 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Jan. 1-7 | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Jan. 1-7

News News |

Real estate transactions totaled $22,253,349 across 28 sales for the week of Jan. 1 to 7.

19384 GCR 4, Grand Lake

Various buildings on 108.53 acres of land, SECS 3-4-77, 10-4-77, 11-4-77

Seller: Donna Compton

Buyer: Flying C Ranch LLC

Price: $2,950,000

Reserve Way, Winter Park

Reserve at Lakota Park Subdivision Lot 99-J

Seller: PMWP Development Company

Buyer: HLCS 503 LLC

Price: $1,652,649

39 Lookout Point, Fraser

2,555-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.027 acres of land.

Seller: Timothy and Wendy Glasson

Buyer: Kelly Hills Holdings LLC

Price: $1,180,000

No address, Winter Park

Timber Fox Unit 2408, Building 2

Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Douglas Reilly

Price: $1,053,400

No address, Winter Park

Tim Fox Unit 2305, Building 2

Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Alan Jacobs

Price: $1,052,500

36 Kingfisher Point, Fraser

1,406-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.0599 acres of land.

Seller: Paul and Ann Woodley

Buyer: Ashley and Timothy Rice

Price: $1,010,000

137 GCR 8522/Fallen Rock Road, Fraser

3,330-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 2.92 acres of land.

Seller: Carlos and Rebecca Descalzo

Buyer: John Tufte and Kari Lind-Tufte

Price: $925,000

122 Eagle Ridge Drive, Granby

3,058-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.046 acres of land.

Seller: Mary Heekin and Andrew Fine

Buyer: Malcom Dunne Revocable Living Trust and Megan Dunne Revocable Living Trust

Price: $910,000

No address, Winter Park

Timber Fox Unit 2406, Building 2

Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Matthew Mauzy and Kara Salazar

Price: $856,400

No address, Winter Park

Timber Fox Unit 2304, Building 2

Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Matthew and Megan Jansen

Price: $849,900

No address

2.71 acre tract, SEC 32-1-75.

Seller: Mountain Parks Electric Inc.

Buyer: Connor-Bertron Holdings LLC

Price: $841,000

No address, Winter Park

Timber Fox Unit 2307, Building 2

Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC

Buyer:  Eric and Amy Arnold

Price: $809,900

No address, Winter Park

Timber Fox Unit 2203, Building 2

Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Robert and Beth Houlihan

Price: $806,400

No address, Winter Park

Timber Fox Unit 2401, Building 2

Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Robert and Michele Bethke

Price: $805,400

321 GCR 4652/Lakewood Drive, Grand Lake

3,064-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.95 acres of land.

Seller: Jeffrey and Adriane Hauck

Buyer: Ty A Peteranetz Family Trust and Markeya S Peteranetz Family Trust

Price: $800,000

No address, Winter Park

Timber Fox Unit 2409, Building 2

Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Ambur Cole

Price: $659,900

No address, Winter Park

Timber Fox Unit 2309, Building 2

Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Shawnee and James Pepper

Price: $639,900

83 GCR 101/East Blue River Drive, Kremmling

2,024-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.93 acres of land.

Seller: Jessica and Stefan Smith, Jessica Gazin

Buyer:  Taylor and Jessica Johnson

Price: $625,000

197 GCR 702/Village Drive, Beaver Village Condos, Winter Park

920-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.2-bath condo.

Seller: Declaration of Trust Thomas R. Crawford and Declaration of Trust Jacque T. Crawford

Buyer: Miranda and Peter Kroehl

Price: $610,000

411 Hi Country Drive, Hi Country Haus, Winter Park

720-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Colleen Turnage and Christopher Higgins

Buyer: Sarah and Eric Reed

Price: $535,000

520 Kings Crossing Road, Silverado I Condo, Winter Park

980-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Matt and Elizabeth McClelland

Buyer: John and Kelsey Heil, Sean McBride

Price: $525,000

407 South 9th Street, Kremmling

3,016-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.198 acres of land.

Seller: Devin and Kayla Edwards

Buyer: Bryce and Leah Poppe

Price: $522,000

1543 GCR 19/Red Dirt Road, Kremmling

1,860-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath, single-family residence on 5.11 acres of land.

Seller: Michael and Melissa Szabo

Buyer: Kalla Porter and Zachary Wallman

Price: $408,000

311 Casa Drive, Granby

1,640-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.224 acres of land.

Seller: Cynthia Boyes

Buyer: Sergio Bravo

Price: $385,000

79114 US Highway 40, Snowblaze Condo, Winter Park

439-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Jay Carey and Justin Pushor

Buyer: Rae and James Cummings

Price: $341,000

Inn at SilverCreek, Granby

Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 628

Seller: Inn SilverCreek Interval Owners Assoc., Jose and Mary Vargas

Buyer: Lance and Michele Steinke

Price: $180,000

1731 Wildhorse Drive, Granby

0.24 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Nelson Properties LLC

Buyer:  Paul T. Malone Trust and Krissy A. Malone Trust

Price: $170,000

1984 GCR 5221/Fraser Valley Parkway, Tabernash

1.13 acres of vacant land.

Seller: Grand Land Company LLC

Buyer: 1984 Fraser Valley Parkway LLC

Price: $150,000

News
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 