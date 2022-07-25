Grand County Real Estate Transactions, July 17-23.
Real estate transactions totaled $25,520,503 across 21 sales for the week of July 17 to 23.
GCR 72, GCR 7220, Tabernash
Agricultural land, SEC 24-1-76 and 25-1-76, Ranches at Byers Peak Ranch West Lots 1-8.
Seller: Gold Medal Ranches LLC
Buyer: Byers Peak Land Cattle LLC
Price: $11,500,000
54 Meadow Trail, Fraser
2,411-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land.
Seller: James D. Nannen Revocable Trust and Sandra W. Nannen Revocable Trust
Buyer: Adam and Natalie Boscoe
Price: $1,760,000
100 GCR 8331/Porcupine Ridge, Fraser
3,472-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.04 acres of land.
Seller: Jennifer and Bobby Kurpinsky
Buyer: Gail, Danny, Jared and Jason Beek
Price: $1,525,000
222 Waterside/GCR 8040, Skyview at Waterside West, Fraser
2,451-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath condo.
Seller: Yan Good
Buyer: Walker, Nina, Darryl and Dian Noon
Price: $1,000,000
12 Stagecoach Way, Fraser
2,579-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.024 acres of land.
Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company
Buyer: Tammy and Alfred Cooper
Price: $940,631
22 GCR 899/Overlook Drive, Granby
4,477-square-foot, five-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.32 acres of land.
Seller: Melissa Sircar
Buyer: Douglas and Colleen Hays
Price: $920,000
185 GCR 4627/Agate Road, Grand Lake
2,534-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.849 acres of land.
Seller: Andrew Hunt
Buyer: Michael and Angela Solomon
Price: $855,000
62 Hay Meadow Drive, Fraser
3,040-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single family residence on 0.0463 acres of land.
Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC
Buyer: Ngan Dieu Chen Phan and Lai Thi Loang
Price: $802,622
108 Pondview Lane, Grand Lake
3,534-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.344 acres of land.
Seller: Chad and Tanja Freeman
Buyer: Domingo and Stacey Cruz
Price: $795,000
5302 Northstar, Kicking Horse Lodges, Granby
1,276-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Bryan and Erica Snow
Buyer: Karl Feaux
Price: $695,000
300 Base Camp One Condominiums, Granby
1,235-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.25-bath condo.
Seller: Wade and Nicole Manning
Buyer: Ashley and Jill Orris
Price: $650,000
Dreamcatcher South, Winter Park
Dreamcatcher Townhomes Lot 5A
Seller: Michael P. Bryan Declaration Trust and Kara D. Bryan Declaration Trust
Buyer: Wagner Real Estate Holdings LLC
Price: $640,000
273 Hi Country Drive, Hi Country Haus, Winter Park
682-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo.
Seller: Glenn and E. Michelle Colton
Buyer: Mark and Deborah Strimbu
Price: $515,000
319 GCR 804, Winter Park Lodge II
808-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.
Seller: Christina Allen
Buyer: Jonathan and Emily Fearnow
Price: $466,500
524 East Byers Avenue, Hot Sulphur Springs
1,512-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.344 acres of land.
Seller: John and Shirley Reynolds
Buyer: Jessica Hoffman and Kyle Snow
Price: $453,750
1378 GCR 85/Elk Horn Drive, Tabernash
1,667-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath, single-family residence on 3.07 acres of land.
Seller: Edward and Renee Cutler
Buyer: Cornerstone Mission LLC
Price: $450,000
504 North 11th Street, Kremmling
2,879-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.105 acres of land.
Seller: Tyler Rickenbacher
Buyer: Priscilla and Amanda Magdalena
Price: $420,000
2677 GCR 37, Parshall
Vacant residential land.
Seller: Erin Damme and Judy Erickson
Buyer: William Ritter
Price: $395,000
62927 US Highway 40, SilverCreek
1,027-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Sherrie Taggart
Buyer: Elizabeth Gray
Price: $299,000
2 GCR 5116/Fefa Court, Tabernash
2.099 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Kathryn and Wayne Dickson Jr.
Buyer: Michele and Carter Stevens
Price: $263,000
821 Buckhorn Drive, Granby
0.23 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Samuel Colt Inc.
Buyer: Elting Family Living Trust
Price: $175,000
