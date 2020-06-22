Grand County Real Estate Transactions June 14-20
Grand County’s real estate transactions from June 14-20 were worth more than $9.5 million combined.
• Inn at SilverCreek PH I Condo Unit 237 – Stephen and Tiina Zakany to Andy and Gloria Brounkowski, $128,000
• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 3317 – Sean and Sarah Michael to Sean Michael Family Trust and Sarah Michael Family Trust, $500
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 12, Block 15 – Hector Galaviz to Felipe Galaviz, $44,000
• Legacy Park Ranch Lot 72 – Eric Anderson to Josephine Ard, $649,900
• Y-Lee Subdivision Lot 11, Block 1 – Joel Moore to Seth and Ellie St Germain, $399,000
• East Mountain Filing 6, Lot 107 – William and Christine Wynne to Davenport Family Trust, $1,200,000
• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 68 Timeshare 068225; Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 113 Timeshare 113540 – Walter and Janice Gromadin to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500
• Granby Block 6, Lots 7,8 – Alexander Jasper House LLC to Jonathan Martinez and Nelida Castaneda, $175,000
• Gudgel Subdivision TRT 30 – Thomajean Johnsen and Gregory Norris to Levi and Jennifer Harmon, $105,000
• East Mountain Filing 9, Lots 41,41G – Josh McKinley to Brian Ridgeway, $598,000
• Village at Mountain Sky Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot D 53 – Judith Vinay to Wales Enterprises LLC, $550,000
• Cozens Pointe at Grand Park Unit 303, Bldg I; Cozens Pointe at Grand Park Bldg I, Garage Unit D – Gary and Cynthia Wood to James and Andrea Rable, $567,500
• Grand Country Estates Lot 17 – Tina White to Christopher Bailey, $140,000
• East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 24 – Rendezvous Homes LLC to Joshua McKinley, $750,000
• Village at Elk Track 2nd Flg Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 18 – KGE LLC, Koelbel Company to John and Evan Fauerbach, Joseph Jeter, $640,000
• Val Moritz Village 2nd Filing Lot 15, Block 5 – Richard and Delores Linke to Sybil, Derek and Brian Miller, $60,000
• Old Park Lot 42 – Alpine Valley Living Trust to Richard and Lizabeth Miller, $52,500
• Riveracres 2nd Adn Mtn Meadows Lot 3, Block 1 – John and Abigail Wilkes to Leslie and Rodman Riehl, $320,000
• Lake Kove Subdivision TRT 5; Grand Lake Partial Legal – See Document – 377 Lake Kove Drive LLC to Grand Lake Villa LLC, $1,595,000
• Pine Beach Subdivision Block 8, Lots 9,10 – Francwest LLC to Scott and Francesca Parker, $145,000
• Riveracres Addn to Mtn Meadows Lot 31A – Talmath and Erin Lakai to John and Kenna Anderson, $28,500
• Lakota Park Subdivision Lot 59 – PMWP Development Company to Dominic and Jessica Spencer, $1,425,000
