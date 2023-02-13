Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Feb. 5-11
Real estate transactions totaled $12,548,361 across 14 sales for the week of Feb. 5 to 11.
1446 GCR 5199/Snow Ridge Road, Fraser
7,202-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 11.203 acres of land.
Seller: Ammerman Properties LLC
Buyer: Jeremy Davis
Price: $2,736,000
1875 Pioneer Trail, Fraser
4,334-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.367 acres of land.
Seller: Douglas Wolff
Buyer: Russell and Carla Brown
Price: $1,900,000
129 East Byers Avenue, Hot Sulphur Springs
9,398-square-foot, zero-bedroom, four-bath, commercial building on 0.482 acres of land.
Seller: Jackwhacker LLC, Neow Again LLC, 225 Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Grand County
Price: $1,586,800
1217 GCR 8344, Fraser
3,110-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.05 acres of land.
Seller: Fraser TDG Development LLC
Buyer: Joshua and Lindsey Culberson
Price: $1,187,720
381 GCR 609, Granby
3,700-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath residence on 10.0 acres of land.
Seller: Michael and Michelle Robinson
Buyer: Garrick Compel
Price: $900,000
568 Baker Drive, Telemark Condominiums, Winter Park
1,408-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.
Seller: Mark and Lisa Garcia
Buyer: Ammerman Properties LLC
Price: $880,000
200 GCR 8344/Bryant Boulevard, Eagle Ridge on the Summit, Fraser
1,973-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo.
Seller: Jesse Ebert and Mary Dugan
Buyer: Geoffrey Ames and Brianne Wasson Ames
Price: $800,000
No address, Grand Lake
2,432-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 2.65 acres of land.
Seller: Tami and Jeff Stellinga
Buyer: Kim Roderick Huffman
Price: $782,000
115 GCR 3080/Dutchess Drive, Parshall
1,456-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 2.047 acres of land.
Seller: Welcome Realty LLC 401K PSP
Buyer: Richard Rust
Price: $425,000
900 Grand Avenue, Grand Lake
1,024-square-foot, zero-bedroom, zero-bath, commercial building on 0.114 acres of land.
Seller: John Patrick Bevins Revocable Trust and Kathy L Bevins Revocable Trust
Buyer: Cinthia Leticia Ramirez Velazco and Joel Rodarte
Price: $374,000
57 GCR 5116/Fefa Court, Fraser
2.112 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Kimberly Gardner and Adam Franklin
Buyer: Richard McKay
Price: $261,000
No address, Grand Lake
2,432-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 2.65 acres of land.
Seller: Julian Stellinga
Buyer: Jeff and Tami Stellinga
Price: $256,841
832 Wapiti Drive, Fraser
0.152 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Shrikant Kumar and Archana Patel
Buyer: 832 Wapiti LLC, Wapiti Vista Townhomes LLC
Price: $200,000
