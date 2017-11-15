Grand County real estate transactions, from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11

Transactions from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11.

Scanloch Subdivision Lot 7, Block 14 – Mark and Sara Straub to Tristen and Jonathan Greenleaf, $360,000

East Mountain Filing 2, Lot 65 – Iain and Paige Walker to Randall and Maureen Breitenbach, $725,000

Corona Condo Unit 2 – Dean Martinac to Jean and Tisha Marteau, $244,000

SECS 5,8,9,16,17 TWP 1S R 75W Partial Legal – See Document – Quad Ranch LLC to Ranches Devils Thumb Inc, $11,790,000

Winter Glen Final Plat Lot 16 – Eric Olson and Lauren Schmidt to Jaime and Clark Frye, $715,000

Recommended Stories For You

Trailhead Lodges Lodge 8, Unit 812 – David and Deborah Lagerborg to Brandon and Geralyn Collins, $462,000

Homestead Hills Subd Filing #2, Lot 1 – Neil and Lori Anderson to Anthony and Kristen Coffel, $520,000

Iron Horse Building D, Condo Unit 6084 – Joshua Holdings LLC to Herr Properties LLC, $176,000

Soda Springs Ranch Filing 2, Unit C2, TRT A – Charles and Nannette Overley to John Behan, $176,250

Pole Creek Meadows Lot 10, Block 1 – Robert and Cheryl Zimmerman to Gregory Clouser and Angelica Ochoa, $595,000

Victoria Village Lots 9,10, Block M – Carol Fowler to Kevin and Lisa Miller, $341,080

Divide at Forest Meadows-D Unit 5 – Jonathan Bloomfield to Alyson Heon, $176,000

Lot 1 SEC 18 TWP 1N R 81W Partial Legal – See Document; Lot 2 SEC 18 TWP 1N R 81W; SEC 7 TWP 1N R 81W Partial Legal – See Document – Revocable Inter Vivos Marital Deduction Trust Agreement Marilyn K Rose to Elk River Crossing LLC, $188,140

SEC 2 TWP 1S R 79W Partial Legal – See Document – Richard and Sharon Forde to Michael and Stephanie Miller, $326,900

Lakota Flg 6, Tract E, Lot 9 – David and Ann Siebert to Lindsey and Andrew Litton, $115,000

Trailhead Lodges Lodge 2, Unit 114 – Summit Legend Trailhead Inc to David and Deborah Lagerborg, $549,900

Granby Ranch Filing 8, Lot 14 – Icyyard7 LLC to Jeffery Sanchez and Laura Manning, $609,900

Valley at Winter Park Subdivision Lot 47- Roger Chivukula to Jason and Nichole Pott, $91,000

Valley at Winter Park Subdivision Lot 48 – Roger Chivukula to Thomas Brue, $91,000

C Lazy U Homestead Lot 9 – Larry and Simine Tepper to Hargroves Homestead LLC, $4,075,000

SEC 1 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Michael Ursetta and Erick Varela to Erick Varela, $295,000

Gore City Addn to Kremmling Block 22, Lots 1,2,3,4 – Gavlin Bohall to Jason Smith and Penelope Wood, $240,000

SEC 26 TWP 2N R 80W Partial Legal – See Document – Norman Swanson and Joyce Kauffman to William Sandidge, $675,000

Inn at SilverCreek PH I Condo Unit 216, Week 14 – James and Faye Meadows to Julie Bonner, $500