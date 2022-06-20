Grand County Real Estate Transactions, June 12-18.
Real estate transactions totaled $18,787,168 across 20 sales for the week of June 12 to 18.
No address, Reserve at Lakota Park, Winter Park
8,924-square-foot, ten-bedroom, six-bath, single-family residence on 0.124 acres of land.
Seller: PMWP Development
Buyer: Ellen Anderson
Price: $2,223,918
547 GCR 8300/Sunset Blvd, Fraser
4,431-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on 1.14 acres of land.
Seller: Charlie Siebert and Mollie O’Brien Siebert
Buyer: Richard Kaune and Megan Hessee
Price: $2,200,000
712-720 Grand Avenue, Grand Lake
Commercial multi-use buildings on 0.516 acres of land.
Seller: Long Eagle Lodge LLC
Buyer: Sterling Wolf Inc.
Price: $2,100,000
2031 GCR 6234/Legacy Park Road, Granby
4,630-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 2.88 acres of land.
Seller: Gina L. McClaflin Trust and Andy D. McClaflin Trust
Buyer: Scott Swallen and Nick Alfonso
Price: $1,790,000
1540 GCR 565, Granby
2,892-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath residence on 35 acres of land.
Seller: Judy and Danielle Lemke
Buyer: Timothy and Agnieszka Lyon
Price: $1,500,000
62 Trademark Drive, Trademark Condo, Winter Park
2,191-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath condo.
Seller: David Dimmer
Buyer: James Dunnegan
Price: $1,200,000
209 Antler Way, Winter Park
2,128-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome on 0.066 acres of land.
Seller: Zachary and Suzanna Street
Buyer: Richard and Sally Linton
Price: $1,125,000
62 Eagle Ridge Drive, Granby
3,130-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.045 acres of land.
Seller: Helen Wilkie
Buyer: Jennifer Penn
Price: $1,000,000
No address, Tabernash
Pole Creek Preserve Lot 5, SEC 16 TWP 1S R 76W Partial Legal – See Document
Seller: 100 Acre Wood LLC
Buyer: Camp R-H 4 LLC
Price: $900,000
62 GCR 4982/Aster Lane, Grand Lake
2,608-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land.
Seller: Laurie Ann Halvorson
Buyer: Jamie and David Neufeld
Price: $875,000
482 GCR 85/Elkhorn Drive, Tabernash
3,348-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 1.01 acres of land.
Seller: Hugh Auchincloss
Buyer: Travis Burggraf and Danielle Kloepper
Price: $800,000
109 Nevava Avenue, Hot Sulphur Springs
3,660-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.258 acres of land.
Seller: Jessica Hanna
Buyer: Miriam, Kathleen and Peter Roskam Jr.
Price: $550,250
14 GCR 838/East Meadow Mile, Meadow Ridge Lodges, Fraser
844-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Karen and Jason Bristow
Buyer: Marya Washburn and William Sassani
Price: $499,000
259 GCR 46, Grand Lake
1,074-square-foot, two-bedroom, .75-bath, single-family residence on 0.35 acres of land.
Seller: Marvin and Janice Fleming
Buyer: Lloyd and Sandra Parsons
Price: $490,000
222 GCR 5199/Snow Ridge Drive, Fraser
4.036 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Terry M. Zaudtke Revocable Trust
Buyer: Terry and Theresa Heckmaster
Price: $375,000
340 GCR 513/Columbine Lane, Grand Lake
2.034 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Joan Tobin
Buyer: Swensson Family Trust
Price: $310,000
504 Park Street, Hot Sulphur Springs
Hot Sulphur Springs Block 17, Lots 2-6
Seller: Nancy Pfeifer
Buyer: Cooljest Enterprises LLC
Price: $275,000
644 GCR 6234/Legacy Park Road, Granby
5.38 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Jerad Boyd and Kayla Ray
Buyer: Cooljest Enterprises LLC
Price: $225,000
101 GCR 4953/Michelle Drive, Grand Lake
1.4 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Grand Lake Plumbing Co.
Buyer: Matthew and Ashley Reed-Tolonen
Price: $199,000
310 GCR 8342/Cougar Avenue, Summit Trail Lodge Condominiums
865-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Derek and Kristin Fickenscher
Buyer: Marian Waldron
Price: $150,000
