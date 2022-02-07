 Grand County real estate transactions, Jan. 30-Feb. 5 | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Grand County real estate transactions, Jan. 30-Feb. 5

News News |

Grand County’s 20 real estate transactions Jan. 30-Feb. 5 were worth more than $14.6 million combined.

Property Address: 76 GCR 892/Balsam Drive

Description: 0.39 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: William and Mary Housley

Buyer: Heidi and Frederick Troy Jr.

Price: $55,000

Property Address: 3017 GCR 511/Golf Course Circle

Description: 2.016 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC

Buyer: Steven Osterfoss

Price: $236,000

Property Address: 125 Mountain Avenue/112 Mountain Avenue

Description: Grand Lake City Block 40, Lots 1-7 and Block 41, Lots 4-11.

Seller: Laura and James Peyton II

Buyer: Laura and Kenneth Pape

Price: $2,200,000

Property Address: No address. Boardwalk Plaza Condominiums

Description: 1,282-square-foot condo.

Seller: Grand Corner LLC

Buyer: Benjamin and Rebecca Leonard

Price: $677,185

Property Address: 215 Carriage Road

Description: 2,816-square-foot, single-family residence on 0.03 acres of land.

Seller: Marian Waldron

Buyer: Sagabo Industries 70 LLC

Price: $841,500

Property Address: No address. Boardwalk Plaza Condominiums

Description: 1,476-square-foot condo.

Seller: Majestic Corner LLC

Buyer: Chelsey and Andrew Sturtevant

Price: $805,000

Property Address: 391 GCR 1014/Sheephorn Road

Description: 0.81 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Susana Marisol Guerrero Palmino

Buyer: Shane Aschan and Patricia Wipprecht Aschan

Price: $118,000

Property Address: 220 Hancock Street

Description: 1,833-square-foot residence on 0.086 acres of land.

Seller: Amber and Stanley Hickory III

Buyer: Britney and Brendan Peterson, Brian MacDonald

Price: $659,225

Property Address: 643 E. Jasper Court

Description: 1,976-square-foot commercial building on 0.249 acres of land.

Seller: Briar Patch Properties LLC

Buyer: David and McKenzie Valance

Price: $515,000

Property Address: 127 Idlewild Lane

Description: 2,050-square-foot, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land.

Seller: Cheryl Ater

Buyer: Jamie and Aja Riesberg

Price: $400,000

Property Address: 229 West Agate Avenue

Description: SEC 31 TWP 2N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document.

Seller: Susan and Vincent Valente Jr.

Buyer: Janice Palacio and Israel Avalos Rios

Price: $400,000

Property Address: 5235 GCR 20

Description: 3,340-square-foot residence on 8.84 acres of land.

Seller: J. Bradley Mulqueen

Buyer: David, Travis and Courtney Frazier

Price: $955,000

Property Address: No Address, Muddy Creek Minor Subdivision

Description: 2.730 acres of industrial vacant land.

Seller: Muddy Creek Partners LLC

Buyer: Hidden Gem Holdings LLC

Price: $295,000

Property Address: 508 Ravenwood Circle

Description: 2,230-square-foot residence on 0.015 acres of land.

Seller: Brad and Debra Kupfer

Buyer: Jennifer and Theodore Heieck

Price: $785,000

Property Address: 740 Pawnee Lane

Description: 0.38 acres of vacant residential land

Seller: Trainko Enterprises Inc.

Buyer: Alexander Chapman and Kristopher Caldwell

Price: $185,000

Property Address: 126 GCR 810

Description: 7,715-square-foot residence on 7.71 acres of land.

Seller: Jacqueline Ryan

Buyer: Very Fine Mountain House LLC

Price: $3,970,000

Property Address: 25 Arapahoe Circle, Lakeview Condos

Description: 1,574-square-foot condo.

Seller: Brunkhorst Colorado Property Trust

Buyer: Max Stich

Price: $539,000

Property Address: 913 Depot Avenue

Description: 1,244-square-foot residence with garage.

Seller: Fernando Luisjuan

Buyer: Krystle Rivera

Price: $365,000

Property Address: 96 Mountainside Drive, Mountainside at SilverCreek

Description: 984-square-foot condo.

Seller: Carl Paul

Buyer: Grasiela and Ronald Cash

Price: $299,900

Property Address: 96 Mountainside Drive, Mountainside at SilverCreek

Description: 984-square-foot condo.

Seller: Occupy Real Estate LLC

Buyer: Nathan and Michelle Kurach

Price: $379,000

 

Inside coverage on your local athletes

Keep up to date on your favorite sports

Read Here
 

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 
News
See more