Grand County real estate transactions, from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2

Transactions from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2.

Grand Country Estates TRT 15 – Wave Investment Team Inc to Michael and Christine Heimbuck, $630,000

Elk Run Winter Park Sub Flg 1, Lot 9 – Karen Hayes and James Coffin to Brian and Jeanne Cleveland, $240,000

Beaver Village Flg #2, Bldg 5, Unit 302 –Klaas and Bos Bronsema to Kevin and Kristine House, $285,000

Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 201, Bldg F – Donald and Sandra Koenig to Tiffany and William Markey Jr, $159,000

Inn at SilverCreek Ph II Condo Unit 468 – Darlene Ford and Heather Werth to Nicole Bagley, $92,500

Granby Ranch 2B, Lot 42 – Thomas Frey and Elaine Prenkowitz Frey to KJW Investments LLC, $519,000

Big Horn Park Filing #2, Lots 80,81 – James Morehead Revocable Living Trust and Joyce Morehead Revocable Living Trust to Anthony and Tracy Mathison, $80,750

Winter Park Highlands Unit 1, Lot 101 – Charles and Barbara Sherman to Brian and Karen Delegan, $115,000

Lake Forest Subdivision Lot 1, Block 2; Lake Forest Subdivision Lot 2, Block 2 Partial Legal – See Document; SEC 26 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Patrick and LaJean Kelly to Michael Miner, $251,500

Cozens Meadow at Grand Park Lot 25 Amendment No 1 – Irene Jans to The Peterson Management Trust, $665,000

Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 103, Bldg 4 – Jason Kolar and Naomi Handke to John and Barbara Daugherty, Rebecca Nielsen, $212,500

TRT 5 SEC 35 TWP 1N R 76W Partial Legal –See Document – Abington Land Company LLC to Zdenek Nedele, $250,000

Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 19, Unit 8 – Steven and Jennifer Waite to Randall Reese, $245,000

Lakota Park Subdivision Lot 82 – PMWP Development Company to Andrew and Jennifer Wilson, $975,056

Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 4562 – Jeffrey and Suzhen Neal to Donald Knowles, $319,000

Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 9, Block 1 – Michael and Erin Monley to Brian and Lola Printz, $389,900

Snowblaze Bldg E, Condo Unit 210 – Discover Properties LLC to Jay Carey and Justin Pushor, $128,000

Mountain Shadows Estates 3rd Amd Lot M-38 and Lot M-42 – John Cogswell to Gregory Lisiecki, $180,000

Eggert Subdivision Lot 5, Block 2 – Ralph Green to IRA Capital Funding LLC, $50,000

Himebaughs 1st Addition Hot Sulphur Springs Block 3, Lots 33,34,35,36,37 – Richard and Shirley Ivie to David and Karrie Bach, $20,000

SEC 34 TWP 3N R 77W Partial Legal – See Document; Shadow Mountain Ranch and Resort Lot II – Gary B Warstler Living Trust and Sandra K Warstler Living Trust to Terry Stanford, $110,000

Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 18, Block 14 – Bernard and Barbara Mettler to James and Carol Foss, $515,000

Grand County Estates TRT 49 – James Titsworth to Michael A Cabay Revocable Trust, $538,000

Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 8, Block 11 – Christopher and Ashley Miranda to Robert Stefanik, $18,500

Base Camp One Condos Unit 404R – Edward Baird and JoAnne Iurato to Aaron and Alison Stafford, $208,500

Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 102, Bldg E – Colleran 2007 Living Trust to Jason and Cari Moga, $215,000

Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 25, Unit 7 – Scassellati Trust to Stephanie and Rocky Derosby, $285,000

Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 307, Bldg A – David Clark to Donald and Sandra Koenig, $182,500

Mountain Shadows Estates 3rd Amd Lot M21 – Daniel and Donna Hahn to William Giolma and Marie Silverthorn, $157,500

Dreamcatcher Townhomes Lot 4A – Mitsu LLC to Gregory and Julie Shook, $1,199,900

Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 36 Timeshare 036151 – Rick Shay to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500