 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Jan. 22-28 | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Jan. 22-28

News News |

Real estate transactions totaled $5,419,500 across 9 sales for the week of Jan. 22-28.

No address, Winter Park

Coyote Creek at Winter Park Unit 6, Lot 23

Seller: Pole Creek Divide LLC

Buyer: Andrew and Jennifer Jaffe

Price: $1,052,500

1080 Winter Park Drive, Winter Park Place Condo, Winter Park

713-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Gary and Mary Christensen

Buyer: Jack Gerstein

Price: $875,000

134 Edgewater Circle, Granby

1,668-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.066 acres of land.

Seller: Krista and Brian O’Rourke

Buyer: Mazama Investments Inc.

Price: $680,000

670 Winter Park Drive, Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominiums, Fraser

714-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Brad and Alysia Jennings

Buyer: Kathleen and Robert Stuart IV

Price: $665,000

Fraser

Description: Summit Trail Townhomes Block 1, Lots 1-6

Seller: Fraser Land Co LLC

Buyer: Summit Trail DP1 LLC

Price: $575,000

87 Van Anderson Drive, Winter Park

2,171-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.462 acres of land.

Seller: James Gordon

Buyer: 87 Woodspur LLC

Price: $550,000

114 Hi Country Drive, Hi Country Haus, Winter Park

466-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Patrick Hughes and Michael Carabajal

Buyer: Kathryn and Kirk Sherrill

Price: $395,000

315 GCR 6428, Grand Lake

4.78 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Robert and Diane Stanek

Buyer: Michael Allen

Price: $385,000

589 GCR 848, Fraser

990-square-foot, two-bedroom, zero-bath, single-family residence on 1.5 acres of land.

Seller: Jerome and Karli Hansen, Elaine Hansen McLaughlin

Buyer: David and Lisa Lucas

Price: $242,000

News
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 