Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Jan. 22-28
Real estate transactions totaled $5,419,500 across 9 sales for the week of Jan. 22-28.
No address, Winter Park
Coyote Creek at Winter Park Unit 6, Lot 23
Seller: Pole Creek Divide LLC
Buyer: Andrew and Jennifer Jaffe
Price: $1,052,500
1080 Winter Park Drive, Winter Park Place Condo, Winter Park
713-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Gary and Mary Christensen
Buyer: Jack Gerstein
Price: $875,000
134 Edgewater Circle, Granby
1,668-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.066 acres of land.
Seller: Krista and Brian O’Rourke
Buyer: Mazama Investments Inc.
Price: $680,000
670 Winter Park Drive, Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominiums, Fraser
714-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Brad and Alysia Jennings
Buyer: Kathleen and Robert Stuart IV
Price: $665,000
Fraser
Description: Summit Trail Townhomes Block 1, Lots 1-6
Seller: Fraser Land Co LLC
Buyer: Summit Trail DP1 LLC
Price: $575,000
87 Van Anderson Drive, Winter Park
2,171-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.462 acres of land.
Seller: James Gordon
Buyer: 87 Woodspur LLC
Price: $550,000
114 Hi Country Drive, Hi Country Haus, Winter Park
466-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Patrick Hughes and Michael Carabajal
Buyer: Kathryn and Kirk Sherrill
Price: $395,000
315 GCR 6428, Grand Lake
4.78 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Robert and Diane Stanek
Buyer: Michael Allen
Price: $385,000
589 GCR 848, Fraser
990-square-foot, two-bedroom, zero-bath, single-family residence on 1.5 acres of land.
Seller: Jerome and Karli Hansen, Elaine Hansen McLaughlin
Buyer: David and Lisa Lucas
Price: $242,000
