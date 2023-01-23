 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Jan. 15-21 | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Jan. 15-21

News News |

Real estate transactions totaled $15,242,092 across 13 sales for the week of Jan. 15 to 21.

307 North Woods Place, Winter Park

3,995-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bath townhome on 0.067 acres of land.

Seller: Jeremy Johnson and Michelle Marison

Buyer: Timothy and Wendy Glasson

Price: $2,750,000

420 GCR 513/Columbine Lane, Fraser

9,178-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 2.008 acres of land.

Seller: David & Elisabet Marr

Buyer: Huff Revocable Trust

Price: $2,550,000

424 & 440 Agate Avenue, Granby

7,115-square-foot, six-bedroom, 4 ½-bath building on 0.34 acres of land and 5,672-square-foot, nine-bedroom, six-bath building on 0.34 acres of land. 

Seller: Colorado Mountain News Media Co/Inc

Buyer: Devonshire LLC

Price: $2,210,000

205 GCR 511/Golf Course Circle, Fraser

8,743-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 2.012 acres of land.

Seller: Richard Wolle and Sally Spillman

Buyer: Moison Family Trust

Price: $1,900,000

84 Byers View, Fraser

East Mountain Filing 1, Lot 93

Seller: Rendezvous Colorado LLC, Koelbel Company

Buyer: Gordon and Paula Stuart

Price: $1,075,000

No address, Winter Park

Timber Fox Unit 2102, Building 2

Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Vahe Grigoryan and Mark Haden

Price: $1,022,900

65 GCR 8930/Pine Drive, Granby

5,045-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land.

Seller: Matoush Nystrom Family Trust

Buyer: Brian and Cassie Dorazio

Price: $1,020,000

901 GCR 514C/Paintbrush, Tabernash

3,299-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.043 acres of land.

Seller: Eugeny and Tanya Pomirchy

Buyer: F. Baker and Carli Arena

Price: $1,000,000

No address, Fraser

Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lots 4 & 5, Unit D102

Seller: Elk Creek Multifamily LLC

Buyer: Bellinghausen Family Trust

Price: $754,192

60 GCR 4106/Stillwater Circle, Granby

2,427-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 2.27 acres of land.

Seller: Douglas K. Sauter Trust and Kathryn A. Sauter Trust

Buyer: James and Carolyn Kelley

Price: $570,000

GCR 3/Ute Pass Road, Parshall

Vacant residential land.

Seller: Liquid Property Group

Buyer: Ryan and Emili Combest

Price: $170,000

12500 GCR 3/Ute Pass Road, Parshall

14.87 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: R. Matthew Reveille Trust

Buyer: Liquid Property Group

Price: $120,000

79114 US Highway 40, Snowblaze Building, Winter Park

439-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: David Zelazny

Buyer: Coast Coast Vacation Properties LLC

Price: $100,000

News
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 