Grand County real estate transactions, Jan. 30-Feb. 5
Grand County’s 20 real estate transactions Jan. 30-Feb. 5 were worth more than $14.6 million combined.
Property Address: 76 GCR 892/Balsam Drive
Description: 0.39 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: William and Mary Housley
Buyer: Heidi and Frederick Troy Jr.
Price: $55,000
Property Address: 3017 GCR 511/Golf Course Circle
Description: 2.016 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC
Buyer: Steven Osterfoss
Price: $236,000
Property Address: 125 Mountain Avenue/112 Mountain Avenue
Description: Grand Lake City Block 40, Lots 1-7 and Block 41, Lots 4-11.
Seller: Laura and James Peyton II
Buyer: Laura and Kenneth Pape
Price: $2,200,000
Property Address: No address. Boardwalk Plaza Condominiums
Description: 1,282-square-foot condo.
Seller: Grand Corner LLC
Buyer: Benjamin and Rebecca Leonard
Price: $677,185
Property Address: 215 Carriage Road
Description: 2,816-square-foot, single-family residence on 0.03 acres of land.
Seller: Marian Waldron
Buyer: Sagabo Industries 70 LLC
Price: $841,500
Property Address: No address. Boardwalk Plaza Condominiums
Description: 1,476-square-foot condo.
Seller: Majestic Corner LLC
Buyer: Chelsey and Andrew Sturtevant
Price: $805,000
Property Address: 391 GCR 1014/Sheephorn Road
Description: 0.81 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Susana Marisol Guerrero Palmino
Buyer: Shane Aschan and Patricia Wipprecht Aschan
Price: $118,000
Property Address: 220 Hancock Street
Description: 1,833-square-foot residence on 0.086 acres of land.
Seller: Amber and Stanley Hickory III
Buyer: Britney and Brendan Peterson, Brian MacDonald
Price: $659,225
Property Address: 643 E. Jasper Court
Description: 1,976-square-foot commercial building on 0.249 acres of land.
Seller: Briar Patch Properties LLC
Buyer: David and McKenzie Valance
Price: $515,000
Property Address: 127 Idlewild Lane
Description: 2,050-square-foot, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land.
Seller: Cheryl Ater
Buyer: Jamie and Aja Riesberg
Price: $400,000
Property Address: 229 West Agate Avenue
Description: SEC 31 TWP 2N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document.
Seller: Susan and Vincent Valente Jr.
Buyer: Janice Palacio and Israel Avalos Rios
Price: $400,000
Property Address: 5235 GCR 20
Description: 3,340-square-foot residence on 8.84 acres of land.
Seller: J. Bradley Mulqueen
Buyer: David, Travis and Courtney Frazier
Price: $955,000
Property Address: No Address, Muddy Creek Minor Subdivision
Description: 2.730 acres of industrial vacant land.
Seller: Muddy Creek Partners LLC
Buyer: Hidden Gem Holdings LLC
Price: $295,000
Property Address: 508 Ravenwood Circle
Description: 2,230-square-foot residence on 0.015 acres of land.
Seller: Brad and Debra Kupfer
Buyer: Jennifer and Theodore Heieck
Price: $785,000
Property Address: 740 Pawnee Lane
Description: 0.38 acres of vacant residential land
Seller: Trainko Enterprises Inc.
Buyer: Alexander Chapman and Kristopher Caldwell
Price: $185,000
Property Address: 126 GCR 810
Description: 7,715-square-foot residence on 7.71 acres of land.
Seller: Jacqueline Ryan
Buyer: Very Fine Mountain House LLC
Price: $3,970,000
Property Address: 25 Arapahoe Circle, Lakeview Condos
Description: 1,574-square-foot condo.
Seller: Brunkhorst Colorado Property Trust
Buyer: Max Stich
Price: $539,000
Property Address: 913 Depot Avenue
Description: 1,244-square-foot residence with garage.
Seller: Fernando Luisjuan
Buyer: Krystle Rivera
Price: $365,000
Property Address: 96 Mountainside Drive, Mountainside at SilverCreek
Description: 984-square-foot condo.
Seller: Carl Paul
Buyer: Grasiela and Ronald Cash
Price: $299,900
Property Address: 96 Mountainside Drive, Mountainside at SilverCreek
Description: 984-square-foot condo.
Seller: Occupy Real Estate LLC
Buyer: Nathan and Michelle Kurach
Price: $379,000
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Grand County real estate transactions, Jan. 30-Feb. 5
Grand County’s 20 real estate transactions Jan. 30-Feb. 5 were worth more than $14.6 million combined.