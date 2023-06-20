 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, June 11-17 | SkyHiNews.com
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, June 11-17

Real estate transactions totaled $13,789,518 across 22 sales for the week of June 11 to 17.

Granby

Colorado Anglers Club #1 Block 6, Lots 17-41; Block 12, Lots 3-10; Block 13, Lots 1-16; Block 14, Lots 1-20; Block 15, Lots 1-13.

Seller: RME Holdings LLC

Buyer: Glaser Properties LLC

Price: $1,900,000

13132 US Highway 34, Grand Lake

2,247-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.019 acres of land.

Seller: David Goldstein and Jothi Ravindran

Buyer: Zara Swingle Trust

Price: $1,050,000

448 Cranmer, 448 Condominiums, Fraser

1,574-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo.

Seller: Carolyn Flynn

Buyer: Hugo Vardaman

Price: $969,000

44 GCR 6525/Overlook Drive, Grand Lake

3,536-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land.

Seller: Bennett Lesnick Family Trust

Buyer: Donna Mullen Good Trust

Price: $950,000

11 Stagecoach Way, Fraser

2,204-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.027 acres of land.

Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC

Buyer: David Preston Watkins

Price: $902,018

221 West Eisenhower Drive, Fraser

1,988-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.013 acres of land.

Seller: Patrick and Kathleen Milewsky

Buyer: Maureen and William Carson

Price: $760,000

366 GCR 100/West Blue River Drive, Kremmling

1,964-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 1.044 acres of land.

Seller: Marilyn and Kurt Malmgren

Buyer: Eli Brown and Rebecca Stoecklein

Price: $681,000

692 Vasquez Road, Winter Park

3,579-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land.

Seller: Karma Giullanelli and Christopher Cone

Buyer: Royal Hills

Price: $650,000

382 GCR 832/Meadow Mile, Meadow Ridge Lodges, Fraser

984-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Matthew and Sara Barber

Buyer: Daniel Taylor Trust and Carol Rhodes Trust

Price: $635,000

84 East Garnet Avenue, Granby

4,023-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.215 acres of land.

Seller: Michelle Kennard

Buyer: Silvina Spatocco

Price: $610,000

28 GCR 4640, Grand Lake

1,424-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land.

Seller: Sean and Teresa Cantwell

Buyer: Isabel and Jonathan Shewell

Price: $600,000

333 GCR 834/Cranmer Avenue, Arapahoe Ridge Condo, Fraser

1,221-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.

Seller: Dan and Mary Poole

Buyer: Marmot Lodge LLC

Price: $590,000

6103 Northstar, Kicking Horse Lodges, Granby

913-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Monique Beck

Buyer: Robert and Amy Richie

Price: $585,000

825 GCR 494/Columbine Drive, Grand Lake

0.16 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Jessica and David Holst Jr.

Buyer: Ronald P. Gralak Trust and Holly A. Gralak Trust

Price: $575,000

310 Iron Horse Way, Iron Horse Condo, Winter Park

447-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Steven and Mary Hauser

Buyer: James and Alexis Wooll

Price: $389,000

271 GCR 4421/Soda Springs Ranch, Grand Lake

1,434-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Danni Lederman and Sharon Russell

Buyer: Michelle Kennard

Price: $380,000

GCR 6272, Granby

Vacant land, SECS 22-2-76 and 15-2-76.

Seller: Lawrence and Mary Spears

Buyer: McKinley Family Living Trust

Price: $375,500

No address, Fraser

0.25 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: William Ritter

Buyer: Byson Investments LLC

Price: $325,000

604 Marina Drive, Grand Lake

552-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.018 acres of land.

Seller: Christopher Mandel

Buyer: Rebecca and Randel Cohen

Price: $319,000

2910 GCR 204, Hot Sulphur Springs

SECS 26-2-78 and 27-2-78.

Seller: Stanley Cazier

Buyer: Clark and Cari Roberts

Price: $230,000

763 GCR 4781/Hattie Drive, Grand Lake

1.0 acre of vacant residential land.

Seller: Brian Nickel

Buyer: Heidi and Joseph Kloss

Price: $200,000

727 GCR 4980/Kinnikinnick Road, Grand Lake

0.19 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Marsha Ragsdale

Buyer: David and Mary Harrington

Price: $114,000

