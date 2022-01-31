Grand County real estate transactions, Jan. 23-29
Grand County’s 20 real estate transactions Jan. 23-29 were worth more than $10.7 million combined.
Property Address: 615 Wapiti Drive
Description: 2,564-square-foot residence on 0.69 acres of land.
Seller: Mary Miller
Buyer: Patrick and Veronica McDonough
Price: $942,500
Property Address: 333 GCR 834/Cranmer, Arapahoe Ridge Condo
Description: 1,221-square-foot condo.
Seller: Brian and Shelley Hook
Buyer: Andrew and Sara Gerrie
Price: $639,000
Property Address: No address
Description: 0.34 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Kenneth and Barbara Pennel
Buyer: Enrico Bonilauri
Price: $390,000
Property Address: 380 East Moffat Avenue
Description: 4,531-square-foot residence with garage on .516 acres of land.
Seller: Dale Olson and Amy Urano-Olson
Buyer: Isabel Daguet
Price: $745,000
Property Address: 850 GCR 856/Lions Lane
Description: 4,165.81-square-foot residence on 1.13 acres of land.
Seller: Katherine Pettersen
Buyer: Carol Ahnen, Andrew and Gina Subudhi
Price: $1,050,000
Property Address: 545 GCR 469/Shorewood Circle
Description: 0.25 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Russell Neal and Maryann Staab
Buyer: Addison Lecysiewert
Price: $170,000
Property Address: 25 Ski Idlewild Road
Description: Roam Filing No. 1, Lot 15, Block 5
Seller: Ski Idlewild Property LLC
Buyer: Kristopher Paulsen
Price: $785,000
Property Address: 79114 US Hwy 40, Snowblaze Condo
Description: 1,472-square-foot condo.
Seller: Kelly and George Denlinger
Buyer: Andrew and Amy Hadank
Price: $785,000
Property Address: 87 Bridger Trace
Description: 1.269 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Rendezvous Colorado LLC, Koelbel Company
Buyer: John and Rebecca Sanderson
Price: $700,000
Property Address: 830 Ferret Lane
Description: 1,287-square-foot condo.
Seller: Kent Villup and Kymberly Lund
Buyer: Jane and Heath Rudolph
Price: $615,000
Property Address: 147 GCR 1013/Haystack Road
Description: 0.84 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Jorge Quinones
Buyer: Hugo Gonzalez and Luz Gomez
Price: $160,000
Property Address: 305 GCR 477/1st Street
Description: 0.19 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: David McFadden
Buyer: Grandmothers Inc.
Price: $50,000
Property Address: 672 Quail Drive
Description: 1,280-square-foot, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land.
Seller: Robert Governski
Buyer: Bobak and Janine Farzin
Price: $506,500
Property Address: 753 GCR 830/Mulligan Street, Haikus Cove Condominiums
Description: 1,041-square-foot condo.
Seller: Daniel Morrissey
Buyer: Jacob, Mark and Dona Bedford
Price: $517,000
Property Address: 579 GCR 51/Pole Creek Drive
Description: 2.019 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC
Buyer: Steven and Tarese Ewing
Price: $219,000
Property Address: 728 Saddle Ridge Circle
Description: 5,873-square-foot residence on 0.24 acres of land.
Seller: Stacey and Anthony Rosacci Jr.
Buyer: Granby Properties LLC
Price: $1,050,000
Property Address: 204 Thompson Road
Description: 3,348-square-foot residence on 0.077 acres of land.
Seller: IPR of Co LLC
Buyer: Mark and Karen Albrecht
Price: $865,000
Property Address: 35 GCR 8932/Willow Drive
Description: 0.28 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Mary Roark
Buyer: Robert and Erin Mason
Price: $54,900
Property Address: 161 GCRS 840/West Meadow Mile
Description: 1,307-square-foot condo, Colony at Winter Park.
Seller: William and Sally Rogers
Buyer: Scott and Kerry Wrenick
Price: $460,000
Property Address: 1721 Mountain Sky Lane
Description: 0.22 acres of vacant residential land
Seller: Joseph P. Rammos Living Trust
Buyer: NC Property Holdings LLC
Price: $59,900
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Grand County real estate transactions, Jan. 23-29
Grand County’s 20 real estate transactions Jan. 23-29 were worth more than $10.7 million combined.