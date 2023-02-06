Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Jan. 29 to Feb. 4
Real estate transactions totaled $15, 219,153 across 19 sales for the week of Jan. 29 to Feb. 4.
161 Trails End Way, Fraser
3,188-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.441 acres of land.
Seller: Kathleen Kurgan
Buyer: Jody Melendez
Price: $1,799,000
291 Hay Meadow Drive, Fraser
4,290-square-foot, five-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.166 acres of land.
Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC
Buyer: Lucian and Judy Williams
Price: $1,736,644
No address, Winter Park
Reserve at Lakota Park Subdivision Lot 99I
Seller: PMWP Development Company
Buyer: 501 Reserve Way WP LLC
Price: $1,482,509
88 Lookout Point, Fraser
2,655-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.027 acres of land.
Seller: John David MacKenzie Fribance and Valerie Rome
Buyer: Daniel B. J. Droller Trust and Kari L. Droller Trust
Price: $1,300,000
10651 US Highway 34, Grand Lake
1,250-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence; 708-square-foot, one-bedroom, 0.75-bath cottage; 700-square-foot, one-bedroom, 0.75-bath cottage on 17.847 acres of land.
Seller: Donald H. Hernor Family Trust, Donald H. Hernor Trust, Genevie M. Hernor Trust
Buyer: Thomas Hill
Price: $1,075,000
225 East Nevava Street, Hot Sulphur Springs
5,248-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on land.
Seller: Thad and Theresa Scholl
Buyer: Earl and Kelly Martin
Price: $820,000
903 GCR 856/Lions Lane, Tabernash
2,320-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.06 acres of land.
Seller: Jeremy Davis
Buyer: Katie Hardie
Price: $790,000
Winter Park
Elk Trail Townhome Condominiums Unit 4
Seller: Pamalyn C. Allen
Buyer: Erik and Myra Jeffries
Price: $780,000
766 GCR 609, Granby
2,654-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath residence on 5.0 acres of land.
Seller: Colleen Dachille and James Nehmer
Buyer: Octavio and Mayra Ruiz
Price: $779,000
Winter Park
Braidwood Condo Unit 202, Building A
Seller: Kyle and Veronica Herbig, Christina Blacklock Jantzef
Buyer: John and Reynaria Pitts
Price: $745,000
Eagle Ridge Drive, Granby
Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 71, Building 14
Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC
Buyer: Derek and Heather Bowman, Robynn and Colin Orr
Price: $726,850
Eagle Ridge Drive, Granby
Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 72, Building 14
Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC
Buyer: Eric and Harriette Adu
Price: $707,650
1605 Central Avenue, Kremmling
3,510-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land.
Seller: Ward Burns Family Trust
Buyer: Thomas, Sandra and Sean Simon
Price: $590,000
351 GCR 874/Colorado Drive, Fraser
3,396-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on .30 acres of land.
Seller: Cam Tay Sen and Thuy Thi Pham
Buyer: Jet Colorado WP LLC
Price: $505,000
207 GCR 8910/Lake Drive, Granby
1,071-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.
Seller: Kimberly and Woodrow Ashby III
Buyer: Larry and Heather Reeder
Price: $467,500
78683 US Highway 40, Hi Country Haus, Winter Park
384-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Ralph M. Sugar Trust and Michelle L. Sugar Trust
Buyer: Christopher and Lindsay Johnson
Price: $320,000
2412 GCR 519/Wildberry Lane, Fraser
2.099 acres of vacant land.
Seller: Michael Lichtman and Emily Simons
Buyer: Jeffrey and Jennifer Fleisher
Price: $300,000
532 Mount Neva Drive, Granby
0.38 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Danny Fitzpatrick and Amy Sorter
Buyer: Kuhlman Properties LLC
Price: $175,000
No address, Tabernash
0.14 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Glen Simerson
Buyer: Bishop Built LLC
Price: $120,000
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.