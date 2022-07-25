 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, July 17-23. | SkyHiNews.com
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, July 17-23.

Real estate transactions totaled $25,520,503 across 21 sales for the week of July 17 to 23.

GCR 72, GCR 7220, Tabernash

Agricultural land, SEC 24-1-76 and 25-1-76, Ranches at Byers Peak Ranch West Lots 1-8.

Seller: Gold Medal Ranches LLC

Buyer: Byers Peak Land Cattle LLC

Price: $11,500,000

54 Meadow Trail, Fraser

2,411-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land.

Seller: James D. Nannen Revocable Trust and Sandra W. Nannen Revocable Trust

Buyer: Adam and Natalie Boscoe

Price: $1,760,000

100 GCR 8331/Porcupine Ridge, Fraser

3,472-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.04 acres of land.

Seller: Jennifer and Bobby Kurpinsky

Buyer: Gail, Danny, Jared and Jason Beek

Price: $1,525,000

222 Waterside/GCR 8040, Skyview at Waterside West, Fraser

2,451-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath condo.

Seller: Yan Good

Buyer: Walker, Nina, Darryl and Dian Noon

Price: $1,000,000

12 Stagecoach Way, Fraser

2,579-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.024 acres of land.

Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company

Buyer: Tammy and Alfred Cooper

Price: $940,631

22 GCR 899/Overlook Drive, Granby

4,477-square-foot, five-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.32 acres of land.

Seller: Melissa Sircar

Buyer: Douglas and Colleen Hays

Price: $920,000

185 GCR 4627/Agate Road, Grand Lake

2,534-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.849 acres of land.

Seller: Andrew Hunt

Buyer: Michael and Angela Solomon

Price: $855,000

62 Hay Meadow Drive, Fraser

3,040-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single family residence on 0.0463 acres of land.

Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC

Buyer: Ngan Dieu Chen Phan and Lai Thi Loang

Price: $802,622

108 Pondview Lane, Grand Lake

3,534-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.344 acres of land.

Seller: Chad and Tanja Freeman

Buyer: Domingo and Stacey Cruz

Price: $795,000

5302 Northstar, Kicking Horse Lodges, Granby

1,276-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Bryan and Erica Snow

Buyer: Karl Feaux

Price: $695,000

300 Base Camp One Condominiums, Granby

1,235-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.25-bath condo.

Seller: Wade and Nicole Manning

Buyer: Ashley and Jill Orris

Price: $650,000

Dreamcatcher South, Winter Park

Dreamcatcher Townhomes Lot 5A

Seller: Michael P. Bryan Declaration Trust and Kara D. Bryan Declaration Trust

Buyer: Wagner Real Estate Holdings LLC

Price: $640,000

273 Hi Country Drive, Hi Country Haus, Winter Park

682-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo.

Seller: Glenn and E. Michelle Colton

Buyer: Mark and Deborah Strimbu

Price: $515,000

319 GCR 804, Winter Park Lodge II

808-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.

Seller: Christina Allen

Buyer: Jonathan and Emily Fearnow

Price: $466,500

524 East Byers Avenue, Hot Sulphur Springs

1,512-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.344 acres of land.

Seller: John and Shirley Reynolds

Buyer: Jessica Hoffman and Kyle Snow

Price: $453,750

1378 GCR 85/Elk Horn Drive, Tabernash

1,667-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath, single-family residence on 3.07 acres of land.

Seller: Edward and Renee Cutler

Buyer: Cornerstone Mission LLC

Price: $450,000

504 North 11th Street, Kremmling

2,879-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.105 acres of land.

Seller: Tyler Rickenbacher

Buyer: Priscilla and Amanda Magdalena

Price: $420,000

2677 GCR 37, Parshall

Vacant residential land.

Seller: Erin Damme and Judy Erickson

Buyer: William Ritter

Price: $395,000

62927 US Highway 40, SilverCreek

1,027-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Sherrie Taggart

Buyer: Elizabeth Gray

Price: $299,000

2 GCR 5116/Fefa Court, Tabernash

2.099 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Kathryn and Wayne Dickson Jr.

Buyer: Michele and Carter Stevens

Price: $263,000

821 Buckhorn Drive, Granby

0.23 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Samuel Colt Inc.

Buyer: Elting Family Living Trust

Price: $175,000

