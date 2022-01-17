 Grand County real estate transactions, Jan. 9-15 | SkyHiNews.com
Grand County real estate transactions, Jan. 9-15

Grand County’s real estate transactions Jan. 9-15 were worth more than $18.8 million combined.

Property Address: 217 GCR 4941/Alpine Circle

Description: 1,535-square-foot residence on 0.17 acres of land.

Seller: Barbara Coleman and Diana Petrino

Buyer: Kareem and Alison Adnan

Price: $355,000

Property Address: 101 GCR 8040N/Waterside Court #D-304

Description: 1,802-square-foot condo with garage.

Seller: William V Scribner Living Trust, William and Patsy Scribner

Buyer: Cara and David Mudd

Price: $720,000

Property Address: 145 Forest Trail, Vista at Timber Run Condo #7

Description: 643-square-foot condo.

Seller: Marques and Julie Williams

Buyer: Shanan Steere

Price: $452,000

Property Address: 35 Arapahoe Circle, Lakeview Condos B4

Description: 1,560-square-foot condo.

Seller: Debra Hindman and Edwin Bangert

Buyer: Ethan Hemming and Nicole Tembrock

Price: $465,000

Property Address: 14 GCR 6525/Overlook Drive

Description: 4,252-square-foot residence on 0.29 acres of land.

Seller: Smith Family Trust

Buyer: Randy and Joni Lay

Price: $899,000

Property Address: 574 GCR 4115/Pine Ridge Road

Description: 3,720-square-foot residence and 1,440-square-foot garage on 3.505 acres of land.

Seller: Gretchen Brunke and Matthew Woody

Buyer: Gary and Susan Weyers

Price: $1,000,000

Property Address: No address

Description: Gomez Minor Subdivision Lot 13B

Seller: Luz Maria Gomez

Buyer: Crystal and Kassandra Pasillas

Price: $390,000

Property Address: 101 GCR 8040N/Waterside Court #D304

Description: 1,802-square-foot condo and garage

Seller: Cara and David Mudd

Buyer: Youngs Real Estate Co LLC

Price: $630,000

Property Address: 17 Adventure Avenue

Description: 3,155-square-foot residence on 0.031 acres of land.

Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company

Buyer: Joshua and Leandra Wills

Price: $852,737

Property Address: 201 Zephyr Way #2404, Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo

Description: 1,019-square-foot condo.

Seller: Thomas and Kelly Griffiths

Buyer: V K Rental Ventures LLC

Price: $940,000

Property Address: 164 Village Road #H-304, Aspen Meadows Condominiums

Description: 1,298-square-foot condo with garage.

Seller: Toni and Milton McPeek

Buyer: Amberlie and Dustan Stevens

Price: $609,000

Property Address: 246 Game Trail

Description: 3,960-square-foot residence on 0.18 acres of land.

Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company

Buyer: Christopher and Alisa Kennedy

Price: $1,550,728

Property Address: 439 Kings Crossing Road

Description: 0.67 acres of residential land.

Seller: Michal Tybus

Buyer: Jennifer Herron and James Hamilton

Price: $475,000

Property Address: 466 GCR 895/Beaver Drive

Description: 3,722-square-foot residence on 0.36 acres of land.

Seller: Geof Rondeau, Geoffrey Rondeau

Buyer: Erich and Lauren Hugunin

Price: $930,000

Property Address: 164 Game Trail

Description: 3,960-square-foot residence on 0.16 acres of land.

Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company

Buyer: Herbert D Cunitz Trust

Price: $1,510,428

Property Address: 9 Adventure Avenue

Description: 2,188-square-foot residence on 0.021 acres of land.

Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company

Buyer: Jacob Johnson, Stephanie Redford, John O’Neill and Amanda McCabe O’Neill

Price: $715,150

Property Address: Unknown

Description: Gore City Addn to Kremmling, Block 1, Lots 7-8.

Seller: Dirk DiDonato

Buyer: Agnieszka Swisshelm

Price: $285,000

Property Address: 62 GCR 838/62 E. Meadow Mile #21-1

Description: 1,293-square-foot condo.

Seller: Richard and Norma Trevino

Buyer: Eldon and Laura Thompson

Price: $563,000

Property Address: 155 GCR 6234D/Homestead Court

Description: 5.9 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Barbara Nevins

Buyer: Colin and Kathleen Temme

Price: $225,000

Property Address: 390 GCR 442/Heritage Ranch Road

Description: 2,898-square-foot condo.

Seller: Tony and Teresa Burdin

Buyer: Mary King

Price: $675,000

Property Address: 58 GCR 8301/Horn Road

Description: 4,060-square-foot, single-family residence on 1.45 acres of land.

Seller: Susan Cahill and Austin DeGarmo

Buyer: The Horn LLC

Price: $1,795,000

Property Address: No address

Description: 1.496 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Pine Mesa Development LLC

Buyer: ELEV8 Property LLC

Price: $555,000

Property Address: Lakota Park Minor Subdivision

Description: Lakota Park Minor Subdivision, Lot 19

Seller: PMWP Development Company

Buyer: Patrick and Lisa Hayes

Price: $1,723,783

Property Address: 218 South 9th Street

Description: 3,053-square-foot residence on 0.595 acres of land.

Seller: Paul and Cynthia Worden

Buyer: Evelin Veronica Soriano Ortega and Salvador Alexsander Clavel

Price: $500,000

 

