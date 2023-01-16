Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Jan. 8-14
Real estate transactions totaled $10,496,175 across 16 sales for the week of Jan. 8 to 14.
116 GCR 8307/Silver Lining Circle, Fraser
5,194-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 1.03 acres of land.
Seller: G. Michael and Diane Hawkins
Buyer: Corrine Holck
Price: $1,450,000
GCR 8950, Granby
4,278-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on 1.04 acres of land.
Seller: Timothy and Lorie Scherschligt
Buyer: Layne and Leigh Litteer
Price: $1,100,000
No address, Winter Park
Timber Fox Unit 2302, Building 2
Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Veranos Frescos LLC
Price: $1,057,000
No address, Winter Park
Fox Unit 2207, Building B
Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Jillian Schuller and Alexandru Ghiculescu
Price: $950,000
117 Peak View, Granby
2,213-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.117 acres of land.
Seller: Layne and Leigh Litteer
Buyer: Linda Lautenbach
Price: $825,000
No address, Winter Park
Timber Fox Unit 2306, Building 2
Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Jacqueline and Thomas Thorson
Price: $809,900
143 GCR 807, Fraser
1,822-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 3.872 acres of land.
Seller: James, Tanner and Jonathan Belknap
Buyer: Rollins Family Trust, Andrew Rollins, Alice Dodson Gary
Price: $789,275
785 GCR 606, Granby
2,582-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath residence on 5.0 acres of land.
Seller: Joshua and Emily Petefish
Buyer: Shea Murphy and Betty Straub
Price: $750,000
3304 Blue Sky Trail, Kicking Horse Lodges, Granby
1,276-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: David and Jennifer Vanwormer
Buyer: Shawn and Narie McIntire
Price: $710,000
300 Sterling Way, Twin River Condos, Fraser
1,484-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.
Seller: Sankar and Rajyalakshmi Chava
Buyer: James and Holly Lynch
Price: $590,000
140 Moose Court, Winter Park
0.68 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: John and Kristy McGowan
Buyer: Stephen and Yael Trainer
Price: $550,000
Forest Trail, Winter Park
Timber Run Condo, Unit 4, Building 3
Seller: Robert Francis Shapiro Revocable Trust
Buyer: Arlyn and Susan Rieker
Price: $440,000
884 GCR 283/Rabbit Ears Road
6.36 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Cynthia and Joseph Keck
Buyer: Revocable Trust Joe B. Rodgers
Price: $125,000
No address, Fraser
Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 3
Seller: Elk Creek Multifamily LLC
Buyer: Matthew J. Kadillak and Jane A. Arambel
Price: $120,000
333 GCR 477/1st Street, Grand Lake
0.22 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Frederick Barton Stewart
Buyer: Russell Casement
Price: $120,000
829 GCR 899/Overlook Drive, Granby
0.33 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Dana and Lanny Bennefeld Jr.
Buyer: Morgan and Errin Walstrom
Price: $110,000
