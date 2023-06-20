Grand County Real Estate Transactions, June 11-17
Real estate transactions totaled $13,789,518 across 22 sales for the week of June 11 to 17.
Granby
Colorado Anglers Club #1 Block 6, Lots 17-41; Block 12, Lots 3-10; Block 13, Lots 1-16; Block 14, Lots 1-20; Block 15, Lots 1-13.
Seller: RME Holdings LLC
Buyer: Glaser Properties LLC
Price: $1,900,000
13132 US Highway 34, Grand Lake
2,247-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.019 acres of land.
Seller: David Goldstein and Jothi Ravindran
Buyer: Zara Swingle Trust
Price: $1,050,000
448 Cranmer, 448 Condominiums, Fraser
1,574-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo.
Seller: Carolyn Flynn
Buyer: Hugo Vardaman
Price: $969,000
44 GCR 6525/Overlook Drive, Grand Lake
3,536-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land.
Seller: Bennett Lesnick Family Trust
Buyer: Donna Mullen Good Trust
Price: $950,000
11 Stagecoach Way, Fraser
2,204-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.027 acres of land.
Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC
Buyer: David Preston Watkins
Price: $902,018
221 West Eisenhower Drive, Fraser
1,988-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.013 acres of land.
Seller: Patrick and Kathleen Milewsky
Buyer: Maureen and William Carson
Price: $760,000
366 GCR 100/West Blue River Drive, Kremmling
1,964-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 1.044 acres of land.
Seller: Marilyn and Kurt Malmgren
Buyer: Eli Brown and Rebecca Stoecklein
Price: $681,000
692 Vasquez Road, Winter Park
3,579-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land.
Seller: Karma Giullanelli and Christopher Cone
Buyer: Royal Hills
Price: $650,000
382 GCR 832/Meadow Mile, Meadow Ridge Lodges, Fraser
984-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Matthew and Sara Barber
Buyer: Daniel Taylor Trust and Carol Rhodes Trust
Price: $635,000
84 East Garnet Avenue, Granby
4,023-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.215 acres of land.
Seller: Michelle Kennard
Buyer: Silvina Spatocco
Price: $610,000
28 GCR 4640, Grand Lake
1,424-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land.
Seller: Sean and Teresa Cantwell
Buyer: Isabel and Jonathan Shewell
Price: $600,000
333 GCR 834/Cranmer Avenue, Arapahoe Ridge Condo, Fraser
1,221-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.
Seller: Dan and Mary Poole
Buyer: Marmot Lodge LLC
Price: $590,000
6103 Northstar, Kicking Horse Lodges, Granby
913-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Monique Beck
Buyer: Robert and Amy Richie
Price: $585,000
825 GCR 494/Columbine Drive, Grand Lake
0.16 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Jessica and David Holst Jr.
Buyer: Ronald P. Gralak Trust and Holly A. Gralak Trust
Price: $575,000
310 Iron Horse Way, Iron Horse Condo, Winter Park
447-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Steven and Mary Hauser
Buyer: James and Alexis Wooll
Price: $389,000
271 GCR 4421/Soda Springs Ranch, Grand Lake
1,434-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Danni Lederman and Sharon Russell
Buyer: Michelle Kennard
Price: $380,000
GCR 6272, Granby
Vacant land, SECS 22-2-76 and 15-2-76.
Seller: Lawrence and Mary Spears
Buyer: McKinley Family Living Trust
Price: $375,500
No address, Fraser
0.25 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: William Ritter
Buyer: Byson Investments LLC
Price: $325,000
604 Marina Drive, Grand Lake
552-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.018 acres of land.
Seller: Christopher Mandel
Buyer: Rebecca and Randel Cohen
Price: $319,000
2910 GCR 204, Hot Sulphur Springs
SECS 26-2-78 and 27-2-78.
Seller: Stanley Cazier
Buyer: Clark and Cari Roberts
Price: $230,000
763 GCR 4781/Hattie Drive, Grand Lake
1.0 acre of vacant residential land.
Seller: Brian Nickel
Buyer: Heidi and Joseph Kloss
Price: $200,000
727 GCR 4980/Kinnikinnick Road, Grand Lake
0.19 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Marsha Ragsdale
Buyer: David and Mary Harrington
Price: $114,000
