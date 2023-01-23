Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Jan. 15-21
Real estate transactions totaled $15,242,092 across 13 sales for the week of Jan. 15 to 21.
307 North Woods Place, Winter Park
3,995-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bath townhome on 0.067 acres of land.
Seller: Jeremy Johnson and Michelle Marison
Buyer: Timothy and Wendy Glasson
Price: $2,750,000
420 GCR 513/Columbine Lane, Fraser
9,178-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 2.008 acres of land.
Seller: David & Elisabet Marr
Buyer: Huff Revocable Trust
Price: $2,550,000
424 & 440 Agate Avenue, Granby
7,115-square-foot, six-bedroom, 4 ½-bath building on 0.34 acres of land and 5,672-square-foot, nine-bedroom, six-bath building on 0.34 acres of land.
Seller: Colorado Mountain News Media Co/Inc
Buyer: Devonshire LLC
Price: $2,210,000
205 GCR 511/Golf Course Circle, Fraser
8,743-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 2.012 acres of land.
Seller: Richard Wolle and Sally Spillman
Buyer: Moison Family Trust
Price: $1,900,000
84 Byers View, Fraser
East Mountain Filing 1, Lot 93
Seller: Rendezvous Colorado LLC, Koelbel Company
Buyer: Gordon and Paula Stuart
Price: $1,075,000
No address, Winter Park
Timber Fox Unit 2102, Building 2
Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Vahe Grigoryan and Mark Haden
Price: $1,022,900
65 GCR 8930/Pine Drive, Granby
5,045-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land.
Seller: Matoush Nystrom Family Trust
Buyer: Brian and Cassie Dorazio
Price: $1,020,000
901 GCR 514C/Paintbrush, Tabernash
3,299-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.043 acres of land.
Seller: Eugeny and Tanya Pomirchy
Buyer: F. Baker and Carli Arena
Price: $1,000,000
No address, Fraser
Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lots 4 & 5, Unit D102
Seller: Elk Creek Multifamily LLC
Buyer: Bellinghausen Family Trust
Price: $754,192
60 GCR 4106/Stillwater Circle, Granby
2,427-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 2.27 acres of land.
Seller: Douglas K. Sauter Trust and Kathryn A. Sauter Trust
Buyer: James and Carolyn Kelley
Price: $570,000
GCR 3/Ute Pass Road, Parshall
Vacant residential land.
Seller: Liquid Property Group
Buyer: Ryan and Emili Combest
Price: $170,000
12500 GCR 3/Ute Pass Road, Parshall
14.87 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: R. Matthew Reveille Trust
Buyer: Liquid Property Group
Price: $120,000
79114 US Highway 40, Snowblaze Building, Winter Park
439-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: David Zelazny
Buyer: Coast Coast Vacation Properties LLC
Price: $100,000
