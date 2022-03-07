 Grand County real estate transactions, Feb. 27-Mar. 5 | SkyHiNews.com
Grand County real estate transactions, Feb. 27-Mar. 5

Sky-Hi News staff report
Real estate transactions totaled $24,604,746 across 37 sales for week of Feb. 27 to March 5.

Property Address: 266 GCR 6234C/Rockyridge Road

Description: 2.75 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Derek and Jennifer Sprague

Buyer: Michael Allen

Price: $169,550

Property Address: Eagle Ridge Drive

Description: Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit 83, Building 17

Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC

Buyer: Brian P. Gallagher Revocable Living Trust and Christel M. Gallagher Revocable Living Trust

Price: $667,576

Property Address: 444 Forest Trail, Tall Pines Condo

Description: 993-square-foot condo.

Seller: Joseph Legnard

Buyer: Serenity Anderson and Granger Carlson

Price: $406,000

Property Address: 82 GCR 6234B/Overlook Drive

Description: 6.03 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Gene Sawyer

Buyer: Olivewood Homes LLC

Price: $235,000

Property Address: 65 GCR 8970/Timberline Drive

Description: 4,661-square-foot residence on 0.73 acres of land.

Seller: David and Tara Prather, Frederick Baker

Buyer: Adam Piccone and Nicole Sedita

Price: $1,315,000

Property Address: 495 GCR 61/North 2nd Street, Mesa Round Condo

Description: 756-square-foot condo.

Seller: George Wylie

Buyer: Barton, Jason and Jeanette Lone

Price: $285,000

Property Address: 431 GCR 541/Mountain View Avenue

Description: 3.06 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Julie and Walter Denby III

Buyer: Tabitha and Evan Steiner

Price: $124,500

Property Address: 203 Bella Vista Court, Grandview Villas

Description: 1,295-square-foot condo.

Seller: Marianne and Hearl Condon

Buyer: Sarah and Michael Killion

Price: $420,000

Property Address: 37 GCR 8562/Spike Lane

Description: 2,610-square-foot residence on 1.05 acres of land.

Seller: Deborah, Mason and Nichole Kass

Buyer: Spike Lane Retreat LLC

Price: $642,000

Property Address: 25 Arapahoe Circle, Lakeview Condos

Description: 1,490-square-foot condo.

Seller: Lawrence Miller

Buyer: William and Stacy McNabb

Price: $425,000

Property Address: No address

Description: Boardwalk Plaza Condominiums Unit 110.

Seller: PLK LLC

Buyer: Jonathan and Barbara Siefkes

Price: $375,000

Property Address: 928 Old Tonahutu Ridge Road

Description: 0.13 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Charles and Andrea Rice

Buyer: Tonahutu Grand Properties LLC

Price: $250,000

Property Address: 900 Old Tonahutu Ridge Road

Description: 7,803-square-foot residence on 0.13 acres of land.

Seller: Charles and Andrea Rice

Buyer: Tonahutu Grand Properties LLC

Price: $2,750,000

Property Address: 123 Lookout Point

Description: 2,320-square-foot residence on 0.027 acres of land.

Seller: Mark and Stephanie Liley

Buyer: Jordan and Leah Epstein

Price: $945,000

Property Address: 2201 GCR 22

Description: 5,284-square-foot, mobile home park building on 5.115 acres of mobile park land.

Seller: Jeff Miller Revocable Trust and Sara L. W. Miller Revocable Trust

Buyer: T8 Mountain Camp LLC

Price: $1,650,000

Property Address: 2933 GCR 56

Description: 4,014-square-foot residence on 20.765 acres of land.

Seller: Brett and Kathryn Reeter

Buyer: Joshua Rees and Jason Haupt

Price: $1,100,000

Property Address: 502 GCR 286/Upper Bear Mountain Road

Description: 2,364-square-foot residence on 3.23 acres of land.

Seller: Dax Gergen

Buyer: W. Robbie Russell Living Trust

Price: $1,025,000

Property Address: 72 Journey Way

Description: 1,406-square-foot residence with garage on 0.0594 acres of land.

Seller: Melodie and Zak Weis

Buyer: Lynn, Melodie and Zak Weis

Price: $602,449.22

Property Address: No address

Description: Boardwalk Plaza Condominiums Unit 109.

Seller: PLK LLC

Buyer: Jonathan and Barbara Siefkes

Price: $375,000

Property Address: 106 Willows Way

Description: 2,015-square-foot residence.

Seller: Charles Laird, Andy Payne, David Walton, John W. Walton Trust and Carla G. Walton Trust

Buyer: Anish and Ashley Michael

Price: $660,000

Property Address: 397 GCR 834/Cranmer, Meadow Ridge Lodges

Description: 721-square-foot condo.

Seller: Jennifer and Ralph Diamond III

Buyer: Lucia Padilla

Price: $473,140

Property Address: 1475 Pioneer Trail

Description: 1.001 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Rendezvous Colorado LLC

Buyer: Modern Mountain LLC

Price: $595,000

Property Address: 347 Timber Lake Way

Description: 2,520-square-foot residence on 0.023 acres of land.

Seller: Bell Family Investment Partnership LLC

Buyer: SKP Properties LLC, Kevin and Megan Hayes

Price: $935,000

Property Address: 350 Arrowhead Way

Description: 1.445 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Michael Wenaas

Buyer: Chau Family Trust, Jennifer and Matthew Haies Living Trust

Price: $660,000

Property Address: 580 Winter Park Drive, Fraser Crossing-Founders Point Condominiums

Description: 712.91-square-foot condo.

Seller: Robert K. Kinder Jr. Revocable Trust and Kelly Frances Kinder Revocable Trust

Buyer: Cortni and Zach Ward

Price: $590,000

Property Address: 420 Shoshoni Lane

Description: 0.453 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: William and Margaret Bartusiak

Buyer: Beach Custom Homes LLC, Fish Creek Construction

Price: $215,000

Property Address: 5617 GCR 5

Description: 2.036 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: John and Mary McGee

Buyer: Christopher and Michelle Lobo

Price: $130,000

Property Address: 150 Village Road, Aspen Meadows Condominiums

Description: 1,178-square-foot condo.

Seller: Julian Richard Ellis Jr.

Buyer: Jason and Kristel Knopinski

Price: $525,000

Property Address: 231 West Eisenhower Drive

Description: 1,988-square-foot residence on 0.013 acres of land.

Seller: Stansbery Family Trust

Buyer: Sergio and Cynette Lovato

Price: $625,000

Property Address: 2006 GCR 73/St. Louis Creek Road

Description: 672-square-foot, single-family residence on 1.93 acres of land.

Seller: Gold Medal Ranch LLC

Buyer: Amy and Cole McManigal

Price: $220,000

Property Address: 988 GCR 4739/Horseshoe Drive

Description: 0.98 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Robert and Esther Maruska

Buyer: Jenifer and Robert Ketter

Price: $139,000

Property Address: 1737 GCR 511/Golf Course Circle

Description: 2.007 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Jeanne and Roger Myrkle

Buyer: Christopher and Patricia Kiefer

Price: $279,000

Property Address: 86 Hay Meadow Drive

Description: 3,209-square-foot residence on 0.0466 acres of land.

Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC

Buyer: Stephan and Shawna Ruetz

Price: $795,531

Property Address: 255 Shadow View Lane

Description: 3,876-square-foot residence on 0.191 acres of land.

Seller: LJH LLC

Buyer: Susan Bow and Steven Miller

Price: $1,072,000

Property Address: 465 Lower Ranch View Road

Description: 5,870-square-foot residence on 0.36 acres of land.

Seller: David and Brooke Fleischmann

Buyer: James Dennedy

Price: $1,990,000

Property Address: 434 GCR 640

Description: McElwain Subdivision Lot 1, Block 3

Seller: Michael and Stacey Deits

Buyer: Gary Chlastawa

Price: $570,000

Property Address: 580 Winter Park Drive, Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominiums

Description: 443-square-foot condo.

Seller: Thomas and Larae Evans

Buyer: Robert Goss and Colene Carroll Goss

Price: $369,000

 

