walter Denby III
Buyer: Tabitha and Evan Steiner
Price: $124,500
Property Address: 203 Bella Vista Court, Grandview Villas
Description: 1,295-square-foot condo.
Seller: Marianne and Hearl Condon
Buyer: Sarah and Michael Killion
Price: $420,000
Property Address: 37 GCR 8562/Spike Lane
Description: 2,610-square-foot residence on 1.05 acres of land.
Seller: Deborah, Mason and Nichole Kass
Buyer: Spike Lane Retreat LLC
Price: $642,000
Property Address: 25 Arapahoe Circle, Lakeview Condos
Description: 1,490-square-foot condo.
Seller: Lawrence Miller
Buyer: William and Stacy McNabb
Price: $425,000
Property Address: No address
Description: Boardwalk Plaza Condominiums Unit 110.
Seller: PLK LLC
Buyer: Jonathan and Barbara Siefkes
Price: $375,000
Property Address: 928 Old Tonahutu Ridge Road
Description: 0.13 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Charles and Andrea Rice
Buyer: Tonahutu Grand Properties LLC
Price: $250,000
Property Address: 900 Old Tonahutu Ridge Road
Description: 7,803-square-foot residence on 0.13 acres of land.
Seller: Charles and Andrea Rice
Buyer: Tonahutu Grand Properties LLC
Price: $2,750,000
Property Address: 123 Lookout Point
Description: 2,320-square-foot residence on 0.027 acres of land.
Seller: Mark and Stephanie Liley
Buyer: Jordan and Leah Epstein
Price: $945,000
Property Address: 2201 GCR 22
Description: 5,284-square-foot, mobile home park building on 5.115 acres of mobile park land.
Seller: Jeff Miller Revocable Trust and Sara L. W. Miller Revocable Trust
Buyer: T8 Mountain Camp LLC
Price: $1,650,000
Property Address: 2933 GCR 56
Description: 4,014-square-foot residence on 20.765 acres of land.
Seller: Brett and Kathryn Reeter
Buyer: Joshua Rees and Jason Haupt
Price: $1,100,000
Property Address: 502 GCR 286/Upper Bear Mountain Road
Description: 2,364-square-foot residence on 3.23 acres of land.
Seller: Dax Gergen
Buyer: W. Robbie Russell Living Trust
Price: $1,025,000
Property Address: 72 Journey Way
Description: 1,406-square-foot residence with garage on 0.0594 acres of land.
Seller: Melodie and Zak Weis
Buyer: Lynn, Melodie and Zak Weis
Price: $602,449.22
Property Address: No address
Description: Boardwalk Plaza Condominiums Unit 109.
Seller: PLK LLC
Buyer: Jonathan and Barbara Siefkes
Price: $375,000
Property Address: 106 Willows Way
Description: 2,015-square-foot residence.
Seller: Charles Laird, Andy Payne, David Walton, John W. Walton Trust and Carla G. Walton Trust
Buyer: Anish and Ashley Michael
Price: $660,000
Property Address: 397 GCR 834/Cranmer, Meadow Ridge Lodges
Description: 721-square-foot condo.
Seller: Jennifer and Ralph Diamond III
Buyer: Lucia Padilla
Price: $473,140
Property Address: 1475 Pioneer Trail
Description: 1.001 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Rendezvous Colorado LLC
Buyer: Modern Mountain LLC
Price: $595,000
Property Address: 347 Timber Lake Way
Description: 2,520-square-foot residence on 0.023 acres of land.
Seller: Bell Family Investment Partnership LLC
Buyer: SKP Properties LLC, Kevin and Megan Hayes
Price: $935,000
Property Address: 350 Arrowhead Way
Description: 1.445 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Michael Wenaas
Buyer: Chau Family Trust, Jennifer and Matthew Haies Living Trust
Price: $660,000
Property Address: 580 Winter Park Drive, Fraser Crossing-Founders Point Condominiums
Description: 712.91-square-foot condo.
Seller: Robert K. Kinder Jr. Revocable Trust and Kelly Frances Kinder Revocable Trust
Buyer: Cortni and Zach Ward
Price: $590,000
Property Address: 420 Shoshoni Lane
Description: 0.453 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: William and Margaret Bartusiak
Buyer: Beach Custom Homes LLC, Fish Creek Construction
Price: $215,000
Property Address: 5617 GCR 5
Description: 2.036 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: John and Mary McGee
Buyer: Christopher and Michelle Lobo
Price: $130,000
Property Address: 150 Village Road, Aspen Meadows Condominiums
Description: 1,178-square-foot condo.
Seller: Julian Richard Ellis Jr.
Buyer: Jason and Kristel Knopinski
Price: $525,000
Property Address: 231 West Eisenhower Drive
Description: 1,988-square-foot residence on 0.013 acres of land.
Seller: Stansbery Family Trust
Buyer: Sergio and Cynette Lovato
Price: $625,000
Property Address: 2006 GCR 73/St. Louis Creek Road
Description: 672-square-foot, single-family residence on 1.93 acres of land.
Seller: Gold Medal Ranch LLC
Buyer: Amy and Cole McManigal
Price: $220,000
Property Address: 988 GCR 4739/Horseshoe Drive
Description: 0.98 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Robert and Esther Maruska
Buyer: Jenifer and Robert Ketter
Price: $139,000
Property Address: 1737 GCR 511/Golf Course Circle
Description: 2.007 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Jeanne and Roger Myrkle
Buyer: Christopher and Patricia Kiefer
Price: $279,000
Property Address: 86 Hay Meadow Drive
Description: 3,209-square-foot residence on 0.0466 acres of land.
Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC
Buyer: Stephan and Shawna Ruetz
Price: $795,531
Property Address: 255 Shadow View Lane
Description: 3,876-square-foot residence on 0.191 acres of land.
Seller: LJH LLC
Buyer: Susan Bow and Steven Miller
Price: $1,072,000
Property Address: 465 Lower Ranch View Road
Description: 5,870-square-foot residence on 0.36 acres of land.
Seller: David and Brooke Fleischmann
Buyer: James Dennedy
Price: $1,990,000
Property Address: 434 GCR 640
Description: McElwain Subdivision Lot 1, Block 3
Seller: Michael and Stacey Deits
Buyer: Gary Chlastawa
Price: $570,000
Property Address: 580 Winter Park Drive, Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominiums
Description: 443-square-foot condo.
Seller: Thomas and Larae Evans
Buyer: Robert Goss and Colene Carroll Goss
Price: $369,000
