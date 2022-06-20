 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, June 12-18. | SkyHiNews.com
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, June 12-18.

Real estate transactions totaled $18,787,168 across 20 sales for the week of June 12 to 18.

No address, Reserve at Lakota Park, Winter Park

8,924-square-foot, ten-bedroom, six-bath, single-family residence on 0.124 acres of land.

Seller: PMWP Development

Buyer: Ellen Anderson

Price: $2,223,918

547 GCR 8300/Sunset Blvd, Fraser

4,431-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on 1.14 acres of land.

Seller: Charlie Siebert and Mollie O’Brien Siebert

Buyer: Richard Kaune and Megan Hessee

Price: $2,200,000

712-720 Grand Avenue, Grand Lake

Commercial multi-use buildings on 0.516 acres of land.

Seller: Long Eagle Lodge LLC

Buyer: Sterling Wolf Inc.

Price: $2,100,000

2031 GCR 6234/Legacy Park Road, Granby

4,630-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 2.88 acres of land.

Seller: Gina L. McClaflin Trust and Andy D. McClaflin Trust

Buyer: Scott Swallen and Nick Alfonso

Price: $1,790,000

1540 GCR 565, Granby

2,892-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath residence on 35 acres of land.

Seller: Judy and Danielle Lemke

Buyer: Timothy and Agnieszka Lyon

Price: $1,500,000

62 Trademark Drive, Trademark Condo, Winter Park

2,191-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath condo.

Seller: David Dimmer

Buyer: James Dunnegan

Price: $1,200,000

209 Antler Way, Winter Park

2,128-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome on 0.066 acres of land.

Seller: Zachary and Suzanna Street

Buyer: Richard and Sally Linton

Price: $1,125,000

62 Eagle Ridge Drive, Granby

3,130-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.045 acres of land.

Seller: Helen Wilkie

Buyer: Jennifer Penn

Price: $1,000,000

No address, Tabernash

Pole Creek Preserve Lot 5, SEC 16 TWP 1S R 76W Partial Legal – See Document

Seller: 100 Acre Wood LLC

Buyer: Camp R-H 4 LLC

Price: $900,000

62 GCR 4982/Aster Lane, Grand Lake

2,608-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land.

Seller: Laurie Ann Halvorson

Buyer: Jamie and David Neufeld

Price: $875,000

482 GCR 85/Elkhorn Drive, Tabernash

3,348-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 1.01 acres of land.

Seller: Hugh Auchincloss

Buyer: Travis Burggraf and Danielle Kloepper

Price: $800,000

109 Nevava Avenue, Hot Sulphur Springs

3,660-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.258 acres of land.

Seller: Jessica Hanna

Buyer: Miriam, Kathleen and Peter Roskam Jr.

Price: $550,250

14 GCR 838/East Meadow Mile, Meadow Ridge Lodges, Fraser

844-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Karen and Jason Bristow

Buyer: Marya Washburn and William Sassani

Price: $499,000

259 GCR 46, Grand Lake

1,074-square-foot, two-bedroom, .75-bath, single-family residence on 0.35 acres of land.

Seller: Marvin and Janice Fleming

Buyer: Lloyd and Sandra Parsons

Price: $490,000

222 GCR 5199/Snow Ridge Drive, Fraser

4.036 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Terry M. Zaudtke Revocable Trust

Buyer: Terry and Theresa Heckmaster

Price: $375,000

340 GCR 513/Columbine Lane, Grand Lake

2.034 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Joan Tobin

Buyer: Swensson Family Trust

Price: $310,000

504 Park Street, Hot Sulphur Springs

Hot Sulphur Springs Block 17, Lots 2-6

Seller: Nancy Pfeifer

Buyer: Cooljest Enterprises LLC

Price: $275,000

644 GCR 6234/Legacy Park Road, Granby

5.38 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Jerad Boyd and Kayla Ray

Buyer: Cooljest Enterprises LLC

Price: $225,000

101 GCR 4953/Michelle Drive, Grand Lake

1.4 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Grand Lake Plumbing Co.

Buyer: Matthew and Ashley Reed-Tolonen

Price: $199,000

310 GCR 8342/Cougar Avenue, Summit Trail Lodge Condominiums

865-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Derek and Kristin Fickenscher

Buyer: Marian Waldron

Price: $150,000

