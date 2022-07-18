 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, July 10-16. | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Grand County Real Estate Transactions, July 10-16.

News News |

Real estate transactions totaled $14,518,274 across 16 sales for the week of July 10 to 16.

500 North Street, Kremmling

Rayners Trailer Court on 10.59 acres of land.

Seller: West Wings LLC

Buyer: Estates Bluff MHC LLC

Price: $2,360,000

104 Ramble Lane, Winter Park

3,889-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.0268 acres of land.

Seller: Bonanza Homes LLC

Buyer: David and Elisabeth Repka

Price: $1,478,855

103 Deertrack Court, Granby

2,992-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.061 acres of land.

Seller: Dale and Alisa Martin

Buyer: Granby Ranch LLC

Price: $1,144,500

27 GCR 4981/Marigold Lane, Grand Lake

3,351-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.56 acres of land.

Seller: Paula Austin Fleming Trust

Buyer: James and Elizabeth Metcalfe

Price: $1,039,000

559 GCR 49/Western Road, Grand Lake

1,881-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 2.4 acres of land.

Seller: Kevin and Carmen Harrington

Buyer: Tyler Enterprises LLC

Price: $1,011,000

105 Mountain Lodge Way, Winter Park

2,269-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.043 acres of land.

Seller: Gary and Terri Brotze

Buyer: 105 Mountain Lodge LLC

Price: $990,000

16 Stagecoach Way, Fraser

2,508-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.024 acres of land.

Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC

Buyer: Eric and Jill Micai

Price: $945,689

1000 GCR 514/Lupine Lane, Tabernash

Coyote Creek at Winter Park Unit 8, Lot 24

Seller: Mark Rehnborg

Buyer: Laura and Christian Atencio

Price: $895,000

724 GCR 283/Rabbit Ears Road

4,247-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 2.05 acres of land.

Seller: Charles and Loree King

Buyer: Empire Land Company LLC

Price: $850,000

210 GCR 509/Polar Bear Lane, Fraser

1,683-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.83 acres of land.

Seller: Cecily Grant and Kurt Smitz

Buyer: Annie Fabik and josh Fincke

Price: $790,230

905 GCR 834/Cranmer Avenue, Lookout Village Condo, Fraser

1,473-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo.

Seller: Elizabeth and Jason Fish

Buyer: Elizabeth Graves

Price: $735,000

1513 Central Avenue, Kremmling

3,728-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.4 acres of land.

Seller: Kenneth and Heather Bentler

Buyer: Gregory, Bradley and Kerry Stern

Price: $725,000

210 GCR 702/Village Drive, Beaver Village, Winter Park

1,010-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.2-bath condo.

Seller: Teresa Workman and Karl Beach

Buyer: David Shimones and Patricia Frachetti

Price: $650,000

320 Vista Avenue, Granby

1,428-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land.

Seller: Jaime and Anthony Franklin

Buyer: Irlanda E. Herrera Soto

Price: $455,000

78415 US Highway 40, Winter Park

Apres Winter Park Condominiums Unit 201

Seller: Apres Winter Park LLC

Buyer: ROK Estate LLC

Price: $330,000

293 GCR 897/Deer Trail Drive, Granby

0.29 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Ruetschlin Declaration Trust

Buyer: Kathryn and Wayne Dickson Jr.

Price: $119,000

News
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User