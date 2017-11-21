Grand County real estate transactions, from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11

Transactions from Nov. 12 to Nov. 18.

Ridgewood Condos Unit A – Daniel and Sharon Pickett to Ben and Rebecca White, $374,900

Grand View Park AFP Lot 39 – George Charles Bulpitt Living Trust and Mary Ann E Bulpitt Living Trust to William Watters, $399,900

Fraser – Eastom Block 3, Lots 24,25,26 – Curtis Smith to Kathleen Fisher, $137,616.68

Willows at Grand Park Filing No 2, Lot 27 – Grand Park Homes LLC to Mark and Audrey Kiszla, $857,581

Sky View Acres Subdivision Lot 26 – Edwin and Jocille Quick to Douglas and Jennifer Hall, $594,000

Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 3524 – Garrett Foster to Philip Knight, $258,000

Granby Ranch Filing 1, Lot 6 – Stenho Family Trust to Kenneth and Shannah Evans, $527,500

Lake Forest Subdivision Lot 10, Block 2 – Eric Grundmeier to Gregory Schwarzer and Lisi Kempton, $429,500

Village Center Condominiums Winter Park Unit 1, Bldg B2 – Terese Kredo to Lynn Koglin, $317,000

Iron Horse Building C, Condo Unit 3013 – Christi and Anthony Istvan; John, Julie and Barbara Salazar to AJ Steinke Properties LLC, $166,000

Silverado II Condo Unit 122, Bldg 1 – Frank and Diana Catanzarite to William and Krista Brown, $250,000

Lakota Flg 6, Tract E, Lot 46 – 403 Antler Way LLC to Paul and Linda Leamon, $585,800

Iron Horse Building D, Condo Unit 3014 – Christina Woodings to Demise A Mowry Martin, $172,500

Kremmling Block 9, Lots 5,7; Kremmling Block 9, Lot 3 Partial Legal – See Document – Cindy Eller to Yelena Verma, $314,900

Lakota Park Subdivision Lot 90 – Lakota Park Development Inc to The Clark Joint Revocable Trust, $1,187,119

Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 53 Timeshare 053151 – Scott Michelle Kavieff 2008 Trust to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 71 Timeshare 071122 – Tammy and Frederick Callahan Jr to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 118 Timeshare 118623 – Jan and A Porter Barrows to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

Sawmill Station Townhomes Phase 2, Unit 14B – Bennett and Patricia Leslie to Bennett R Leslie Living Trust and Patricia A Leslie Living Trust, $500

Grand Lake Block 35, Lots 9,10,11,12,13 – High Country Land LLC to Mountain LLC, $399,000

Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 71 Timeshare 071148 – Wilma Lynch to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Owners Association, $500

Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 86 Timeshare 086525 – Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Owners Association to Choice Properties Inc, $500

Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 82 Timeshare 082550 – Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Owners Association to Choice Properties Inc, $500

Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 85 Timeshare 085511 – Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Owners Association to Choice Properties Inc, $500

Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 86 Timeshare 086525 – Choice Properties Inc to John and Valerie Santos, $11,731

Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 82 Timeshare 082550 – Choice Properties Inc to Deborah Beshaw, $17,050

Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 85 Timeshare 085511 – Choice Properties Inc to Robin Graney, $10,662

Coyote Creek at Winter Park, Units 21,22,23,24 – ABW REOS LLC to Emmett McKenzie and Connie Rabb, $149,700

Hot Sulphur Springs Block 2, Lots 7,8 – Jodie and Mary Ann Boxell to Joni Holme, $274,000

Parry Peak Lofts Condos Unit 101; Parry Peak Lofts Condos Garage Unit 101 – Winter Park Village Loft 101 LLC to Caroline Amplatz, $1,395,000

Ice Box Estates Lot 30 – Mary Lou Black Revocable Trust to Ryan Sole, $65,000

Trinder Subdivision TRT 5 – David Barnes to Rodney Spitz, $52,000

East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 118 – Steven Grandchamp to Sean and Elizabeth O'Connor, $627,455

Grand Meadows Granby Lot 14, Block 2 – Shipman Holdings LLC to Leonid Vyssokov, $211,000

Lakota Flg 6, Tract E, Lot 20 – Marsha Harris and Mary Little to Martha Williams, $110,000

Lakeside at Pole Creek Townhomes Unit 27B – Brian and Karen Wendling to Jason and Melissa Rea, $482,000

Val Moritz Village 1st Filing, Lot 6, Block 4 – A Lee and Pamela Satterfield to Andrew and Alexis Woodyard, $36,000

Frosty Acres Amend Lots 41-42, Lot 16, Urban Filing 3rd Amended – The Urban Residence Trust to 440-808 LLC, $970,000

SECS 28,29 TWP 1S R 78W Partial Legal – See Documents – John Holtz to Collins Ranch LLC, $60,000

Trail Creek Estates 3rd Filing Lot 136 – William and Wendy Bialek to Bialek Revocable Trust, William and Wendy Bialek, $500

Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Bock 20, Lots 9,10 – James F Ludke Revocable Trust and Barbara Rea Ludke Revocable Trust to Kevin and Jennifer Thompson, $16,000

Granby Ranch Filing 2, Lot 12 – Allister Jan-Wai Lam and Yasuko Kunimoto to David and Wendy Highfield, $560,000

Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Lot 23 – The Merlin R Whitmore Revocable Trust and The Rebecca S Whitmore Revocable Trust to Gregory Grasso and Julie Anderson, $45,000

Columbine Lake Lot 16, Block 6 – Daniel and Jill Korkowski to Melissa Callahan, $51,500

Wildacres Subd Amended 2nd Flg, Lot 6, Block 4, Second Amended Final Plat – Thomas Tehan to Lawrence and Sheila Van Dyke, $455,000

Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 4 303, Bldg 4 – James and Ronda Rogers to James and Jennifer Jmieff, $301,000