Grand County Real Estate Transactions, July 24-30.

Real estate transactions totaled $19,515,030 across 19 sales for the week of July 24 to 30.

1943 GCR 42, Ranch/Hurd Creek, Granby

Agricultural residences on agricultural land, SECS 21-3-76, 22-3-76, 27-3-76, 28-3-76, 29-3-76; Harper Outright Exemption Lots B,C,D,E.

Seller: Stillwater Creek LLC

Buyer: /J/ Ranch LLC

Price: $8,900,000

1246 GCR 54/Homestead Drive, Granby

5,305-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 3.02 acres of land.

Seller: Laurie and Thomas Dewey

Buyer: Charles Nelson Taylor and Sarah Nelson Taylor

Price: $1,550,000

No address

Coyote Creek at Winter Park Units 29-39, Coyote Creek at Winter Park Units 1-20 Lot MF2, Pole Creek Valley Subdivision Lot 20.

Seller: ABW Reos LLC

Buyer: Grand Land Company LLC

Price: $1,225,000

211 Hay Meadow Drive, Fraser

2,972-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.1753 acres of land.

Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC

Buyer: Marian Waldron, 211 Hay Meadow Drive LLC

Price: $1,125,030

391 Garnet Lane, Granby

4,357-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.46 acres of land.

Seller: Francis DeLay and Kristie Holford Delay

Buyer: Joshua Huggett and Devon Yuwiler

Price: $775,000

101 GCR 521/Granite Road, Tabernash

2,232-square-foot, four-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.47 acres of land.

Seller: Caleb Jolly and David Davis

Buyer: Katherine Genadek and Erin Austin

Price: $760,000

Eagle Ridge Circle, Granby

Village at Eagle Ridge Lot 12, Building 2.

Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC

Buyer: Gerst Breaux Family Trust

Price: $750,000

444 Forest Trail, Tall Pines Condo, Winter Park

993-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.

Seller: Bryan and Terri Slekes

Buyer: Jack and Callie Clyde

Price: $630,000

300 Base Camp Circle, Base Camp One Condominiums, Granby

1,035-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.25-bath condo.

Seller: Chad and Adelina Stinnett

Buyer: Mary Rankin

Price: $615,000

441 North 5th Street, Granby

1,463-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land.

Seller: Rhonda and Brad Strang

Buyer: Rebecca and Robert Barnes

Price: $515,000

845 4th Street, Granby

1,833-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land.

Seller: Joel and Jenny Streed

Buyer: Anthony, Hannah and Eric Ball

Price: $485,000

1066 GCR 6421/Mackinaw Drive, Grand Lake

7.36 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Ruth L. Murphy Revocable Trust and Michael Foster Murphy Revocable Trust

Buyer: Greggory and Joan Carnicello

Price: $380,000

156 GCR 838/Meadow Mile, Fraser

Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 18A, Unit 2

Seller: Deborah Reagan

Buyer: Debs LLC

Price: $350,000

79114 US Highway 40, Snowblaze Condo, Winter Park

439-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Erica Kalkofen

Buyer: Kristen Larocca

Price: $325,000

225 GCR 804, Winter Park Meadows Condo, Fraser

550-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Jonathan and Jennifer Ogg

Buyer: Will MacDonald

Price: $310,000

1148 GCR 519/Wildberry Lane, Fraser

2.0 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Jason and Nichole Pott

Buyer: Jason and Laura Sands

Price: $285,000

1004 GCR 2414/Lower Drive, Kremmling

1,424-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 6.06 acres of land.

Seller: Nathaniel Orama

Buyer: Wisner Living Trust

Price: $230,000

No address, Hot Sulphur Springs

0.81 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Bruce Baldo Trust and Dawnie Baldo Trust

Buyer: Dagga Boy Enterprises LLC

Price: $155,000

609 Mt Neva Drive, Granby

0.32 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Kagawa Investment Partners

Buyer: Jeffery and Amber Anderson

Price: $150,000

