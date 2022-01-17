Grand County real estate transactions, Jan. 9-15
Grand County’s real estate transactions Jan. 9-15 were worth more than $18.8 million combined.
Property Address: 217 GCR 4941/Alpine Circle
Description: 1,535-square-foot residence on 0.17 acres of land.
Seller: Barbara Coleman and Diana Petrino
Buyer: Kareem and Alison Adnan
Price: $355,000
Property Address: 101 GCR 8040N/Waterside Court #D-304
Description: 1,802-square-foot condo with garage.
Seller: William V Scribner Living Trust, William and Patsy Scribner
Buyer: Cara and David Mudd
Price: $720,000
Property Address: 145 Forest Trail, Vista at Timber Run Condo #7
Description: 643-square-foot condo.
Seller: Marques and Julie Williams
Buyer: Shanan Steere
Price: $452,000
Property Address: 35 Arapahoe Circle, Lakeview Condos B4
Description: 1,560-square-foot condo.
Seller: Debra Hindman and Edwin Bangert
Buyer: Ethan Hemming and Nicole Tembrock
Price: $465,000
Property Address: 14 GCR 6525/Overlook Drive
Description: 4,252-square-foot residence on 0.29 acres of land.
Seller: Smith Family Trust
Buyer: Randy and Joni Lay
Price: $899,000
Property Address: 574 GCR 4115/Pine Ridge Road
Description: 3,720-square-foot residence and 1,440-square-foot garage on 3.505 acres of land.
Seller: Gretchen Brunke and Matthew Woody
Buyer: Gary and Susan Weyers
Price: $1,000,000
Property Address: No address
Description: Gomez Minor Subdivision Lot 13B
Seller: Luz Maria Gomez
Buyer: Crystal and Kassandra Pasillas
Price: $390,000
Property Address: 101 GCR 8040N/Waterside Court #D304
Description: 1,802-square-foot condo and garage
Seller: Cara and David Mudd
Buyer: Youngs Real Estate Co LLC
Price: $630,000
Property Address: 17 Adventure Avenue
Description: 3,155-square-foot residence on 0.031 acres of land.
Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company
Buyer: Joshua and Leandra Wills
Price: $852,737
Property Address: 201 Zephyr Way #2404, Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo
Description: 1,019-square-foot condo.
Seller: Thomas and Kelly Griffiths
Buyer: V K Rental Ventures LLC
Price: $940,000
Property Address: 164 Village Road #H-304, Aspen Meadows Condominiums
Description: 1,298-square-foot condo with garage.
Seller: Toni and Milton McPeek
Buyer: Amberlie and Dustan Stevens
Price: $609,000
Property Address: 246 Game Trail
Description: 3,960-square-foot residence on 0.18 acres of land.
Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company
Buyer: Christopher and Alisa Kennedy
Price: $1,550,728
Property Address: 439 Kings Crossing Road
Description: 0.67 acres of residential land.
Seller: Michal Tybus
Buyer: Jennifer Herron and James Hamilton
Price: $475,000
Property Address: 466 GCR 895/Beaver Drive
Description: 3,722-square-foot residence on 0.36 acres of land.
Seller: Geof Rondeau, Geoffrey Rondeau
Buyer: Erich and Lauren Hugunin
Price: $930,000
Property Address: 164 Game Trail
Description: 3,960-square-foot residence on 0.16 acres of land.
Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company
Buyer: Herbert D Cunitz Trust
Price: $1,510,428
Property Address: 9 Adventure Avenue
Description: 2,188-square-foot residence on 0.021 acres of land.
Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company
Buyer: Jacob Johnson, Stephanie Redford, John O’Neill and Amanda McCabe O’Neill
Price: $715,150
Property Address: Unknown
Description: Gore City Addn to Kremmling, Block 1, Lots 7-8.
Seller: Dirk DiDonato
Buyer: Agnieszka Swisshelm
Price: $285,000
Property Address: 62 GCR 838/62 E. Meadow Mile #21-1
Description: 1,293-square-foot condo.
Seller: Richard and Norma Trevino
Buyer: Eldon and Laura Thompson
Price: $563,000
Property Address: 155 GCR 6234D/Homestead Court
Description: 5.9 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Barbara Nevins
Buyer: Colin and Kathleen Temme
Price: $225,000
Property Address: 390 GCR 442/Heritage Ranch Road
Description: 2,898-square-foot condo.
Seller: Tony and Teresa Burdin
Buyer: Mary King
Price: $675,000
Property Address: 58 GCR 8301/Horn Road
Description: 4,060-square-foot, single-family residence on 1.45 acres of land.
Seller: Susan Cahill and Austin DeGarmo
Buyer: The Horn LLC
Price: $1,795,000
Property Address: No address
Description: 1.496 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Pine Mesa Development LLC
Buyer: ELEV8 Property LLC
Price: $555,000
Property Address: Lakota Park Minor Subdivision
Description: Lakota Park Minor Subdivision, Lot 19
Seller: PMWP Development Company
Buyer: Patrick and Lisa Hayes
Price: $1,723,783
Property Address: 218 South 9th Street
Description: 3,053-square-foot residence on 0.595 acres of land.
Seller: Paul and Cynthia Worden
Buyer: Evelin Veronica Soriano Ortega and Salvador Alexsander Clavel
Price: $500,000
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Dropping reservoirs create ‘green light’ for sustainability on Colorado River
Water managers from California, Nevada and Arizona signed a memorandum of understanding to spend up to $200 million to add 500,000 acre-feet of water in both 2022 and 2023 to Lake Mead, the nation’s largest reservoir, which has dropped precipitously low due to climate change and drought.