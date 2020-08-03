Grand County Real Estate Transactions, July 26-Aug. 1

Grand County’s real estate transactions from July 26 to Aug. 1 were worth more than $19.7 million combined.

• Kremmling Country Addition Lot 2, Block 8 – John and Lorna Babcock to Joshua and Sandrean Geffers, $375,000

• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 24, Block 14 – Jeffrey and Susan Stenzel to Enn and James Simpson, $38,700

• SEC 19 TWP 2N R 81W Partial Legal – See Document – Grant Thayer to Hadley Rhodes and Brian Hair, $85,000

• SEC 19 TWP 1S R 75W Partial Legal – See Document; Trout Lake Mining & Health Resort Companys Lake Site – Partial Legal – See Document; Fraser – Eastom Partial Legal – See Document – Pharaoh Enterprises LLC to Youngs Real Estate Co LLC, $162,000

• Shoreline Landing Subdivision Lot 3 – Bruce and Carolyn O’Donnell to O’Donnell-Jerico LLC, $180,000

• Adams 1st Addn to Grand Lake Lot 14 – Mary Ann and Robert Jackson Jr to Bruce and Carolyn O’Donnell, $427,000

• Adams 1st Addn to Grand Lake Lot 15 Partial Legal – See Document – Mary Ann and Robert Jackson Jr to Bruce and Carolyn O’Donnell, $63,000

• Adams 1st Addn to Grand Lake Lot 13 Partial Legal – See Document – Mary Ann and Robert Jackson Jr to Bruce and Carolyn O’Donnell, $90,000

• Summit at SilverCreek Bldg 3, Unit 3205; Summit at SilverCreek Bldg 3, Unit 3205, Bldg 1C – James and Margo Crosby to Robert and Kristine Carney, $221,500

• Sunset Ridge Estates Subex 5&6, Lot 22 – David and Jennifer Hill to Hill Family Trust, $500

• Bear Crossing Town Homes Lot 46 – Normand Lepine to Brian and Erin Deardorff, $875,000

• Himebaughs 1st Addition Hot Sulphur Springs Block 1, Lots 34,35,36,37,38,39,40,41,42,43 Parcel A – C Marlene Joy Trust and Thomas E Joy Trust to Albert Seghi III, $449,000

• Inn at SilverCreek PH 1 Condo Unit 321 – Krumenauer Mountain Retreat LLC to Brandon Wagner, $180,000

• Copper Creek Lot 20 – Jared, Mathew and Isaac Pehrson, Marne Waltman to Anthony Catalano and Adrienne Hayes, $302,000

• Winter Park Highlands Unit 4, Lot 28 – Russell and Wendy Chameroy to Ryan and Bibiana Appleby, $540,000

• Edgewater Resort The First Administrative Replat of Lot 98 – Paul Chavoustie to Chris Znerold and Mariele Williams, $700,000

• Winter Park Highlands Unit 4, Lot 44 – Ryan and Bibiana Appleby to Ryan and Monica Anderson, $90,000

• Summit at SilverCreek Bldg 1, Unit 1206 – Scott Brooks to Shawn Mitchell, $125,000

• Legacy Park Ranch Lot 43 – Clifford and Judith Rodwell to Ryerson Living Trust, $140,000

• Village at Riverside 2nd Flg 2 Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot A 43 – Jason and Jodi Newby to Christian Scelfo and Tatiana Tur, $415,000

• Corner Stone Condominiums Unit A – Ryan and Babiana Appleby to Daniel Foss and Carole Kornreich Foss, $512,500

• Bear Crossing Town Homes Lot 51 – Dodds Management Trust to Scott and Maureen Cunningham, $915,000

• Starline Subdivision Lot 1 – John and Barbara Rankin to Ryan and Melissa McNertney, $525,000

• Granby Ranch Filing 2, Lot 10 – Charity and Christopher Baxter to E Cress Carter, $630,000

• Homestead Hills Subd Filing #2, Lot 15 – Wayne Gaafar and Gail Magda Snyder to Birdie Sayeds Cabin LLC, $500

• Lakota Park Minor Subdivision Lot 58 – PMWP Development Company to Craig and Beatriz Linn, $1,210,000

• Gore City Addn to Kremmling Block 3, Lots 8,9 – Shane Stieve to Angie and Cameron Vaughn, $245,000

• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 78 – Valerie and Jeffrey Ohlstrom to Hugh O’Brien Tuscon Trust, $500

• Ouray Ranch Amended Phase I, Unit 4, Lot MF 1 – Daryl and Fiona Mechem to Christopher and Kimberly Jacoby, $435,000

• Village at Buckhorn Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 11, Block 1 – Nikunj and Charlotte Patel to Alberto Remedios and Cynthia Boutelle, $35,000

• Winter Park Ranch 2nd Filing Lot 19, Block 4 – William and Barbara Kimball to Tomboy Real Estate Investments LLC, $860,000

• Trademark Condominiums Building 5, Unit 2 – Pooneh and Ashkan Bidgoli to James Parkerson III, $775,000

• Blue Valley Acres Unit #2, Lot 1, Block 7 – Mark and Shawna Nelson to Kevin Pope and Victoria Thoendel, $629,000

• Colorado Anglers Club #2, Block 3, Lots 1,2,21,22 – Heather Hill to Rafael and Florence Mendoza, $250,000

• Bussey Hills Subdivision Block 7, Lot 1 Partial Legal – See Document; Bussey Hills Subdivision Block 4, Lots 1,2,3,4,5,6,7 Partial Legal – See Documents; Bussey Hills Subdivision Block 5, Lots 6,7 Partial Legal – See Documents; Bussey Hills Subdivision Block 6, Lots 1,2,3,4,5,6,7 Partial Legal – See Documents; Academy Heights Sub Partial Legal – See Document – Frederick A Servello Sr Irrevocable Trust, Shirley A Servello Irrevocable Trust to Ethan and Kelly Wiechert, $90,000

• Trail Creek Estates 2nd Filing, Lots 50,51 – Anita and Robert Rodgers Jr to 5614 Trail Creek Road Investment LLC, $750,000

• SEC 32 TWP 2N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Tracy Navarrete and Mark Ellis to Michael Dugger, $303,000

• Scanloch Subdivision Block 1, Lots 17,18 – Robert King to Garrison Building 2020 LLC, $75,000

• Ridge Elk Creek Subdivision Lot 7, Block 3 – Thomas Stanley to John and Della Crone, $56,000

• Shorewood Subdivision Lot 16, Block 6 – Jose Del Toro Jr. and Elizabeth Loken Cummings to Scott Millington, $449,000

• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 91 Timeshare 091527 – Jason and Cynthia Hall to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 68 Timeshare 068236 – Robert Jurkovich and Nancy Wallace Jurkovich to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 85 Timeshare 088527 – Nedjeljko Milicevic Family Trust to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

• Mountainside at SilverCreek CU 99 Timeshare 099646 – St Clair and Drena Brunder to Drena Brunder, $500

• Winter Park Highlands Unit 2, Lot 4 – Margaret Thompson to William and Dawn Kennedy, Lara and Anthony Bracciante, $329,000

• Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Lot 78 – Randal and Lynnette Sannicolas to Jess Alexander, $45,000

• Winter Park Ranch 3rd Filing Lot 59, Block 1 – Ryan Massa to Rochelle and Jonathan Gould, $942,000

• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 97 Timeshare 097636 – Camille Hollis, Camille Goodwin Boyd to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

• Homestead Hills Subd Filing #3, Lot 2 – Cynthia and William Woodman Jr. to Robert and Amy Parry, $660,000

• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 25 Timeshare 025317 – Lorrie Scott, Lorrie Swartz, Eunice Clark to Lorrie Swartz, $500

• Adams 1st Addn to Grand Lake Block 1, Lot 7; Adams 1st Addn to Grand Lake Block 1, Lots 8,9 Partial Legal – See Documents – Thomas Francis to Scott Schell and Stewart Thomas, $1,875,000

• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 64 Timeshare 064146 – John and Rosalea Layman to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 106 Timeshare 106552 – Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Owners Association to Martin R Maisler Revocable Trust, $500

• Grand Lake Estates 1st Filing, Lot 17, Block 7 – Scott F Drees Family Living Trust to Michael and Kathleen Felderman, $1,735,000