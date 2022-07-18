Grand County Real Estate Transactions, July 10-16.
Real estate transactions totaled $14,518,274 across 16 sales for the week of July 10 to 16.
500 North Street, Kremmling
Rayners Trailer Court on 10.59 acres of land.
Seller: West Wings LLC
Buyer: Estates Bluff MHC LLC
Price: $2,360,000
104 Ramble Lane, Winter Park
3,889-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.0268 acres of land.
Seller: Bonanza Homes LLC
Buyer: David and Elisabeth Repka
Price: $1,478,855
103 Deertrack Court, Granby
2,992-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.061 acres of land.
Seller: Dale and Alisa Martin
Buyer: Granby Ranch LLC
Price: $1,144,500
27 GCR 4981/Marigold Lane, Grand Lake
3,351-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.56 acres of land.
Seller: Paula Austin Fleming Trust
Buyer: James and Elizabeth Metcalfe
Price: $1,039,000
559 GCR 49/Western Road, Grand Lake
1,881-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 2.4 acres of land.
Seller: Kevin and Carmen Harrington
Buyer: Tyler Enterprises LLC
Price: $1,011,000
105 Mountain Lodge Way, Winter Park
2,269-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.043 acres of land.
Seller: Gary and Terri Brotze
Buyer: 105 Mountain Lodge LLC
Price: $990,000
16 Stagecoach Way, Fraser
2,508-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.024 acres of land.
Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC
Buyer: Eric and Jill Micai
Price: $945,689
1000 GCR 514/Lupine Lane, Tabernash
Coyote Creek at Winter Park Unit 8, Lot 24
Seller: Mark Rehnborg
Buyer: Laura and Christian Atencio
Price: $895,000
724 GCR 283/Rabbit Ears Road
4,247-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 2.05 acres of land.
Seller: Charles and Loree King
Buyer: Empire Land Company LLC
Price: $850,000
210 GCR 509/Polar Bear Lane, Fraser
1,683-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.83 acres of land.
Seller: Cecily Grant and Kurt Smitz
Buyer: Annie Fabik and josh Fincke
Price: $790,230
905 GCR 834/Cranmer Avenue, Lookout Village Condo, Fraser
1,473-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo.
Seller: Elizabeth and Jason Fish
Buyer: Elizabeth Graves
Price: $735,000
1513 Central Avenue, Kremmling
3,728-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.4 acres of land.
Seller: Kenneth and Heather Bentler
Buyer: Gregory, Bradley and Kerry Stern
Price: $725,000
210 GCR 702/Village Drive, Beaver Village, Winter Park
1,010-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.2-bath condo.
Seller: Teresa Workman and Karl Beach
Buyer: David Shimones and Patricia Frachetti
Price: $650,000
320 Vista Avenue, Granby
1,428-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land.
Seller: Jaime and Anthony Franklin
Buyer: Irlanda E. Herrera Soto
Price: $455,000
78415 US Highway 40, Winter Park
Apres Winter Park Condominiums Unit 201
Seller: Apres Winter Park LLC
Buyer: ROK Estate LLC
Price: $330,000
293 GCR 897/Deer Trail Drive, Granby
0.29 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Ruetschlin Declaration Trust
Buyer: Kathryn and Wayne Dickson Jr.
Price: $119,000
