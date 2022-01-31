 Grand County real estate transactions, Jan. 23-29 | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Grand County real estate transactions, Jan. 23-29

News News |

Sky-Hi News staff report

Grand County’s 20 real estate transactions Jan. 23-29 were worth more than $10.7 million combined.

Property Address: 615 Wapiti Drive

Description: 2,564-square-foot residence on 0.69 acres of land.

Seller: Mary Miller

Buyer: Patrick and Veronica McDonough

Price: $942,500

Property Address: 333 GCR 834/Cranmer, Arapahoe Ridge Condo

Description: 1,221-square-foot condo.

Seller: Brian and Shelley Hook

Buyer: Andrew and Sara Gerrie

Price: $639,000

Property Address: No address

Description: 0.34 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Kenneth and Barbara Pennel

Buyer: Enrico Bonilauri

Price: $390,000

Property Address: 380 East Moffat Avenue

Description: 4,531-square-foot residence with garage on .516 acres of land.

Seller: Dale Olson and Amy Urano-Olson

Buyer: Isabel Daguet

Price: $745,000

Property Address: 850 GCR 856/Lions Lane

Description: 4,165.81-square-foot residence on 1.13 acres of land.

Seller: Katherine Pettersen

Buyer: Carol Ahnen, Andrew and Gina Subudhi

Price: $1,050,000

Property Address: 545 GCR 469/Shorewood Circle

Description: 0.25 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Russell Neal and Maryann Staab

Buyer: Addison Lecysiewert

Price: $170,000

Property Address: 25 Ski Idlewild Road

Description: Roam Filing No. 1, Lot 15, Block 5

Seller: Ski Idlewild Property LLC

Buyer: Kristopher Paulsen

Price: $785,000

Property Address: 79114 US Hwy 40, Snowblaze Condo

Description: 1,472-square-foot condo.

Seller: Kelly and George Denlinger

Buyer: Andrew and Amy Hadank

Price: $785,000

Property Address: 87 Bridger Trace

Description: 1.269 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Rendezvous Colorado LLC, Koelbel Company

Buyer: John and Rebecca Sanderson

Price: $700,000

Property Address: 830 Ferret Lane

Description: 1,287-square-foot condo.

Seller: Kent Villup and Kymberly Lund

Buyer: Jane and Heath Rudolph

Price: $615,000

Property Address: 147 GCR 1013/Haystack Road

Description: 0.84 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Jorge Quinones

Buyer: Hugo Gonzalez and Luz Gomez

Price: $160,000

Property Address: 305 GCR 477/1st Street

Description: 0.19 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: David McFadden

Buyer: Grandmothers Inc.

Price: $50,000

Property Address: 672 Quail Drive

Description: 1,280-square-foot, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land.

Seller: Robert Governski

Buyer: Bobak and Janine Farzin

Price: $506,500

Property Address: 753 GCR 830/Mulligan Street, Haikus Cove Condominiums

Description: 1,041-square-foot condo.

Seller: Daniel Morrissey

Buyer: Jacob, Mark and Dona Bedford

Price: $517,000

Property Address: 579 GCR 51/Pole Creek Drive

Description: 2.019 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC

Buyer: Steven and Tarese Ewing

Price: $219,000

Property Address: 728 Saddle Ridge Circle

Description: 5,873-square-foot residence on 0.24 acres of land.

Seller: Stacey and Anthony Rosacci Jr.

Buyer: Granby Properties LLC

Price: $1,050,000

Property Address: 204 Thompson Road

Description: 3,348-square-foot residence on 0.077 acres of land.

Seller: IPR of Co LLC

Buyer: Mark and Karen Albrecht

Price: $865,000

Property Address: 35 GCR 8932/Willow Drive

Description: 0.28 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Mary Roark

Buyer: Robert and Erin Mason

Price: $54,900

Property Address: 161 GCRS 840/West Meadow Mile

Description: 1,307-square-foot condo, Colony at Winter Park.

Seller: William and Sally Rogers

Buyer: Scott and Kerry Wrenick

Price: $460,000

Property Address: 1721 Mountain Sky Lane

Description: 0.22 acres of vacant residential land

Seller: Joseph P. Rammos Living Trust

Buyer: NC Property Holdings LLC

Price: $59,900

 

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 
News
See more