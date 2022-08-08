Grand County Real Estate Transactions, July 31-August 6.
Real estate transactions totaled $20,844,775 across 30 sales for the week of July 31 to Aug. 6.
120 Moose Court, Winter Park
5,140-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.57 acres of land.
Seller: Anthony and Erin Bradley
Buyer: Yael and Stephen Trainer
Price: $2,220,000
516 GCR 414/Elk Road, Granby
5,751-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on 5.33 acres of land.
Seller: Curtis and Jean Hull
Buyer: Diane and Patrick Haney
Price: $1,725,000
14 Yukon Lane, Winter Park
2,805-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.041 acres of land.
Seller: Thomas and Molly Nasky
Buyer: Chris and Ann Bement
Price: $1,400,000
Wagon Wheel Drive, Fraser
2,602-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.039 acres of land.
Seller: Angela and Joseph Gruber
Buyer: Todd and Katherine Leifheit
Price: $1,265,000
97 Ramble Lane, Winter Park
4,170-square-foot, four-bedroom 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.0268 acres of land.
Seller: Bonanza Homes LLC
Buyer: Jennifer and Bobby Kurpinsky
Price: $1,228,275
67 GCR 5223S/Fireweed Court, Tabernash
3,454-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.041 acres of land.
Seller: Scott and Michele Smith Properties LLC
Buyer: Diane and Mark Hageman
Price: $1,200,000
78311 US Highway 40, Hideaway Station Condo, Winter Park
1,372-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo.
Seller: Brent Bialke and Lesley Philipps
Buyer: 78311 US Hwy 40 Unit 2 Winter Park CO 80482 LLC
Price: $898,000
47 GCR 834/Cranmer, Sun Song Condo, Fraser
1,910-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo.
Seller: Tim and Lisa Smith
Buyer: Dile Colony LLC
Price: $870,000
513 Pioneer Drive, Granby
2,290-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.5 acres of land.
Seller: Shane and Laura Polen
Buyer: Jason and Elizabeth Leisinger
Price: $775,000
390 & 402 GCR 873/Pine View Drive, Fraser
2,414-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.823 acres of land.
Seller: Fallik Living Trust
Buyer: Andres and Jennifer Arroyo
Price: $765,000
Eagle Ridge Circle, Granby
Village at Eagle Ridge Building 2, Lot 11
Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC, Acorn Building Solutions LLC
Buyer: John Corlett and Cynthia Mason-Corlett
Price: $750,000
1154 & 1200 GCR 5002/Moose Run, Fraser
5.755 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: B Trenton Newcomer Family Trust
Buyer: 1256 Moose Run LLC
Price: $650,000
401 Nystrom Lane, Zephyr Mountain Lodge, Winter Park
739-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Sigurd and Elisha Enoksen
Buyer: Billings Investment LTD
Price: $559,000
402 South 9th Street, Kremmling
2,512-square-foot, five-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.208 acres of land.
Seller: Jack and Angela Daly
Buyer: Joel Gutierrez Gonzalez
Price: $553,500
Grand Lake
Boardwalk Plaza Condominiums Unit 4
Seller: NDTCO as Custodian FBO Patricia Kreutzer Roth IRA, Lori Johnson
Buyer: NDTCO Trustee FBO Darrel Adolf Roth IRA
Price: $544,000
107 Nevava Avenue, Hot Sulphur Springs
3,254-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.482 acres of land.
Seller: Robert Lowers
Buyer: William Wolf
Price: $530,000
145 GCR 4403, Grand Lake
2,016-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.48 acres of land.
Seller: Peter and Jolynn Trzupek
Buyer: Nicholas Holbert
Price: $505,000
No address
SEC 13 TWP 1N R 77W Partial Legal – See Document.
Seller: Leigh McGuigan
Buyer: Nicholas Holton
Price: $500,000
344 East Diamond Avenue, Granby
3,040-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.154 acres of land.
Seller: Mitchell Gillard
Buyer: Heather and Daniel Manthe
Price: $470,000
375 Avenue A, Granby
2,740-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.241 acres of land.
Seller: Doris Rendon
Buyer: Lauren, Roger and Caroline Kaestner
Price: $450,000
Grand Lake
Boardwalk Plaza Condominiums Unit 107
Seller: NDTCO Trustee FBO Darrel Adolf Roth IRA, Lori Johnson
Buyer: PLK LLC
Price: $429,000
6101 Northstar, Kicking Horse Lodges, Granby
640-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Tonna Farinha
Buyer: Kimberly and Noel Johannes
Price: $415,000
140 Tall Pine Circle, Shadow Park West Condo, Grand Lake
967-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo.
Seller: Christopher and Laura Dampf
Buyer: Lindsey Organ
Price: $415,000
64 Waterside Drive, Lakeview at Waterside West Condominiums, Fraser
637-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Allan Price
Buyer: Ryan Herlihy and Jessica Burton
Price: $410,000
79114 US Highway 40, Snowblaze Condo, Winter Park
562-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Scott Olson
Buyer: Dale Sitzmann
Price: $389,000
72 GCR 516/Mountain Peak Road, Tabernash
3.32 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Mark Borda
Buyer: Peirong Yu and Yanli Tan
Price: $260,000
62927 US Hwy 40, SilverCreek, Granby
495-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Mark Armor
Buyer: Kathryn Harlfinger and David Heck
Price: $187,500
82 GCR 234B/Overlook Drive, Granby
Vacant residential land.
Seller: Olivewood Homes LLC
Buyer: Mark Weidner
Price: $164,500
62927 US Highway 40, SilverCreek, Granby
495-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Kenneth Bruda
Buyer: Sarah Hammond
Price: $160,000
52 GCR 4455/Eggert Lane, Grand Lake
Mobile home on 0.212 acres of land.
Seller: Jane Rau
Buyer: Jenne Vargas and Michael Maes
Price: $157,000
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User