 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Feb. 5-11 | SkyHiNews.com
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Feb. 5-11

Real estate transactions totaled $12,548,361 across 14 sales for the week of Feb. 5 to 11.

1446 GCR 5199/Snow Ridge Road, Fraser 

7,202-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 11.203 acres of land.

Seller: Ammerman Properties LLC

Buyer: Jeremy Davis

Price: $2,736,000

1875 Pioneer Trail, Fraser

4,334-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.367 acres of land.

Seller: Douglas Wolff

Buyer: Russell and Carla Brown

Price: $1,900,000

129 East Byers Avenue, Hot Sulphur Springs

9,398-square-foot, zero-bedroom, four-bath, commercial building on 0.482 acres of land.

Seller: Jackwhacker LLC, Neow Again LLC, 225 Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Grand County

Price: $1,586,800

1217 GCR 8344, Fraser

3,110-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.05 acres of land.

Seller: Fraser TDG Development LLC

Buyer: Joshua and Lindsey Culberson

Price: $1,187,720

381 GCR 609, Granby

3,700-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath residence on 10.0 acres of land.

Seller: Michael and Michelle Robinson

Buyer: Garrick Compel

Price: $900,000

568 Baker Drive, Telemark Condominiums, Winter Park

1,408-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.

Seller: Mark and Lisa Garcia

Buyer: Ammerman Properties LLC

Price: $880,000

200 GCR 8344/Bryant Boulevard, Eagle Ridge on the Summit, Fraser

1,973-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo.

Seller: Jesse Ebert and Mary Dugan

Buyer: Geoffrey Ames and Brianne Wasson Ames

Price: $800,000

No address, Grand Lake

2,432-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 2.65 acres of land.

Seller: Tami and Jeff Stellinga

Buyer: Kim Roderick Huffman

Price: $782,000

115 GCR 3080/Dutchess Drive, Parshall

1,456-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 2.047 acres of land.

Seller: Welcome Realty LLC 401K PSP

Buyer: Richard Rust

Price: $425,000

900 Grand Avenue, Grand Lake

1,024-square-foot, zero-bedroom, zero-bath, commercial building on 0.114 acres of land.

Seller: John Patrick Bevins Revocable Trust and Kathy L Bevins Revocable Trust

Buyer: Cinthia Leticia Ramirez Velazco and Joel Rodarte

Price: $374,000

57 GCR 5116/Fefa Court, Fraser

2.112 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Kimberly Gardner and Adam Franklin

Buyer: Richard McKay

Price: $261,000

No address, Grand Lake

2,432-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 2.65 acres of land.

Seller: Julian Stellinga

Buyer: Jeff and Tami Stellinga

Price: $256,841

832 Wapiti Drive, Fraser

0.152 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Shrikant Kumar and Archana Patel

Buyer: 832 Wapiti LLC, Wapiti Vista Townhomes LLC

Price: $200,000

