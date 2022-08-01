Grand County Real Estate Transactions, July 24-30.
Real estate transactions totaled $19,515,030 across 19 sales for the week of July 24 to 30.
1943 GCR 42, Ranch/Hurd Creek, Granby
Agricultural residences on agricultural land, SECS 21-3-76, 22-3-76, 27-3-76, 28-3-76, 29-3-76; Harper Outright Exemption Lots B,C,D,E.
Seller: Stillwater Creek LLC
Buyer: /J/ Ranch LLC
Price: $8,900,000
1246 GCR 54/Homestead Drive, Granby
5,305-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 3.02 acres of land.
Seller: Laurie and Thomas Dewey
Buyer: Charles Nelson Taylor and Sarah Nelson Taylor
Price: $1,550,000
No address
Coyote Creek at Winter Park Units 29-39, Coyote Creek at Winter Park Units 1-20 Lot MF2, Pole Creek Valley Subdivision Lot 20.
Seller: ABW Reos LLC
Buyer: Grand Land Company LLC
Price: $1,225,000
211 Hay Meadow Drive, Fraser
2,972-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.1753 acres of land.
Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC
Buyer: Marian Waldron, 211 Hay Meadow Drive LLC
Price: $1,125,030
391 Garnet Lane, Granby
4,357-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.46 acres of land.
Seller: Francis DeLay and Kristie Holford Delay
Buyer: Joshua Huggett and Devon Yuwiler
Price: $775,000
101 GCR 521/Granite Road, Tabernash
2,232-square-foot, four-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.47 acres of land.
Seller: Caleb Jolly and David Davis
Buyer: Katherine Genadek and Erin Austin
Price: $760,000
Eagle Ridge Circle, Granby
Village at Eagle Ridge Lot 12, Building 2.
Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC
Buyer: Gerst Breaux Family Trust
Price: $750,000
444 Forest Trail, Tall Pines Condo, Winter Park
993-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.
Seller: Bryan and Terri Slekes
Buyer: Jack and Callie Clyde
Price: $630,000
300 Base Camp Circle, Base Camp One Condominiums, Granby
1,035-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.25-bath condo.
Seller: Chad and Adelina Stinnett
Buyer: Mary Rankin
Price: $615,000
441 North 5th Street, Granby
1,463-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land.
Seller: Rhonda and Brad Strang
Buyer: Rebecca and Robert Barnes
Price: $515,000
845 4th Street, Granby
1,833-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land.
Seller: Joel and Jenny Streed
Buyer: Anthony, Hannah and Eric Ball
Price: $485,000
1066 GCR 6421/Mackinaw Drive, Grand Lake
7.36 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Ruth L. Murphy Revocable Trust and Michael Foster Murphy Revocable Trust
Buyer: Greggory and Joan Carnicello
Price: $380,000
156 GCR 838/Meadow Mile, Fraser
Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 18A, Unit 2
Seller: Deborah Reagan
Buyer: Debs LLC
Price: $350,000
79114 US Highway 40, Snowblaze Condo, Winter Park
439-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Erica Kalkofen
Buyer: Kristen Larocca
Price: $325,000
225 GCR 804, Winter Park Meadows Condo, Fraser
550-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Jonathan and Jennifer Ogg
Buyer: Will MacDonald
Price: $310,000
1148 GCR 519/Wildberry Lane, Fraser
2.0 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Jason and Nichole Pott
Buyer: Jason and Laura Sands
Price: $285,000
1004 GCR 2414/Lower Drive, Kremmling
1,424-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 6.06 acres of land.
Seller: Nathaniel Orama
Buyer: Wisner Living Trust
Price: $230,000
No address, Hot Sulphur Springs
0.81 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Bruce Baldo Trust and Dawnie Baldo Trust
Buyer: Dagga Boy Enterprises LLC
Price: $155,000
609 Mt Neva Drive, Granby
0.32 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Kagawa Investment Partners
Buyer: Jeffery and Amber Anderson
Price: $150,000
