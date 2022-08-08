 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, July 31-August 6. | SkyHiNews.com
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, July 31-August 6.

Real estate transactions totaled $20,844,775 across 30 sales for the week of July 31 to Aug. 6.

120 Moose Court, Winter Park

5,140-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.57 acres of land.

Seller: Anthony and Erin Bradley

Buyer: Yael and Stephen Trainer

Price: $2,220,000

516 GCR 414/Elk Road, Granby

5,751-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on 5.33 acres of land.

Seller: Curtis and Jean Hull

Buyer: Diane and Patrick Haney

Price: $1,725,000

14 Yukon Lane, Winter Park

2,805-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.041 acres of land.

Seller: Thomas and Molly Nasky

Buyer: Chris and Ann Bement

Price: $1,400,000

Wagon Wheel Drive, Fraser

2,602-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.039 acres of land.

Seller: Angela and Joseph Gruber

Buyer: Todd and Katherine Leifheit

Price: $1,265,000

97 Ramble Lane, Winter Park

4,170-square-foot, four-bedroom 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.0268 acres of land.

Seller: Bonanza Homes LLC

Buyer: Jennifer and Bobby Kurpinsky

Price: $1,228,275

67 GCR 5223S/Fireweed Court, Tabernash

3,454-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.041 acres of land.

Seller: Scott and Michele Smith Properties LLC

Buyer: Diane and Mark Hageman

Price: $1,200,000

78311 US Highway 40, Hideaway Station Condo, Winter Park

1,372-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo.

Seller: Brent Bialke and Lesley Philipps

Buyer: 78311 US Hwy 40 Unit 2 Winter Park CO 80482 LLC

Price: $898,000

47 GCR 834/Cranmer, Sun Song Condo, Fraser

1,910-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo.

Seller: Tim and Lisa Smith

Buyer: Dile Colony LLC

Price: $870,000

513 Pioneer Drive, Granby 

2,290-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.5 acres of land.

Seller: Shane and Laura Polen

Buyer: Jason and Elizabeth Leisinger

Price: $775,000

390 & 402 GCR 873/Pine View Drive, Fraser

2,414-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.823 acres of land.

Seller: Fallik Living Trust

Buyer: Andres and Jennifer Arroyo

Price: $765,000

Eagle Ridge Circle, Granby

Village at Eagle Ridge Building 2, Lot 11

Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC, Acorn Building Solutions LLC

Buyer: John Corlett and Cynthia Mason-Corlett

Price: $750,000

1154 & 1200 GCR 5002/Moose Run, Fraser

5.755 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: B Trenton Newcomer Family Trust

Buyer: 1256 Moose Run LLC

Price: $650,000

401 Nystrom Lane, Zephyr Mountain Lodge, Winter Park

739-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Sigurd and Elisha Enoksen

Buyer: Billings Investment LTD

Price: $559,000

402 South 9th Street, Kremmling

2,512-square-foot, five-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.208 acres of land.

Seller: Jack and Angela Daly

Buyer: Joel Gutierrez Gonzalez

Price: $553,500

Grand Lake

Boardwalk Plaza Condominiums Unit 4

Seller: NDTCO as Custodian FBO Patricia Kreutzer Roth IRA, Lori Johnson

Buyer: NDTCO Trustee FBO Darrel Adolf Roth IRA

Price: $544,000

107 Nevava Avenue, Hot Sulphur Springs

3,254-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.482 acres of land.

Seller: Robert Lowers

Buyer: William Wolf

Price: $530,000

145 GCR 4403, Grand Lake

2,016-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.48 acres of land.

Seller: Peter and Jolynn Trzupek

Buyer: Nicholas Holbert

Price: $505,000

No address

SEC 13 TWP 1N R 77W Partial Legal – See Document.

Seller: Leigh McGuigan

Buyer: Nicholas Holton

Price: $500,000

344 East Diamond Avenue, Granby

3,040-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.154 acres of land.

Seller: Mitchell Gillard

Buyer: Heather and Daniel Manthe

Price: $470,000

375 Avenue A, Granby

2,740-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.241 acres of land.

Seller: Doris Rendon

Buyer: Lauren, Roger and Caroline Kaestner

Price: $450,000

Grand Lake

Boardwalk Plaza Condominiums Unit 107

Seller: NDTCO Trustee FBO Darrel Adolf Roth IRA, Lori Johnson

Buyer: PLK LLC

Price: $429,000

6101 Northstar, Kicking Horse Lodges, Granby

640-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Tonna Farinha

Buyer: Kimberly and Noel Johannes

Price: $415,000

140 Tall Pine Circle, Shadow Park West Condo, Grand Lake

967-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo.

Seller: Christopher and Laura Dampf

Buyer: Lindsey Organ

Price: $415,000

64 Waterside Drive, Lakeview at Waterside West Condominiums, Fraser

637-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Allan Price

Buyer: Ryan Herlihy and Jessica Burton

Price: $410,000

79114 US Highway 40, Snowblaze Condo, Winter Park

562-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Scott Olson

Buyer: Dale Sitzmann

Price: $389,000

72 GCR 516/Mountain Peak Road, Tabernash

3.32 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Mark Borda

Buyer: Peirong Yu and Yanli Tan

Price: $260,000

62927 US Hwy 40, SilverCreek, Granby

495-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Mark Armor

Buyer: Kathryn Harlfinger and David Heck

Price: $187,500

82 GCR 234B/Overlook Drive, Granby

Vacant residential land.

Seller: Olivewood Homes LLC

Buyer: Mark Weidner

Price: $164,500

62927 US Highway 40, SilverCreek, Granby

495-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Kenneth Bruda

Buyer: Sarah Hammond

Price: $160,000

52 GCR 4455/Eggert Lane, Grand Lake

Mobile home on 0.212 acres of land.

Seller: Jane Rau

Buyer: Jenne Vargas and Michael Maes

Price: $157,000

