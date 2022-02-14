Grand County real estate transactions, Feb. 6-12
Grand County’s 23 real estate transactions from Feb. 6-12 were worth more than $14.3 million combined.
Property Address: 490 Kings Crossing Road, Silverado II Condo
Description: 1,029-square-foot condo.
Seller: Ronald and Lisa Weber
Buyer: Monica Rosenbluth
Price: $525,000
Property Address: No address
Description: Northwoods at Lakota Park Subdivision Lots 4,5,19,20.
Seller: PMWP Development Company
Buyer: Mario Topolko
Price: $1,798,809.67
Property Address: 132 GCR 4441
Description: Mobile home on 0.47 acres of land.
Seller: Lam Real Estate Holdings LLC
Buyer: Joel and Britney Hastings
Price: $360,000
Property Address: 116 Ramble Lane
Description: 3,889-square-foot residence on 0.0268 acres of land.
Seller: Bonanza Homes LLC
Buyer: Matt and Meredith Wilken
Price: $1,470,000
Property Address: 65 GCR 8751
Description: 3,359-square-foot residence on 16.49 acres of land.
Seller: Matthew Bowen and Shea Murphy
Buyer: Gregory Sonntag
Price: $751,000
Property Address: 480 GCR 834/Cranmer
Description: 3,146-square-foot residence on 0.075 acres of land.
Seller: J Hunt Properties LLC
Buyer: Adam and Elizabeth Sayer
Price: $1,450,000
Property Address: 508 Ravenwood Circle
Description: 2,020-square-foot residence on 0.015 acres of land.
Seller: C J Properties LLC, Jeffrey Steinhardt
Buyer: Brett Benedetti and Kevin Anthony Serrano Rojas
Price: $805,000
Property Address: 62927 US Hwy 40, Inn at SilverCreek Condo
Description: 495-square-foot condo.
Seller: Craig and Valerie Champion
Buyer: 62927 US Hwy 40 133 Granby CO 80446 LLC
Price: $147,000
Property Address: 91 Thunderbolt Drive
Description: 0.323 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Bruce Lewis and Vicky Stevens Lewis
Buyer: Patrick and Hilary Wallace
Price: $199,000
Property Address: 121 GCR 833/Columbine Drive
Description: 4,066-square-foot residence on 0.66 acres of land.
Seller: Sharon Farrell
Buyer: Brett Fischer
Price: $1,090,000
Property Address: 133 East Grand Avenue
Description: 1,548-square-foot residence with garage on 0.258 acres of land.
Seller: Lisa Wieland
Buyer: Chelsea Gasper and William McDonald
Price: $439,000
Property Address: 21 Telemark Drive, Pine Tree Plaza Condominiums
Description: 864-square-foot commercial condominium.
Seller: CGEM LLC
Buyer: JVS Investments LLC
Price: $175,000
Property Address: No address
Description: Village at Eagle Ridge Unit 84, Bldg 17
Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LC
Buyer: John and Susanna Jones
Price: $658,250
Property Address: 29 Ski Idlewild Road
Description: 2,646-square-foot duplex on 0.0287 acres of land.
Seller: Ski Idlewild Property LLC
Buyer: Nigel and Jenny Ellis
Price: $785,000
Property Address: 396 GCR 834/Cranmer Avenue
Description: Winter Park Ranch 2nd Flg, Lot 13, Block 1.
Seller: Zdenek Nedele
Buyer: William MacDonald
Price: $495,000
Property Address: 835 Granby West Circle
Description: 0.36 acres of vacant commercial land.
Seller: Granby Industrial LTD Liability Co.
Buyer: Clive Smith
Price: $100,000
Property Address: 437 GCR 832/Meadow Mile, Meadow Ridge Lodges
Description: 1,293-square-foot condo.
Seller: Benjamin and Tara Corbett
Buyer: Eric and Jamie Sholl
Price: $670,000
Property Address: 55261 US Highway 40
Description: 2,264-square-foot residence and 1,178-square-foot residence on 5.092 acres of land.
Seller: Andrew Ware
Buyer: Christopher Bridgeford
Price: $550,000
Property Address: 62 GCR 5223S/Fireweed Court
Description: 3,204-square-foot residence on 0.041 acres of land.
Seller: Sidney J Logemann Trust and Linda E Schier Trust
Buyer: Kronenberger Family Trust
Price: $775,000
Property Address: 2321 GCR 88/Val Moritz Drive
Description: 1.06 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Kristine and Antone Baltz III
Buyer: Joni Powe Johnson
Price: $152,000
Property Address: 215 South 8th Street
Description: 576-square-foot residence and 2,104-square-foot residence on 0.143 acres of land.
Seller: Sandy Kay Farley Revocable Trust
Buyer: David and Karen Hammer
Price: $280,000
Property Address: 290 East Agate Avenue
Description: 1,136-square-foot commercial building on 0.07 acres of land.
Seller: Burns Properties LLC
Buyer: Aesthetique LLC
Price: $499,000
Property Address: 51 GCR 6234B/Mesa Circle
Description: 4.83 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Gene Sawyer III
Buyer: Kelly and Robert Buszkiewic
Price: $210,000
