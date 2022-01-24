 Grand County real estate transactions, Jan. 16-22 | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Grand County real estate transactions, Jan. 16-22

News News |

Grand County’s 20 real estate transactions Jan. 16-22 were worth more than $14 million combined.

Property Address: 432 Hi Country Drive, Hi Country Haus

Description: 651-square-foot condo.

Seller: John and Lisa Beranich

Buyer: Austin Venhuizen and Juliana White

Price: $515,000

Property Address: 400 Baker Drive #RU-TE 307, Hideaway Station Condo

Description: 1,380-square-foot condo.

Seller: Ayesha Bano and Nicolas Papadakos

Buyer: Joshua and Rachael Frank

Price: $878,000

Property Address: 821 GCR 834/Cranmer Avenue, Indian Peaks Condo

Description: 1,464-square-foot condo.

Seller: East Fraser Investments LLC

Buyer: Rebecca and Mark Fairchild

Price: $605,000

Property Address: 295 Elk Track Circle

Description: Village at Elk Track 2nd Flg, Grand Elk Ranch & Club, Lot 34

Seller: KGE LLC, Koelbel Company

Buyer: Diane Reichmuth

Price: $792,270

Property Address: 21 Ski Idlewild Road

Description: 2,646-square-foot duplex on 0.0287 acres of land.

Seller: Ski Idlewild Property LLC

Buyer: Heather Frick and Christopher Harvey

Price: $785,000

Property Address: 2406 GCR 841

Description: 2,799-square-foot residence with garage on 13.71 acres of land.

Seller: Leslie A Wilson Trust

Buyer: Eric and Amber Rydholm

Price: $890,000

Property Address: 101 Lake Avenue, Pond View Ridge Condo #3

Description: 1,403-square-foot condo.

Seller: Hunter Family Revocable Trust

Buyer: Gregory Zimmerman and Linda Israel

Price: $385,000

Property Address: 208 Leland Creek Circle

Description: 0.69 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Andrew and Amy Brumenschenkel

Buyer: Jacob Perlman and Trisha Spaeth

Price: $489,000

Property Address: 607 Trailside Lane

Description: 2,859-square-foot residence on 0.081 acres of land.

Seller: Donna and Douglas Siegel

Buyer: Trailside One LLC

Price: $1,541,000

Property Address: 79050 US Highway 40, Crestview Place Condos #D-611

Description: 1,479-square-foot condo.

Seller: Brett Floyd

Buyer: Brian and Katherine O’Neill

Price: $865,000

Property Address: 258GCR 442/Heritage Ranch Road, Soda Springs No. 2 Ranch Club

Description: 1,600-square-foot condo.

Seller: Matthew Walker, Jason Roe, Gary Trujillo and Daymn Montoya

Buyer: Jacob and Shawn Morrison

Price: $345,000

Property Address: 330 Cirrus Way

Description: 1.23 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Nicholas and Kate Ozimek

Buyer: Michael and Jessica Goodman

Price: $240,000

Property Address: 160 Village Road, Aspen Meadows Condominiums F-102

Description: 1,178-square-foot condo with garage.

Seller: New Direction IRA Inc., Chad Blake IRA, Christine Blake IRA, Chad and Christine Blake

Buyer: Shad Richards and Elizabeth Rusch-Richards

Price: $505,000

Property Address: 363 GCR 4662

Description: 3,014-square-foot residence on 0.36 acres of land.

Seller: Stotts Family Partnership LTD

Buyer: Oliver and Jacqueline O’Neal

Price: $895,000

Property Address: 408 Park Avenue

Description: 1,367-square-foot residence on 0.229 acres of land.

Seller: Stephan Kudron and Jennifer Brown

Buyer: Philip and Anna Jones

Price: $550,000

Property Address: 37 GCR 8040/Waterside Court, Lakeview at Waterside West Condominiums

Description: 608-square-foot condo.

Seller: Cher Haavind

Buyer: Waterside West LLC

Price: $320,000

Property Address: No address, Rendezvous Center Condominiums Unit 201

Description: 1,711-square-foot condo.

Seller: Rendezvous VC LLC, Koelbel Company

Buyer: Bond General Contractors Inc.

Price: $1,291,788

Property Address: 86 GCR 6120/Rainbow Road

Description: 0.16 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: A. Leroy Pangle

Buyer: Sheila and Chad Bailey

Price: $510,000

Property Address: 605 Lake Front Road, Shadow Mountain Yacht Club

Description: 1,936-square-foot condo with garage.

Seller: Richard and Christine Koch

Buyer: Elizabeth Nelson

Price: $891,000

Property Address: 210 GCR 832/Meadow Mile

Description: 3,672-square-foot duplex on 0.81 acres of land.

Seller: Robert and Steven Moore

Buyer: Brian and Shelley Hook

Price: $800,000

 

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 
News
See more