Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Jan. 1-7
Real estate transactions totaled $22,253,349 across 28 sales for the week of Jan. 1 to 7.
19384 GCR 4, Grand Lake
Various buildings on 108.53 acres of land, SECS 3-4-77, 10-4-77, 11-4-77
Seller: Donna Compton
Buyer: Flying C Ranch LLC
Price: $2,950,000
Reserve Way, Winter Park
Reserve at Lakota Park Subdivision Lot 99-J
Seller: PMWP Development Company
Buyer: HLCS 503 LLC
Price: $1,652,649
39 Lookout Point, Fraser
2,555-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.027 acres of land.
Seller: Timothy and Wendy Glasson
Buyer: Kelly Hills Holdings LLC
Price: $1,180,000
No address, Winter Park
Timber Fox Unit 2408, Building 2
Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Douglas Reilly
Price: $1,053,400
No address, Winter Park
Tim Fox Unit 2305, Building 2
Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Alan Jacobs
Price: $1,052,500
36 Kingfisher Point, Fraser
1,406-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.0599 acres of land.
Seller: Paul and Ann Woodley
Buyer: Ashley and Timothy Rice
Price: $1,010,000
137 GCR 8522/Fallen Rock Road, Fraser
3,330-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 2.92 acres of land.
Seller: Carlos and Rebecca Descalzo
Buyer: John Tufte and Kari Lind-Tufte
Price: $925,000
122 Eagle Ridge Drive, Granby
3,058-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.046 acres of land.
Seller: Mary Heekin and Andrew Fine
Buyer: Malcom Dunne Revocable Living Trust and Megan Dunne Revocable Living Trust
Price: $910,000
No address, Winter Park
Timber Fox Unit 2406, Building 2
Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Matthew Mauzy and Kara Salazar
Price: $856,400
No address, Winter Park
Timber Fox Unit 2304, Building 2
Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Matthew and Megan Jansen
Price: $849,900
No address
2.71 acre tract, SEC 32-1-75.
Seller: Mountain Parks Electric Inc.
Buyer: Connor-Bertron Holdings LLC
Price: $841,000
No address, Winter Park
Timber Fox Unit 2307, Building 2
Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Eric and Amy Arnold
Price: $809,900
No address, Winter Park
Timber Fox Unit 2203, Building 2
Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Robert and Beth Houlihan
Price: $806,400
No address, Winter Park
Timber Fox Unit 2401, Building 2
Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Robert and Michele Bethke
Price: $805,400
321 GCR 4652/Lakewood Drive, Grand Lake
3,064-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.95 acres of land.
Seller: Jeffrey and Adriane Hauck
Buyer: Ty A Peteranetz Family Trust and Markeya S Peteranetz Family Trust
Price: $800,000
No address, Winter Park
Timber Fox Unit 2409, Building 2
Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Ambur Cole
Price: $659,900
No address, Winter Park
Timber Fox Unit 2309, Building 2
Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Shawnee and James Pepper
Price: $639,900
83 GCR 101/East Blue River Drive, Kremmling
2,024-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.93 acres of land.
Seller: Jessica and Stefan Smith, Jessica Gazin
Buyer: Taylor and Jessica Johnson
Price: $625,000
197 GCR 702/Village Drive, Beaver Village Condos, Winter Park
920-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.2-bath condo.
Seller: Declaration of Trust Thomas R. Crawford and Declaration of Trust Jacque T. Crawford
Buyer: Miranda and Peter Kroehl
Price: $610,000
411 Hi Country Drive, Hi Country Haus, Winter Park
720-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Colleen Turnage and Christopher Higgins
Buyer: Sarah and Eric Reed
Price: $535,000
520 Kings Crossing Road, Silverado I Condo, Winter Park
980-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Matt and Elizabeth McClelland
Buyer: John and Kelsey Heil, Sean McBride
Price: $525,000
407 South 9th Street, Kremmling
3,016-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.198 acres of land.
Seller: Devin and Kayla Edwards
Buyer: Bryce and Leah Poppe
Price: $522,000
1543 GCR 19/Red Dirt Road, Kremmling
1,860-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath, single-family residence on 5.11 acres of land.
Seller: Michael and Melissa Szabo
Buyer: Kalla Porter and Zachary Wallman
Price: $408,000
311 Casa Drive, Granby
1,640-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.224 acres of land.
Seller: Cynthia Boyes
Buyer: Sergio Bravo
Price: $385,000
79114 US Highway 40, Snowblaze Condo, Winter Park
439-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Jay Carey and Justin Pushor
Buyer: Rae and James Cummings
Price: $341,000
Inn at SilverCreek, Granby
Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 628
Seller: Inn SilverCreek Interval Owners Assoc., Jose and Mary Vargas
Buyer: Lance and Michele Steinke
Price: $180,000
1731 Wildhorse Drive, Granby
0.24 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Nelson Properties LLC
Buyer: Paul T. Malone Trust and Krissy A. Malone Trust
Price: $170,000
1984 GCR 5221/Fraser Valley Parkway, Tabernash
1.13 acres of vacant land.
Seller: Grand Land Company LLC
Buyer: 1984 Fraser Valley Parkway LLC
Price: $150,000
