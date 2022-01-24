Grand County real estate transactions, Jan. 16-22
Grand County’s 20 real estate transactions Jan. 16-22 were worth more than $14 million combined.
Property Address: 432 Hi Country Drive, Hi Country Haus
Description: 651-square-foot condo.
Seller: John and Lisa Beranich
Buyer: Austin Venhuizen and Juliana White
Price: $515,000
Property Address: 400 Baker Drive #RU-TE 307, Hideaway Station Condo
Description: 1,380-square-foot condo.
Seller: Ayesha Bano and Nicolas Papadakos
Buyer: Joshua and Rachael Frank
Price: $878,000
Property Address: 821 GCR 834/Cranmer Avenue, Indian Peaks Condo
Description: 1,464-square-foot condo.
Seller: East Fraser Investments LLC
Buyer: Rebecca and Mark Fairchild
Price: $605,000
Property Address: 295 Elk Track Circle
Description: Village at Elk Track 2nd Flg, Grand Elk Ranch & Club, Lot 34
Seller: KGE LLC, Koelbel Company
Buyer: Diane Reichmuth
Price: $792,270
Property Address: 21 Ski Idlewild Road
Description: 2,646-square-foot duplex on 0.0287 acres of land.
Seller: Ski Idlewild Property LLC
Buyer: Heather Frick and Christopher Harvey
Price: $785,000
Property Address: 2406 GCR 841
Description: 2,799-square-foot residence with garage on 13.71 acres of land.
Seller: Leslie A Wilson Trust
Buyer: Eric and Amber Rydholm
Price: $890,000
Property Address: 101 Lake Avenue, Pond View Ridge Condo #3
Description: 1,403-square-foot condo.
Seller: Hunter Family Revocable Trust
Buyer: Gregory Zimmerman and Linda Israel
Price: $385,000
Property Address: 208 Leland Creek Circle
Description: 0.69 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Andrew and Amy Brumenschenkel
Buyer: Jacob Perlman and Trisha Spaeth
Price: $489,000
Property Address: 607 Trailside Lane
Description: 2,859-square-foot residence on 0.081 acres of land.
Seller: Donna and Douglas Siegel
Buyer: Trailside One LLC
Price: $1,541,000
Property Address: 79050 US Highway 40, Crestview Place Condos #D-611
Description: 1,479-square-foot condo.
Seller: Brett Floyd
Buyer: Brian and Katherine O’Neill
Price: $865,000
Property Address: 258GCR 442/Heritage Ranch Road, Soda Springs No. 2 Ranch Club
Description: 1,600-square-foot condo.
Seller: Matthew Walker, Jason Roe, Gary Trujillo and Daymn Montoya
Buyer: Jacob and Shawn Morrison
Price: $345,000
Property Address: 330 Cirrus Way
Description: 1.23 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Nicholas and Kate Ozimek
Buyer: Michael and Jessica Goodman
Price: $240,000
Property Address: 160 Village Road, Aspen Meadows Condominiums F-102
Description: 1,178-square-foot condo with garage.
Seller: New Direction IRA Inc., Chad Blake IRA, Christine Blake IRA, Chad and Christine Blake
Buyer: Shad Richards and Elizabeth Rusch-Richards
Price: $505,000
Property Address: 363 GCR 4662
Description: 3,014-square-foot residence on 0.36 acres of land.
Seller: Stotts Family Partnership LTD
Buyer: Oliver and Jacqueline O’Neal
Price: $895,000
Property Address: 408 Park Avenue
Description: 1,367-square-foot residence on 0.229 acres of land.
Seller: Stephan Kudron and Jennifer Brown
Buyer: Philip and Anna Jones
Price: $550,000
Property Address: 37 GCR 8040/Waterside Court, Lakeview at Waterside West Condominiums
Description: 608-square-foot condo.
Seller: Cher Haavind
Buyer: Waterside West LLC
Price: $320,000
Property Address: No address, Rendezvous Center Condominiums Unit 201
Description: 1,711-square-foot condo.
Seller: Rendezvous VC LLC, Koelbel Company
Buyer: Bond General Contractors Inc.
Price: $1,291,788
Property Address: 86 GCR 6120/Rainbow Road
Description: 0.16 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: A. Leroy Pangle
Buyer: Sheila and Chad Bailey
Price: $510,000
Property Address: 605 Lake Front Road, Shadow Mountain Yacht Club
Description: 1,936-square-foot condo with garage.
Seller: Richard and Christine Koch
Buyer: Elizabeth Nelson
Price: $891,000
Property Address: 210 GCR 832/Meadow Mile
Description: 3,672-square-foot duplex on 0.81 acres of land.
Seller: Robert and Steven Moore
Buyer: Brian and Shelley Hook
Price: $800,000
