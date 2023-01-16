 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Jan. 8-14 | SkyHiNews.com
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Jan. 8-14

Real estate transactions totaled $10,496,175 across 16 sales for the week of Jan. 8 to 14.

116 GCR 8307/Silver Lining Circle, Fraser

5,194-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 1.03 acres of land.

Seller: G. Michael and Diane Hawkins

Buyer: Corrine Holck

Price: $1,450,000

GCR 8950, Granby

4,278-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on 1.04 acres of land.

Seller: Timothy and Lorie Scherschligt

Buyer: Layne and Leigh Litteer

Price: $1,100,000

No address, Winter Park

Timber Fox Unit 2302, Building 2

Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Veranos Frescos LLC

Price: $1,057,000

No address, Winter Park

Fox Unit 2207, Building B

Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Jillian Schuller and Alexandru Ghiculescu

Price: $950,000

117 Peak View, Granby

2,213-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.117 acres of land.

Seller: Layne and Leigh Litteer

Buyer: Linda Lautenbach

Price: $825,000

No address, Winter Park

Timber Fox Unit 2306, Building 2

Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC

Buyer:  Jacqueline and Thomas Thorson

Price: $809,900

143 GCR 807, Fraser

1,822-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 3.872 acres of land.

Seller: James, Tanner and Jonathan Belknap

Buyer: Rollins Family Trust, Andrew Rollins, Alice Dodson Gary

Price: $789,275

785 GCR 606, Granby

2,582-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath residence on 5.0 acres of land.

Seller: Joshua and Emily Petefish

Buyer: Shea Murphy and Betty Straub

Price: $750,000

3304 Blue Sky Trail, Kicking Horse Lodges, Granby

1,276-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: David and Jennifer Vanwormer

Buyer: Shawn and Narie McIntire

Price: $710,000

300 Sterling Way, Twin River Condos, Fraser

1,484-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.

Seller: Sankar and Rajyalakshmi Chava

Buyer: James and Holly Lynch

Price: $590,000

140 Moose Court, Winter Park

0.68 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: John and Kristy McGowan

Buyer: Stephen and Yael Trainer

Price: $550,000

Forest Trail, Winter Park

Timber Run Condo, Unit 4, Building 3

Seller: Robert Francis Shapiro Revocable Trust

Buyer: Arlyn and Susan Rieker

Price: $440,000

884 GCR 283/Rabbit Ears Road

6.36 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Cynthia and Joseph Keck

Buyer: Revocable Trust Joe B. Rodgers

Price: $125,000

No address, Fraser

Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 3

Seller: Elk Creek Multifamily LLC

Buyer: Matthew J. Kadillak and Jane A. Arambel

Price: $120,000

333 GCR 477/1st Street, Grand Lake

0.22 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Frederick Barton Stewart

Buyer: Russell Casement

Price: $120,000

829 GCR 899/Overlook Drive, Granby

0.33 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Dana and Lanny Bennefeld Jr.

Buyer: Morgan and Errin Walstrom

Price: $110,000

News
