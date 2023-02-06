 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Jan. 29 to Feb. 4 | SkyHiNews.com
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Jan. 29 to Feb. 4

Real estate transactions totaled $15, 219,153 across 19 sales for the week of Jan. 29 to Feb. 4.

161 Trails End Way, Fraser

3,188-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.441 acres of land.

Seller: Kathleen Kurgan

Buyer: Jody Melendez

Price: $1,799,000

291 Hay Meadow Drive, Fraser

4,290-square-foot, five-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.166 acres of land.

Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC

Buyer: Lucian and Judy Williams

Price: $1,736,644

No address, Winter Park

Reserve at Lakota Park Subdivision Lot 99I

Seller: PMWP Development Company

Buyer: 501 Reserve Way WP LLC

Price: $1,482,509

88 Lookout Point, Fraser

2,655-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.027 acres of land.

Seller: John David MacKenzie Fribance and Valerie Rome

Buyer: Daniel B. J. Droller Trust and Kari L. Droller Trust

Price: $1,300,000

10651 US Highway 34, Grand Lake

1,250-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence; 708-square-foot, one-bedroom, 0.75-bath cottage; 700-square-foot, one-bedroom, 0.75-bath cottage on 17.847 acres of land.

Seller: Donald H. Hernor Family Trust, Donald H. Hernor Trust, Genevie M. Hernor Trust

Buyer: Thomas Hill

Price: $1,075,000

225 East Nevava Street, Hot Sulphur Springs

5,248-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on land.

Seller: Thad and Theresa Scholl

Buyer: Earl and Kelly Martin

Price: $820,000

903 GCR 856/Lions Lane, Tabernash

2,320-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.06 acres of land.

Seller: Jeremy Davis

Buyer: Katie Hardie

Price: $790,000

Winter Park

Elk Trail Townhome Condominiums Unit 4

Seller: Pamalyn C. Allen

Buyer: Erik and Myra Jeffries

Price: $780,000

766 GCR 609, Granby

2,654-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath residence on 5.0 acres of land.

Seller: Colleen Dachille and James Nehmer

Buyer: Octavio and Mayra Ruiz

Price: $779,000

Winter Park

Braidwood Condo Unit 202, Building A

Seller: Kyle and Veronica Herbig, Christina Blacklock Jantzef

Buyer: John and Reynaria Pitts

Price: $745,000

Eagle Ridge Drive, Granby

Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 71, Building 14

Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC

Buyer: Derek and Heather Bowman, Robynn and Colin Orr

Price: $726,850

Eagle Ridge Drive, Granby

Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 72, Building 14

Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC

Buyer: Eric and Harriette Adu

Price: $707,650

1605 Central Avenue, Kremmling

3,510-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land.

Seller: Ward Burns Family Trust

Buyer: Thomas, Sandra and Sean Simon

Price: $590,000

351 GCR 874/Colorado Drive, Fraser

3,396-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on .30 acres of land.

Seller: Cam Tay Sen and Thuy Thi Pham

Buyer: Jet Colorado WP LLC

Price: $505,000

207 GCR 8910/Lake Drive, Granby

1,071-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.

Seller: Kimberly and Woodrow Ashby III

Buyer: Larry and Heather Reeder

Price: $467,500

78683 US Highway 40, Hi Country Haus, Winter Park

384-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Ralph M. Sugar Trust and Michelle L. Sugar Trust

Buyer: Christopher and Lindsay Johnson

Price: $320,000

2412 GCR 519/Wildberry Lane, Fraser

2.099 acres of vacant land.

Seller: Michael Lichtman and Emily Simons

Buyer: Jeffrey and Jennifer Fleisher

Price: $300,000

532 Mount Neva Drive, Granby

0.38 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Danny Fitzpatrick and Amy Sorter

Buyer: Kuhlman Properties LLC

Price: $175,000

No address, Tabernash

0.14 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Glen Simerson

Buyer: Bishop Built LLC

Price: $120,000

