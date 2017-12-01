Grand County real estate transactions, from Nov. 19 to Nov. 25

Transactions from Nov. 19 to Nov. 25.

Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 305 – Aspen Meadows Condominiums LLC to Thomas and Barbara Hury, $313,000

Hideaway Village South #1, Lot 7 – Plaza LLC, Denver Foundation to Dale McCaw, $794,000

Sunset Ridge Filing #2, Lot 16, Block 6 – Winluck Ltd to Joe and Erin Hornstein, $465,000

The Willows at Grand Park Filing No 2, Lot 28 – Grand Park Homes LLC to Nicholas and Kristen Meyer, $487,152

Bentley Estates Subdivision Exemption Lot 2 – Chase and Jennifer Hansen to Bernard Maloney and Sondra Tilsley, $492,200

Silversage Subdivision Lot 13, Block 3 – Winston Olson to Hightail Land and Cattle LLC, $10,360

Winter Park Highlands Unit 2, Lot 36 – Matthew and Lisa Robinson to Scott Dalton, $87,000

Mountain Shadows Estates 3rd, Lot M27 – Rick and Patty Ross to Patrick and Jane Warfle, $145,500

Willows at Grand Park Filing No 2, Lot 26 – Grand Park Homes LLC to Eric and Karen Daugherty, $901,490

Shadow Lake Villas Subdivision Lot 5 – New Direction IRA Inc, Martin P Ginsberg IRA, Martin Ginsberg to James and Kimberly Ritzel, $839,000

Eagle Addition to Kremmling Lot 10, Block 3 Partial Legal – See Document – Craig Naill to Nicholas Cobb and Jessica Leach, $279,000

Beaver Village Flg #3, Bldg 19, Unit 104 – Timothy Mulligan, Mary Tamara and Mary Terese Mulligan to Andrew Russ, $285,000

Lake Forest 1st Addn Subdivision Block 1, Lots 4,5 – Dorothy Kincade to Mark and Jacqueline Essy, $128,800

Lakota Flg 6, Tract E, Lot 20 – Darryl and Elaine Jacobs to Martha Williams, $112,000

Old Park Filing #2, Lot 11, Block D – Jason and Brandy Patrick to Daniel and Tracey Vasquez, $245,000

Antler Ranchettes Lot 13 – Carol McCracken to Thomas Tinsman, $390,000

Whistlestop Townhomes Units B1,B2 – Cabin Properties LLC to Leslie Matson, $485,000

Granby 2nd Block 1, Lots 15,16 – Robert and JoAnn Anderson to Bandr Management LLC, $315,000

Elk Creek Village Unit C, Bldg A – Justin and Kajsa Anderson to Jedediah Henry, $270,000

SEC 25 TWP 1S R 79W Partial Legal – See Document – Taylor Miniat, Taylor Hildreth to Williams Peak Ranch Company, $550,000

SECS 23,24,25,26 TWP 1S R 79W Partial Legal – See Documents; TRT 37 TWP 2S R 78W Partial Legal –See Document; TRT 37 TWP 2S R 79W Partial Legal – See Document – Williams Peak Ranch Company to Bull Run Ranch LLC, $6,100,000

TRT 37 SEC 6 TWP 2S R 78W Partial Legal – See Document; TRT 37 SEC 1 TWP 2S R 79W Partial Legal –See Document – Williams Peak Ranch Company to Running Bull LLC, $3,400,000

SECS 13,14 TWP 1S R 76W Partial Legal – See Documents – M Kevin and Georgann Price to Jan Koles, $100,000

Bavarian Village Condo Unit 9 – Donald Woster to Justin and Melanie Green, Jonathan and Holly Cree, $290,000

SECS 1,6 TWP 2S R 78W Partial Legal – See Documents; SEC 31 TWP 1S R 78W Partial Legal – See Document; SEC 36 TWP 1S R 79W Partial Legal – See Document – Running Bull LLC to John Robert Ryan Revocable Trust and Ashleigh Warner Ryan Revocable Trust, $3,500,000

Sunnyside Addn to Grand Lake Lot 2, Block 1 Partial Legal – See Document – India Moon to Amber and Stanley Hickory III, $329,000

Beaver Village Flg #1, Bldg 4, Unit 301 – Richard M Phelps Revocable Trust to Edward and Patricia Leary, $337,500

The Summit at Winter Park Ranch TRTS H,J,L – Utes Land Company to Termat Development LLC, $625,000

Zephyr Mountain Lodge Unit 1216 – JDPA LLC to Ankit and Urvi Sanghvi, $345,000

Grand Meadows Granby Lot 3, Block 3 – Sheryl Tinkler to Keith and Ann Sanders, $215,000

Winter Park Meadows 2nd Filing, Unit 11A – William Currat to Hideaway Holdings LLC, Heidi Meyer, $96,000

Silvercrest Condo Unit 203, Bldg B – Eric and Monica Sandstrom to Brent and Elizabeth Channell, $232,000

Clarks Addition to Grand Lake Lots 11,12,16 – James and JoAnn Weber to James and Liesa Taylor, $457,000

Gore City Addn to Kremmling Block 12, Lots 19,20 – Mountain Park Concrete Inc to Randy Miller, $40,000

The Summit at Winter Park Ranch TRTS H,J – Termat Development LLC to Belle Fourche LLC, $385,500

Handel Subdivision Exemption Lot 1 – Jesse Janeczko to Alan and Lisa Polacsek, $500,000